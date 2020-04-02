Pop quiz time for homebound table games players

3. The correct response is A. "Red" or "Big Red" is craps players slang for a seven, the number nobody at a craps table wants to say by name. It's a number that I personally never want to see, even though it's a "natural" on the come-out roll and pays even money for a pass line bet. That's why most "red" bets are made on the come-out roll, the only roll when a seven does minimal damage. A bet on any seven on the next roll pays 4-1 but isn't recommended because of the high house edge.

4. The correct response is C. Three Card Poker features a wagering proposition called "Pairs Plus". A wager on this bet means that you will be paid even money for any pair you are dealt in your three-card hand, REGARDLESS of how strong (or how weak) the dealer's hand. Bonus payoffs on a Pairs Plus bet include 4-1 for a flush, 6-1 for a straight, 30-1 for three-of-a-kind, and 40-1 for a 3-card straight flush.