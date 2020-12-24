Raising reporting threshold on slot jackpots to $5,000 makes sense

In May of this year, the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the temporary closure of all 989 commercial and tribal casinos in the United States was taking place.

It was the same month that the American Gaming Association issued a press release which advocated raising the long-standing $1,200 slot jackpot reporting threshold.

The AGA’s position was lost in the more impactful news of the day, but now that there is light at the end of the tunnel it is being resurrected.

The AGA’s position addressed the federal regulation that requires a casino gambler who wins a slot machine jackpot of $1,200 or more to complete a W-2G tax reporting form. While this process is being completed, the machine is temporarily taken out of active production.

The regulation was enacted in 1977, well prior to the expansion of state-regulated casino gambling across the country via riverboat and tribal legislation.

Many players fortunate enough to have hit a $1,200 jackpot or higher are familiar with this policy. Play on the machine is suspended and a message appears on the screen that alerts the player a slot attendant must be summoned.