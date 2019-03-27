A slot tournament is an incomparable experience for capturing the essence of what the casino experience is all about.
When you take a slot tournament, structure it as a national competition, invite participation among properties and players across the nation, and hang up a $1-million championship prize, you have the ingredients for a spectacle.
That’s what makes the TournEvent of Champions competition 2019 at Majestic Star Casinos & Hotel in Gary, so special. Tied to no single casino brand, the tournament is a veritable “open” competition for slot enthusiasts as well as the casino properties which host it.
Majestic Star will continue the Tuesday slot tournaments it introduced in March for the entire month of April from 4 to 9 p.m. on the top level of Majestic Star I.
The top 25 scorers will win a share of over $6,500 in PromoCash and will qualify to play in the championship tournament to be held on a date yet to be determined this summer. Session winners during the qualifying rounds will be awarded $20 in PromoCash.
The 2019 TournEvent of Champions national championship is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2019, at the XS Night Club at the Wynn/Encore in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Each winning casino representative, including the Majestic Star champ, will win $800 in airfare for two, 4-day/3-night hotel accommodations, transportation to and from McCarran International Airport, food and beverage credit, and a seat in the “Million Dollar Event”.
First held in 2012 as regional events in California and Washington State, TournEvent of Champions is the property of Everi Holdings, a leading provider of content, technology, and gaming-related software to the global casino industry.
One of Everi’s award winning products is the trademarked TournEvent, a slot tournament system that gives casino operators the ability to convert slot machines into tournament mode easily and seamlessly with the click of a mouse.
Slot tournaments are truly in a class by themselves. By the very nature of slot play, success or failure in them is founded on pure luck. But try to explain that to the participants themselves or the rooting galleries behind them!
For a slot tournament player, the one-armed bandit can be their best friend or their worst enemy, their source of unlimited joy or taunting frustration, their ticket to riches or their bitter disappointment.
Each participating casino has the ability to structure its semi-finals and finals however they choose. Everi’s promotions team provides properties with the general guidelines. An assigned Everi promotions specialist works with each casino to ensure each TournEvent of Champions tournament is a success.
Properties are free to schedule the events when they choose. In so doing, some casinos will host a single event while others stretch out the semi-final tournaments over a period of time. Some casinos choose to charge a buy-in for players to participate; some tournaments are free, while still others are by VIP invitation.
Last year Majestic Star was represented in the Million Dollar Championship in Las Vegas by Hadi Talaefard, who joined 165 other finalists from 104 casinos across the continent to compete for the $1.3 million in prize money.
Please visit tourneventofchampions.com or majesticstarcasino.com for more information about the regional competitions.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: Don’t miss the first Progressive Payout Drawings of 2019 on Friday (March 29). Five winners will draw for $1,000 at the 8 p.m. drawing, five winners will draw for $4,000 at the 9 p.m. drawing, and 15 winners will draw for $15,000 at the 10 p.m. drawing. Each month if there isn’t a winner, the first jackpot increases by $1,000, the second jackpot increases by $4,000, and the grand jackpot increases by $15,000 for the next month’s drawing. They’ll continue to roll over every month until October when all of the jackpots are guaranteed to be given away. Earn entries playing slots and table games. B Connected members receive one free entry into each month’s drawing.
FOUR WINDS: Put a ring around the “Uncork and Unwind” wine event at the Silver Creek Event Center in New Buffalo on Sunday, April 14. Scheduled for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (EDT), the exclusive event will feature award-winning, regionally produced wines and suggested food pairings. Guests will also be able to mingle and interact with the people from Michigan’s best wineries. Live music will be provided by acoustic guitarist Dave Hiltebrand and the pop/rock/jazz rhythm band El Trio de Equilibrio. Advance tickets are $20 and may be purchased through Ticketmaster or by calling 800-745-3000. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the event. Admission includes a souvenir glass and a wine tasting card that can be redeemed for up to 10 samplings. Tickets at the door are $25 and includes admission, a souvenir glass, and wine tasting card redeemable for up to five samplings.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: Get in on the “Lucky 7s” drawings on select Saturdays during the month of April excluding April 27. Earn entries using your Caesars Reward players club card from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and activate them from 11 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. on the days of the promotion. Drawings will be conducted every 15 minutes from 1 to 6 p.m. for Caesars Rewards tier based prizes. Please visit the promotions center for complete information.