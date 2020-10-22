Progressive jackpots still beckon but in different ways

When you walked into a casino a decade ago, one of the first sights that caught your eye was the brilliantly lighted display meter of a bank of progressive slot machines.
The jackpot built right before your eyes as people chased the dream of winning a lumberyard of greenbacks for a toothpick investment.
Casinos made concerted efforts to entice guests to play progressives. It's the nature of the gaming business. There was a subliminal culture to “chase jackpots.”
Going into a gaming session with "pie in the sky" hopes can prove disastrous to your bankroll. Playing with a mindset that "somebody is going win, why not me?" has been the downfall of many a slot player.
Banks of progressives the way they were presented years ago have undergone dramatic changes with the technological advancement of slot play. They remain a popular enticement with such games as Aristocrat’s “Lightning Link” and Bally’s “Quick Hits,” among many others.
The odds against winning a progressive jackpot are sizable. For every person who wins a huge progressive jackpot, many more go home disappointed.
When you are dealing with tall odds against you but are still tempted to "take a chance" at catching lightning in a bottle, this columnist’s advice to you is this: Bet a little, not a lot.
If you get something, fine, if you lose, that's fine, too. At least you can say that you gave it a shot. After all, how many times have you heard about somebody winning a huge jackpot and read this: "I just played a few dollars and I hit two minutes after I sat down!" Sound familiar?
Giving it "a shot" is all it’s worth when the odds are in the hundreds of thousands to one against you. Just as with multi-state lotteries, your chances really don't increase that much whether you buy a $1 ticket or spend $100. Pumping a ton of money into a progressive to chase a jackpot just doesn't make good gambling sense.
There are exceptions to the rule. The first major exception is video poker progressives (if you can still find them). Unlike reel and video slots, which have payback percentages that vary, the odds against winning at video poker are based on true mathematical probability.
Pay tables on video poker machines differ, which makes some machines better to play than others, but astute players know this and scout the best machines.
Since the odds of getting a Royal Flush are the same, you have the same chances of getting one on a progressive machine as you do on a solitary unit.
If the pay out for a royal flush on a regular machine is 4,000 credits, and you spot a progressive where the payout for a Royal is bigger, you may be better off playing the progressive, depending on how big the jackpot is.
You must, however, also check out the pay table. Your bankroll can get eaten up on full houses and flushes if the payouts are sub-standard.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: One of the perks for MyChoice players club members at the East Chicago casino is available in the Sportsbook where bettors can earn MyCash and MyChoice tier points for their action, the same as slots and table games players do.
Also, every Wednesday and Thursday if you earn 150 same-day tier points for your play in the casino from Midnight to 7:45 p.m., head over to the Discovery Ballroom starting at 1 p.m. on the days of the promotion to receive a gift.
BLUE CHIP: The Michigan City casino, resort, and spa has opened a special VIP entrance every Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. during the health and safety protocols related to the pandemic. The priority boarding entrance line is reserved exclusively for B Connected members in the Titanium, Onyx and Emerald tiers.
If you haven’t joined the B Connected program yet, there’s a new member sign-up bonus taking place. Simply visit the B Connected promotions center to get a card and play $10 at your favorite slot or table game. You will immediately be eligible for $5 in B Rewards.
FOUR WINDS: Start earning entries for the $135,000 “Evoque Extravaganza” promotion which will be held on Nov. 21 at all Four Winds Casino locations from Noon to 10 p.m. (Eastern). A Range Rover Evoque will be the grand prize at 3 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. Hourly drawings will be held throughout the day to award $17,000 in cash or instant credit prizes, including $5,000 in cash at 10 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: The casino’s slot inventory was recently upgraded to include a selection of the wildly popular “Lightning Link” games from Aristocrat, including Dragon Link, Lightning Link, Lightning Cash and Lock it Link. They haven’t forgotten slot players’ love affair with Aristocrat’s Buffalo franchise, either, by welcoming aboard Buffalo Golden 7’s, Buffalo Diamond, Buffalo Gold Revolution, Buffalo Grand and Buffalo Gold Collection. Aristocrat’s “Wonder 4” is also represented, including Wonder 4 Tower, Wonder 4 Tall Fortune, Wonder 4 Boost Multigame, and Wonder 4 Wonder Wheel.
HORSESHOE: The Hammond property continues to tweak the gaming experience for guests under the strict health and safety guidelines that are enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the same entrance everyone was familiar with prior to the temporary shutdown earlier this year is open once again to make the journey from the parking garage to the casino more convenient. Also, a special room has been created for a more comfortable experience for guests in the event there is a queue to enter the casino.
MAJESTIC STAR: The “Wicked Winnings Hot Seat” promotion is ongoing every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through the end of the month. Just visit the Gary casino, play your favorite slot machine with your Majestic Rewards players card properly inserted anytime from Noon to Midnight and you could be randomly selected to win $500 in free slot play.
