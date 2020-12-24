Raising reporting threshold on slot jackpots to $5,000 makes sense

In May of this year, the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the temporary closure of all 989 commercial and tribal casinos in the United States was taking place.
It was the same month that the American Gaming Association issued a press release which advocated raising the long-standing $1,200 slot jackpot reporting threshold.
The AGA’s position was lost in the more impactful news of the day, but now that there is light at the end of the tunnel it is being resurrected.
The AGA’s position addressed the federal regulation that requires a casino gambler who wins a slot machine jackpot of $1,200 or more to complete a W-2G tax reporting form. While this process is being completed, the machine is temporarily taken out of active production.
The regulation was enacted in 1977, well prior to the expansion of state-regulated casino gambling across the country via riverboat and tribal legislation.
Many players fortunate enough to have hit a $1,200 jackpot or higher are familiar with this policy. Play on the machine is suspended and a message appears on the screen that alerts the player a slot attendant must be summoned.
When the attendant arrives, the jackpot is verified and the player presents identification. Not until the attendant returns with paperwork that must be signed and awards the jackpot by counting off the bills in the players hand can play on the machine resume.
Seven months later, the prospect of raising the threshold to possibly $5,000 or more was revisited and this time it appears as if it may be gathering momentum.
The issue was raised again earlier this month in the first G2E Insider live webinar titled “The Post-Election Landscape and Implications for Gaming” hosted by Chris Cylke, the senior vice-president of government relations for the AGA.
In May, Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, was critical of the threshold which has remained unchanged for 43 years: “The current threshold is outdated and imposes significant compliance burdens on both the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the gaming industry.”
The proposed $5,000 threshold is the current equivalent to $1,200 in 1977 factoring in the rate of inflation.
According to the AGA, slot jackpots have steadily increased with inflation over the past four decades. At the same time there has been a dramatic increase in the number of reportable jackpots which has created more operational inefficiencies and adding to the increase of W-2G forms being processed by the IRS.
It was noted by Cylke and others at the recent Webinar that there is a “House-approved provision” that can force the Treasury Department to address the threshold and report back to congress within a fixed period of time (90 days).
Cylke said that support is building for an initiative that began last spring when the AGA first raised the issue of the outdated IRS threshold with the Trump administration.
“The increased threshold would not only enable the IRS to focus its limited enforcement resources on those taxpayers who are most likely to have net slot winnings at the end of the taxable year, but would also significantly reduce close interactions between gaming employees and patrons to issue tax forms,” Miller said.
“The policy change, supported by bipartisan members of Congress, was already long overdue prior to the pandemic, and now has additional importance as the gaming industry emerges from this crisis.”
*****
This columnist would like to take the opportunity to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and all the joy of every celebration that makes this holiday season truly the most wonderful time of the year. May the spirit of Peace on Earth and Goodwill toward all Humanity guide us into the New Year.