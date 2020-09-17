Progressive jackpots make Mississippi Stud an inviting game

The dealer then turns over the third and final community card for all to see. Every player still in the game now has a five-card hand to work with, two of their own and the three community cards. Any wins are based on that hand.

Each game comes with a pay table. A pair of sixes through 10s is the minimum payoff hand and it’s only a push. Anything less is a loss.

A pair of Jacks or better pays even money, two pairs two-to-one, three-of-a-kind three-to-one, a straight four-to-one, a flush six-to-one, a full house 10-to-1, four-of-a-kind 40-to-1, a straight flush 100-to-1, and a jackpot royal flush 500-to-1.

The strategy is to “know when to hold ‘em and know when to fold ‘em. Holding hands that show little promise of becoming something good can become an expensive proposition.

If you wait for a promising result after the first community card has been revealed, the three cards you are working with should tell the story of whether or not you wish to continue.

BONUS ROUND-UP