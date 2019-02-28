Progressive betting systems by their very nature are fraught with danger, especially for average recreational gaming enthusiasts on a budget, because they involve putting more money at risk often above one’s comfort level.
There is a rather ill-advised progression system when you are on a losing streak. The theory behind it is if you continue to increase your wager in incremental amounts when you’re losing, you’ll recoup it all when you win.
The catch here is “when you win”. It would be better phrased “if you win” because more often than not, the winning hand or the winning spin that will get you out of the hole never comes and you’re out much more money than you ever planned to be.
The progressive betting strategies that are the topic of today’s column are designed to be utilized when you’re on a winning streak.
Increasing your wager when you’re winning instead of losing puts you in a position to take advantage of a fortuitous session of gambling, something you are unable to do if you continue betting the minimum when you’re on a roll.
The inevitable house advantage that the casino takes on slots and all of its house-banked table games will wear you down over the long haul.
The more time you devote to playing the slots or a table game equates into putting more money at risk which in turn means that the casino is going to “grind” you out of a profitable session unless you are willing to capitalize on smaller windows of opportunity and call it a day.
Today we’ll explore using a progressive betting strategy on a multi-line, multi-coin, penny video slot. Our example will employ the strategy of always betting max lines with the option of playing 40, 80, 120, 160, 200, or 240 credits (pennies) per line.
If you are comfortable playing the minimum (40 cents per spin) that’s fine. But if you start seeing your credits add up with some solid line plays or a nice bonus round, now is the time to think about increasing your wager using a progressive betting system.
The more credits you wager per line, the greater your multiplier will be on winning spins. Get into a bonus round and you have a chance to really make a nice score.
Denying yourself the opportunity to “hit a big one” by restricting your wager to the minimum or a similar lower amount is not the thing to do when you are money ahead.
For example, try a progression by starting with a 40 credits spin, followed by 80 credits, then 120 credits. If you see things start to slow down or you are watching your profits diminish, go back to 40 credits or your comfort level.
The amount at which you choose to cash out is a personal decision. You may wish to preserve some of the profit you have made, or simply cash out at what you bought in for and move on to another machine or call it a session and wait until next time.
Always remember that progressive betting means you are putting more money at risk, something you have to be comfortable with before giving it a try.
If you play the minimum of 40 cents per spin in our example, you can conservatively make a play every 10 seconds which means you are betting $2.40 per minute.
If you start a progression of 40, 80, 120 on your spins you will increase your betting to $4.80 per minute.
Take a step progression from 40 credits all the way up to 240 credits means that in one minute’s time you will have put $8.40 at risk.
The rewards are there if you utilize the system wisely, especially if you get into a bonus round with max coins played.
BONUS ROUND-UP:
AMERISTAR: In celebration of the merger of the Marquee Rewards and Mychoice player’s club programs, the Mychoice Millionaire Slot Tournament will be held May 15 – 19 at the M Resort Spa Casino in Las Vegas. On select Fridays (March 8, 25, and 22) there will be a special promotion for all Mychoice player’s club card members. Ten total winners will be chosen each day of the promotion at hourly drawings taking place from 7 to 10 p.m. to win Mychoice prize benefits, including trips to Las Vegas, Mycash, and tier points. One winner will be chosen to be awarded a seat in the Mychoice Millionaire Slot Tournament which will include airfare, hotel stay and the chance to win $1-million. Mychoice has expanded to more than 35 destinations nationwide, including Hollywood Joliet and Hollywood Aurora in Illinois.
BLUE CHIP: The fan-favorite “Progressive Payout” is back in 2019 with three drawings and 25 winners guaranteed every month. The first drawing is set for Friday, March 29. If the progressive prizes are not selected, they will roll over to the next month and be increased in value. If the jackpots are not selected through September, they are guaranteed to be given away in October. Please visit B Connected online or on property for complete information.
FOUR WINDS: The $250,000 “Mortgage Money Madness” promotion will be held at all Four Winds Casino destinations on Saturday, March 16. Drawings will begin at Noon with five guests taking home $1,000 each. At 1 p.m. five guests will each win $5,000 cash. Each hour from 2 through 9 p.m., one lucky W Club player’s club member will win $25,000 cash. The last chance drawing at 10 p.m. will see two guests going home with $10,000 each. Receive one free entry daily through promotion day by swiping your card at a promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker. All times are Eastern.
HORSESHOE: The World Series of Poker Circuit is ongoing at the Hammond property with the heralded $1,700 Main Event with a $1-million guaranteed prize pool scheduled to start on Friday (March 1). Horseshoe’s Main Event is the largest on the entire 28-stop Circuit tour. Last year Zach Schneider took home top honors, a WSOP Circuit ring, and $304,492 in cash. Please visit wsop.com/circuit, the poker room site at caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond, or contact the poker room directly at 219-473-6065 for a complete tournament schedule and other information.
MAJESTIC STAR: Stay tuned for details about the launch of the new Majestic Star Casino Mobile Application. This app will allow casino goers to retrieve their complimentary offers, check into weekly drawings from anywhere on property, and have access to more timely information. The app will also make players aware of exclusive offers and special promotions.