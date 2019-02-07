To say that Mike Shin recorded his first career tournament victory at the Main Event of the Mid-States Poker Tour (MSPT) stop at the Majestic Star Casino & Hotel in Gary last week belies the stature and reputation the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native has earned in the competitive world of professional poker.
Shin entered the competition with just under $700,000 in career live tournament earnings, $575,951 of which was gleaned in World Series of Poker and World Series of Poker Circuit action.
Yet, until the $68,593 and trophy he earned for winning the MSPT Main Event, a tournament victory had eluded him.
“I feel awesome, man. I don’t know what to say,” Shin said after dispatching Mo Nuwwarah in heads-up play. “I try not to miss these events, especially in this region.”
The 3-day Mid-States Poker Tour event was the perfect way for Majestic Star to showcase its re-energized and refurbished poker room before a national audience.
“We had a very successful tournament,” said assistant casino manager and poker room manager, Nick Zacny. “Even more so when you consider the snow, sleet and 10 below temperatures. We had 309 players in the Main Event, which is a new record for us at Majestic Star.”
The prize money that Shin earned was the second largest cash in his poker career, surpassed only by the $427,930 he collected for finishing 12th in no less a spectacle than the $10,000 Main Event of the World Series of Poker at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2016.
The 2016 WSOP Main Event attracted 6,737 of the best professional poker players from around the world. For Shin to finish 12th and come within a couple of fortuitous hands of making it to the Final Table of the world championship of poker says volumes about his ability.
Shin was very active at the 2018 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. He competed in no less than 10 events during the six-week schedule. He cashed in all of them, picking up all of the money that he invested in buy-ins and then some.
The talented pro knows that winning doesn’t come easy, so he offered this advice to players who hit it big:
“Best thing is to invest, but if you don’t know what to invest in, don’t go crazy,” he said. “Hold on to the money. I see people win a big score and they think it’s going to keep happening. It’s hard to win one of these tournaments.”
Runner-up Mo Nuwwarah, who hails from Omaha, Nebraska, picked up $42,349 in prize money for his runner-up finish. Greg Baird of nearby Hinsdale, Illinois, pocketed $30,718 for finishing third.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: The 2019 Bride Blu Bridal Fair, presented by Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, & Spa, The Times Media Co., and in sponsorship with Albert’s Diamond Jewelers, will be held in the Stardust Event Center on Sunday, Feb. 17, from noon to 3 p.m. Dozens of vendors from the Region and Southwest Michigan will be present, plus there will be tours of the property’s upper level ballrooms, hotel suites, and amenities for wedding parties. There will be giveaways throughout the day including the grand prize from Blue Chip, a $500 Southwest Airlines travel voucher and a four-day/three-night stay at the Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, a sister Boyd Gaming property. The event is free with pre-registration online at brideblu.com. Tickets are $5 at the door on the day of the event. Parking and coat check are complimentary.
Don’t forget about the $42,000 slot tournament coming up on Friday, Feb. 22. You can register at the hotel or by calling 888-879-7711, ext. 3. Your $100 buy-in includes a seat in the tournament and two dinners at Options Buffet.
FOUR WINDS: The $25,000 “Love to Win” promotion will be held at the New Buffalo and South Bend destinations on Friday (Feb. 8) from 3 until 10 p.m. Two winners will be selected at 4, 6, and 8 p.m. to each win $500 in instant credit/free slot play. Three winners will each be awarded a $1,000 Jared gift card at 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. drawings. Two winners of $5,000 cash will be drawn at 10 p.m. All times are Eastern. Please visit the W Club players club or guest services for complete information.
HORSEHOE: The second World Series of Poker Circuit event to be held at the Hammond property during the 2018 – 2019 season will take place on Feb. 21 and continue through March 4. The schedule of events includes the opening $400 No Limit Hold’em Multi-Flight tournament over four days with a prize pool guarantee of $500,000. On Feb. 27 it’s the $250 Multi-Bag Bonus Event with a $250,000 guaranteed prize pool. The $1,700 Main Event will start on Friday, March 1, with a guaranteed $1-million prize pool.
Incidentally, the World Series of Poker Circuit stop at Potamatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, continues through Feb. 11. The $1,700 Main Event will commence on Friday (Feb. 8).
Please visit wsop.com/circuit for complete tournament schedules.
MAJESTIC STAR: Observe the Chinese Lunar New Year on Sunday (Feb. 10) with a festive celebration and special drawings. Among the events will be live performances by lion dancers at 7 p.m. From 6 p.m. until midnight there will be $888 Lucky Baccarat drawings every half-hour for which players earn entries by winning specific $5 wagers on live baccarat games.