When Penn National Gaming acquired Pinnacle Entertainment late last year, one of the destinations it added to its arsenal of casino properties was Ameristar Hotel & Casino in East Chicago.
The acquisition made Penn National North America’s largest regional gaming operator with 40 properties in 18 states, including Indiana and Illinois.
It also paved the way for Ameristar East Chicago, and its Penn National Hollywood-branded sister properties in Joliet and Aurora, Illinois, to create promotional opportunities for guests of the casinos to participate in on a national scale.
One of the first strategies enacted was to merge Penn National’s Marquee Rewards loyalty program with Pinnacle’s mychoice player’s club program to establish one marketing engine across more than 35 properties nationwide.
A major dividend of the merger was the creation of the mychoice Millionaire Slot Tournament which affords all members of both Marquee Rewards and mychoice the opportunity to win a seat on a local level in the $1-million grand finale which will be held May 15 – 19, 2019 at the M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson, Nevada, located just outside of Las Vegas.
Friday (March 22) will be your final opportunity this month at Ameristar East Chicago to win a seat in the tournament which includes round-trip airfare and accommodations at the beautiful M Resort Spa Casino.
Three winners will be selected every hour between 7 and 9 p.m.to have a chance to win exclusive mychoice prizes. One winner will be selected at 10 p.m. for a seat in the Mychoice Millionaire Slot Tournament and a chance to win a cool million.
For casino goers who don’t win a seat on a regional level, everyone still has a chance at competing in the mychoice Millionaire Slot Tournament March 31 – April 7 by playing a daily quiz that can be found at marqueerewards.com/2019-mychoice-millionaire. A seat in the grand finale will be given away in a drawing on April 8.
Players can participate by earning drawing entries March 18 – 24 by taking the daily quiz on line. You will receive one drawing entry each time that you complete the quiz. The drawing is open to all Marquee Rewards and mychoice player’s club members.
One winner, chosen at random, will be announced on the Marquee Rewards and mychoice Facebook pages. The winner will also be notified by email.
The prize package will include round-trip airfare to Las Vegas and a three-night complimentary stay at M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson, Nevada.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: The popular monthly Progressive Payout Drawings will return on Friday, March 29. Five winners will draw for $1,000 at the 8 p.m. drawing, five winners will draw for $4,000 at the 9 p.m. drawing, and 15 winners will draw for $15,000 at the 10 p.m. drawing. Each month if there isn’t a winner, the first jackpot increases by $1,000, the second jackpot increases by $4,000, and the grand jackpot increases by $15,000 for the next month’s drawing. They’ll continue to roll over every month until October when all of the jackpots are guaranteed to be given away. Earn entries playing slots and table games. B Connected members receive one free entry into each month’s drawing.
FOUR WINDS: Start earning entries for the $85,000 “Luxurious Land Rover” promotion which will take place on Saturday, April 20, exclusively at the New Buffalo destination. The grand prize 2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE will be given away at 9 p.m. (EDT). Every hour starting at Noon and continuing through 10 p.m., one guest will be awarded $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play. There will be a $5,000 winner at the 10 p.m. drawing. W Club members receive one complimentary daily through the day of the promotion by swiping their player’s club card at a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds destination. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker. Please visit W Club or guest services for complete details.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: The Joliet property is ready for “March Madness” to begin with “Hoops at Harrah’s” this evening and again next Thursday. Earn entries based on tier level each promotion day from 8 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Swipe your Caesar’s Rewards card to activate the entries and then wait for the drawings from 5 to 9 p.m. Every 30 minutes, five winners will be selected to play the “Hoops at Harrah’s” game in the promotions area.
HORSESHOE: The ongoing $44,000 “Jackpot Promotion” continues through the end of the month (March 31). Any one who receives a jackpot payout of $1,200 or more will receive one entry into the Jackpot Drawing on Saturday, April 13, for a chance to win a share of $44,000 in prizes including a brand new 2019 Cadillac XT4.
MAJESTIC STAR: The month-long Lexus drawings promotion continues Friday (March 22). From 6 until 9:30 p.m., three winners will be randomly selected every half-hour to win $300 Promo Cash. At the grand prize drawing at 10 p.m. one winner will receive $10,000 in Promo Cash. On March 29 the grand prize drawing will be for a Lexus UX 250h. Please visit Majestic Rewards on property for complete information.