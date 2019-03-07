This columnist’s progressive betting strategies for table games devotees come with the same caveat that they do for slot players.
They are designed to be used only when you are winning as a means to maximize profits as opposed to subjecting your bankroll to the inevitable casino “grind” by making the minimum bet every time.
Progressive strategies are dangerous when you are increasing your bets during a losing streak in an attempt to make up your losses.
The first strategy is for craps players and revolves around making place bets on the numbers six and eight.
Out of the 36 possible combinations of the dice, there are five ways to roll six and five ways to roll eight.
The true odds against rolling six or eight are 6 to 5, but the house takes a 1.51 percent edge on place bets on these two numbers and pays you 7 to 6. It is a very manageable edge and one of the best bets you’ll find in the casino.
The progression starts with a making a $6 place bet on either the six or the eight, or sometimes both. You will be paid $7 each time the number hits, plus your bet on the number remains intact.
If you’re ahead during your session, try “pressing” the bet when it hits. That is, use $6 of your winnings to increase the bet to $12 and pocket the extra dollar.
If the number hits again, you will be paid $14. This time press your bet to $18 with $6 of your winnings. Pocket the extra $8.
By this time, you should have an $18 bet riding on the six or eight. You will already have pocketed $9, which means you have made a $3 profit on your original bet and you still have $18 in play.
If the number hits again you will be paid $21 in winnings. This time, however, decrease your wager back to the original $6 and take back $12 of your bet.
The net result from the progression is that you made $42 in profit and still have your original $6 on the number to start another progression.
It isn’t easy to do, mind you, but when it works you will have doubled what you would have made had you kept the minimum bet of $6 on the number and watched it be rolled three times.
The progression strategy for blackjack is predicated on a $5 minimum table, although it can be used for $10 tables and even higher depending upon your bankroll.
Start with a $5 bet. If you win, press your bet to $10. If you win again, take a $5 profit (your original investment) and press the bet to $15. If the cards are dealt your way again, take a $10 profit and press your bet to $20.
Remember that streaks of three winning hands in a row are few and far between, but when they happen and you are ahead of the game, you want to put yourself in the best position to capitalize on the situation.
You can keep the progression going for as long as you feel comfortable, meaning that at some point you may wish to take some more profit and drop your wager back to the table minimum.
When you’re on a roll this progressive strategy will allow to win more than you would have had you kept your bet at the minimum every time.
It also allows you to be in position to make a nice score for 3 to 2 blackjack payoffs, and splitting and double down opportunities.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: The property’s dedicated poker room is holding a “Cash Back Rewards” promotion for players. Based upon a time period of two months, starting with January and February, and continuing with March – April, and two-month segments for the remainder of the year, players participating in cash games will accumulate hours towards rewards. For every 50 hours the player will receive a $50 cash prize up to a maximum of $500. Please visit the poker room for complete details.
FOUR WINDS: The $7,500 monthly blackjack tournament at the New Buffalo destination will be held Sunday (March 10) as it is the second Sunday of every month throughout the year. Registration starts at 5 p.m. (EDT) for $60 cash buy-in. There is no entry fee and all buy-ins go into the prize pool. Based upon a full tournament the top finishers will share in $7,500 in cash prizes. Seats are limited. Please stop by the blackjack pit area for full details.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: With things heating up in NCAA basketball, the Joliet property is playing “Hoops at Harrah’s” every Thursday in March. Earn entries based on tier level every promotion day from 8 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Swipe your Caesar’s Rewards card to activate the entries and then wait for the drawings from 5 to 9 p.m. Every 30 minutes, five winners will be selected to play the “Hoops at Harrah’s” game in the promotions area.
HORSESHOE: The second World Series of Poker Circuit event of the 2018 – 2019 season at the Hammond property was a roaring success. The opening event, a $400 no limit hold’em multi-flight tournament, attracted 2,595 entries. The guaranteed $500,000 prize pool soared to $856,350. The winner was Michael Sabbia of Chicago who took home $118,887. Last weekend’s $1,700 Main Event had a $1-million guaranteed prize pool but when 1,050 entries were registered the pool swelled to $1,590,750. We’ll have the results in next week’s column.
MAJESTIC STAR: Don’t miss the Lexus drawings promotion on Fridays during the month of March. From 6 until 9:30 p.m., three winners will be randomly selected every half-hour to win $300 Promo Cash. At the grand prize drawing at 10 p.m. one winner will receive $10,000 in Promo Cash. On March 29 the grand prize drawing will be for a Lexus UX 250h. Please visit Majestic Rewards on property for complete information.