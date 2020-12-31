Putting gambling into perspective to start the new year

Gambling in a casino is just that, gambling. You have to be prepared to lose. The most important thing is that you have to be prepared to lose and not allow that loss to affect your financial stability.

In other words, you can't go to a casino with "scared money." You can't go gambling with money that should be put towards groceries or bills and hope to double or triple it.

Money you bring to a casino should be money you have allocated toward entertainment. Your entertainment dollars can take many forms: Dining out, the theater, the movies, a concert, sporting events, or however you choose to have fun with your expendable income. The value you place on that money should be returned to you in the enjoyment that you derived from it.

If losing money during a session of casino gambling makes you mad, that's normal. Nobody likes to lose. But if losing money gambling hurts you financially or gives you feelings of guilt, then maybe you shouldn't be gambling in the first place.

If you choose to gamble it should be for purposes of entertainment. If you break even, great. If you win, even better. If you lose, that's the chance you took.

The one great thing about casino gambling is that you have a chance of a positive financial return in exchange for having a great time.