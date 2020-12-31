Putting gambling into perspective to start the new year

Losing your money during a session of casino gambling can be maddening, especially when you didn't even get a run for your hard-earned cash.
Thoughts about what you could have done with that money start entering your mind. You leave the casino disgusted, disappointed and probably mad for dropping a good chunk of your change.
We've all been through it. But to be perfectly realistic about the entire situation, that's the price you pay for gambling. The old saying goes "you bet your money and you take your chances".
There is nothing guaranteed when you take a chance with your money, be it casino gambling, sports betting, the horses, or even the stock market, mutual funds or commodities.
There's a price to be paid every time you put your money at risk in quest of financial gain. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes you break even.
If you're willing to put the money up, you have to be willing to accept the consequences. That's the nature of gambling, no matter what form it may take.
When you get right down to it, the only sure thing is to put your money in a piggy bank. It's not going to depreciate in value (unless inflation sets in), and it's not going to be lost unless someone steals it.
On the other hand, it never has an opportunity to appreciate in value, be that in a savings account, the stock market, or to some degree, the casino.
Gambling in a casino is just that, gambling. You have to be prepared to lose. The most important thing is that you have to be prepared to lose and not allow that loss to affect your financial stability.
In other words, you can't go to a casino with "scared money." You can't go gambling with money that should be put towards groceries or bills and hope to double or triple it.
Money you bring to a casino should be money you have allocated toward entertainment. Your entertainment dollars can take many forms: Dining out, the theater, the movies, a concert, sporting events, or however you choose to have fun with your expendable income. The value you place on that money should be returned to you in the enjoyment that you derived from it.
If losing money during a session of casino gambling makes you mad, that's normal. Nobody likes to lose. But if losing money gambling hurts you financially or gives you feelings of guilt, then maybe you shouldn't be gambling in the first place.
If you choose to gamble it should be for purposes of entertainment. If you break even, great. If you win, even better. If you lose, that's the chance you took.
The one great thing about casino gambling is that you have a chance of a positive financial return in exchange for having a great time.
You can derive tremendous fun and entertainment from a baseball game or a night at the theater, but the money you spent is gone for good. The exchange has been made. A casino gives you the opportunity to have a good time and get your money back or more.
My advice is simple. To avoid disappointment and feelings of anger, only bet what you can afford to lose for an evening out. Don't lose 'till it hurts. On the contrary, win 'till it feels good.
If winning doesn't happen, consider that's the price you paid for taking your chances. You're not gambling to make a living. You're gambling to have a little fun.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: New Year celebrations will be held at all four of the property’s locations in New Buffalo, South Bend, Hartford, and Dowagiac. There will be party favors for all guests and drawings totaling more than $115,000 in cash prizes.
The fun starts today, New Year’s Eve, from noon to 6 p.m. (EST) with the $30,000 “New Year’s Eve Cash Bash”. The noon drawing will feature two winners of $2,500 cash. Every hour, from 1 to 5 p.m., two winners will be selected to win $2,021 in cash. The 6 p.m. finale will award a $5,000 cash prize.
On Friday, New Year’s Day, the $35,000 “New Year, New Money” celebration is being held. There will be a $20,000 cash prize awarded to one lucky W Club member at 1 a.m., followed by a $10,000 cash winner at 2 a.m. and a $5,000 cash winner at 3 a.m.
The prizes continue throughout the day with the “$50,000 New Year, New Cash” giveaways. Five guests will each win $1,000 cash at 2, 4, 5, and 6 p.m. drawings. There’ll be $5,000 cash winners at 3 and 7 p.m., followed by a $10,000 cash winner at 8 p.m.
Continue to earn entries for all of the drawings through Friday (Jan. 1) by playing slots, table games and live poker. W Club members receive a complimentary entry daily by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds Casino destination.
With grateful appreciation, this columnist wishes everyone a very safe, happy and healthy New Year 2021. In spite of very trying times, we have much to be thankful for, especially the hope and anticipation of the goodness the future holds for us all.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.