Pop quiz time for homebound table games players

Got your thinking caps on? How about brushing up on your knowledge of casino table games with this quiz while we wait for the casinos to reopen. The answers are at the bottom. No cheating! Here we go:
1. You're playing Blackjack and you are dealt a pair of aces. You split them and get a 10 on each ace. The dealer has a 10 showing, flips over a six, then draws a five for a 21. How does the dealer settle your hands?
A. Both of your hands are a push
B. Both hands are blackjacks and you are paid 3-2 for each one
C. You are paid a "twin blackjack" bonus
D. You are paid even money for each hand
2. You’re playing roulette and decide to bet a "street" on numbers 1, 2 and 3. The dealer spins the wheel and the ball lands on 2. How much will you be paid?
A. 35-1
B. 11-1
C. 7-1
D. 17-1
3. You're playing craps and you see someone toss a chip to the center of the layout and ask the stickman for a bet on "red" or "big red". What is that player wagering on?
A. That the next roll will be a seven
B. That the next roll will be craps
C. That the next roll will be 11
D. That one die will hit the floor
4. You’re playing Three Card Poker and you make a bet on "Pairs Plus". You're dealt a pair of deuces. The dealer flips over a pair of aces. What happens to your bet?
A. You lose
B. The dealer will offer you double or nothing
C. You win even money
D. It's a push
5. You're playing Blackjack and you are dealt a pair of fives. The dealer shows a seven for an up-card. What is the best way to play your hand?
A. Double-down
B. Split
C. Hit
D. Stand
6. You're playing roulette and you place a chip on the line between the "second dozen box" and the "third dozen box" toward the bottom of the layout. What are you betting on?
A. On numbers 24 and 25
B. That a number in the first dozen will hit
C. You're betting a chip for the dealer
D. That either "0" or "00" will hit
7. You're playing craps and decide to make a "field bet". The next roll of the dice shows "hard eight." What happens to your bet?
A. You lose
B. You win even money
C. You're paid 2-1
D. You must wait until the next roll
Here are the correct answers to the quiz:
1. The correct response is A. Both hands are a push. In casino blackjack, you are eligible for a 3-2 premium payoff for a blackjack only when the first two cards you are dealt add up to 21. When the first two cards you are dealt are aces, you split them, then draw a 10-value card on each one, you have two hands that each add up to 21. You're normally sitting pretty to beat the dealer and get paid even money on both hands, but when the dealer draws to 21, then both hands are a push.
2. The correct response is B. When you're playing roulette and win your "street" bet (a bet on three numbers) you are paid 11-1. "Straight up" (a bet on one number) pays 35-1. "Split" (a bet on two numbers) pays 17-1. "Corner" (a bet on four numbers) pays 8-1. "Side street" (a bet on six numbers) pays 5-1. The 2-1 betting propositions on a roulette layout are the "columns" and the "dozens". The even money betting propositions are red/black, odd/even, and high/low.
3. The correct response is A. "Red" or "Big Red" is craps players slang for a seven, the number nobody at a craps table wants to say by name. It's a number that I personally never want to see, even though it's a "natural" on the come-out roll and pays even money for a pass line bet. That's why most "red" bets are made on the come-out roll, the only roll when a seven does minimal damage. A bet on any seven on the next roll pays 4-1 but isn't recommended because of the high house edge.
4. The correct response is C. Three Card Poker features a wagering proposition called "Pairs Plus". A wager on this bet means that you will be paid even money for any pair you are dealt in your three-card hand, REGARDLESS of how strong (or how weak) the dealer's hand. Bonus payoffs on a Pairs Plus bet include 4-1 for a flush, 6-1 for a straight, 30-1 for three-of-a-kind, and 40-1 for a 3-card straight flush.
5. The correct response is A. When you are dealt a pair of fives at the blackjack table, the best play is to take them as a 2-card total of 10 and double-down against anything the dealer shows for an up-card, except (usually) a 10-value card or an ace. The best play is to NEVER split your fives, even against a dealer's "stiff" (4, 5, or 6). When the dealer shows a 10-value card or an ace the best play is to hit the hand, but under no circumstances would you stand or split.
6. The correct response is D. Allowing roulette players to bet on "0" and "00" by placing a chip on the line that separates the "second dozen box" from the "third dozen box" on the layout is strictly a convenience for players who are seated near the end of the table. The other spot to make this bet, of course, is to place the chip on the line that separates the green "0" from the green "00" near the top of the layout.
7. The correct response is A. When you make a bet on the "field" at a craps table, you're betting that any number except 5, 6, 7, or 8 will show on the next roll of the dice. A winner pays even money, except on "snake eyes" (2) or "box cars" (12), which has a bonus of 2-1 or sometimes 3-1. If the dice show "hard eight" (a pair of fours), you lose your field bet.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!