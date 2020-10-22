Progressive jackpots still beckon but in different ways

If you get something, fine, if you lose, that's fine, too. At least you can say that you gave it a shot. After all, how many times have you heard about somebody winning a huge jackpot and read this: "I just played a few dollars and I hit two minutes after I sat down!" Sound familiar?

Giving it "a shot" is all it’s worth when the odds are in the hundreds of thousands to one against you. Just as with multi-state lotteries, your chances really don't increase that much whether you buy a $1 ticket or spend $100. Pumping a ton of money into a progressive to chase a jackpot just doesn't make good gambling sense.

There are exceptions to the rule. The first major exception is video poker progressives (if you can still find them). Unlike reel and video slots, which have payback percentages that vary, the odds against winning at video poker are based on true mathematical probability.

Pay tables on video poker machines differ, which makes some machines better to play than others, but astute players know this and scout the best machines.

Since the odds of getting a Royal Flush are the same, you have the same chances of getting one on a progressive machine as you do on a solitary unit.