Progressive jackpots make Mississippi Stud an inviting game

With the poker rooms closed at casinos in the Region, players with a flair for cards have to gravitate toward the house-banked table games for green felt action.
Blackjack and Three Card Poker are among the most popular alternatives, but there’s also a game called Mississippi Stud that’s fun to play. This Scientific Games creation is as close to poker as a table game can get, plus the progressive jackpot for a royal flush makes it possible to be worth your time.
The basics start with each player making an ante wager. The dealer then deals out two cards to each player, face down, and three community cards face down.
After the players look at the two cards he or she has been dealt, they have the option to fold their hand or make a “third street bet” of one to three times their ante. After this is done, the dealer flips over one of the community cards.
At this point, each player may either fold or make a “fourth street bet” of one to three times their ante. When all of the players have made their decision, the dealer flips over the second community card for all to see.
Now that you have a chance to see what the prospects are for the four cards you are playing with, you can either fold your hand or make a “fifth street bet”, once again at one to three times your ante bet.
The dealer then turns over the third and final community card for all to see. Every player still in the game now has a five-card hand to work with, two of their own and the three community cards. Any wins are based on that hand.
Each game comes with a pay table. A pair of sixes through 10s is the minimum payoff hand and it’s only a push. Anything less is a loss.
A pair of Jacks or better pays even money, two pairs two-to-one, three-of-a-kind three-to-one, a straight four-to-one, a flush six-to-one, a full house 10-to-1, four-of-a-kind 40-to-1, a straight flush 100-to-1, and a jackpot royal flush 500-to-1.
The strategy is to “know when to hold ‘em and know when to fold ‘em. Holding hands that show little promise of becoming something good can become an expensive proposition.
If you wait for a promising result after the first community card has been revealed, the three cards you are working with should tell the story of whether or not you wish to continue.
BONUS ROUND-UP
HORSESHOE: Caesars Entertainment is celebrating the return of professional football with the free “NFL Pick’em” weekly contest. There are over 1,000 chances to score with a share of over $1-million in prizes now through Jan. 3, 2021. The $60,000 in weekly prizes includes $20,000 for first, $2,500 for the second through fifth place finishers, $1,000 for the sixth through 10th place finishers, and 50,000 Reward Credits (estimated retail value $500) for the 11th through 60th place finishers. Register with the “play now” link at caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Make your weekly picks for the Sunday and Monday NFL games only. Activate your picks by earning at least one Tier Credit through the gaming week. You’ll then receive your points and be added to the leaderboard. Complete rules are available online at the site.
FOUR WINDS: Start earning entries for the $75,000 “Sweet Ride” promotion which is set for Saturday, Oct. 17, from Noon to 10 pm (EDT), at the New Buffalo destination. The grand prize of an Audi TTS Coupe will be awarded at the 9 p.m. drawing. You can also win a share of $14,000 in cash or instant credit prizes in hourly drawings throughout the day. W Club members receive one free entry daily through promotion day by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds casino destination. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games through the day of the promotion. Guests must be present at Four Winds New Buffalo to win.
A reminder for visitors to Four Winds that U.S. military veterans can sign up for a special W Club player’s card reserved exclusively for them, and enjoy 20 percent off all dining at any Four Winds location as a special thank you for their service. The card also carries all of the benefits of the “red card” player’s card, including the ability to earn points and attain tier levels for point redemption.
BLUE CHIP: If you happen to be planning an autumn road trip around the Midwest, you’ll be happy to know that six recently acquired casino destinations are now Boyd Gaming properties which will accept your B Connected player’s club card to accumulate points and tier levels for use at any Boyd Gaming location across the nation.
The new properties are Ameristar Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri; Ameristar St. Charles in St. Charles, Missouri; Belterra Casino Resort in Florence, Indiana; Belterra Park in Cincinnati, Ohio; Diamond Jo Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa; and Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas.
Over at the Blue Chip, you may want to check out these table games progressives: As of Friday, Sept. 11, the Caribbean Stud jackpot stood at an enticing $70,437.80, while the Mississippi Stud jackpot was an inviting $7,598.82.
MAJESTIC STAR: The Gary property’s fine dining establishment, Chop House, is offering a savory dine-in special during the month of September. Enjoy a two-pound platter of steamed Alaskan snow crab with lemon, drawn butter and your choice of soup or salad for $39.99. There’s also a “Land-n-Sea” special featuring steamed crab legs, a sirloin steak cooked to order, and your choice of soup or salad for $42.99. Add a bottle of Chardonnay for 25 percent off each bottle, or one dollar off each glass.
Don’t forget about the “Housewarming Hotseats” promotion that continues this weekend (Friday through Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. One Majestic Rewards player will be randomly selected every hour to win $250 in free slot play and a housewarming gift. At the 8 p.m. drawing, the grand prize is $500 in free slot play plus a kitchen appliance. Please visit majesticstarcasino.com for all the details.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!