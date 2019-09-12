Until Illinois is up and running with state sanctioned sports betting locations, which doesn’t appear likely until sometime next year, the Region has a lock on the place to go to legally wager on professional and collegiate sporting events.
All three of the destinations in the Region which offer sports betting possess the ability to operate successfully with their respective niche clienteles of established customer bases, geographic locations, and the potential to attract a new demographic of gamblers.
Horseshoe Hammond will certainly benefit from its proximity to a large portion of the greater Chicagoland area, while Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, and Spa in Michigan City enjoys its status as the place to go for sports bettors living deeper in the northern stretches of Indiana as well as the southern-most part of Michigan which doesn’t have legal sports betting.
Ameristar East Chicago completes the Region’s trio of sports betting locations. The property is favorably positioned with great amenities and an award-winning hotel to prove quite popular with the sports betting crowd, not only from within Northwest Indiana but also from the Illinois side.
Matt Schuffert, the vice-president and general manager of Ameristar East Chicago, has already observed the popularity of this new wagering option after less than two weeks of seeing it in operation.
“We had our soft opening a week ago last Sunday and saw quite a line of people eager to make their first bets and meet Coach Mike Ditka and former Bears kick-off return specialist Devin Hester,” Schuffert said. “It was a bigger crowd than we expected, and ever since the response has been steady and consistent.
“Overall, we at Ameristar are very excited to be a part of this new venture and to see the response that the opportunity to place legal sports wagers has generated among the public.”
Ameristar’s sports betting facility is called “The Book” and is conveniently located in the property’s spacious pavilion across from the Stadium Sports Bar & Grill and next door to the popular Burger Brothers restaurant. There is easy access to the facility for bettors who wish to park, dash in to place their wagers, and then travel on to home or work.
Since sports betting is new in the Region, observations are being made on the habits of sports bettors: Will they just stop by to place their bets and leave, will they stay to watch the games and take advantage of the food and beverage services, will they take advantage of the dining options, plan an overnight hotel stay, or give the gaming floor a whirl?
“I can say all of the above,” Schuffert responded. “What we are seeing are many new guests coming through our doors for the first time, which is a good sign.”
Penn National Gaming, Inc., the parent company of Ameristar East Chicago, inked an exclusive multi-state sports book agreement earlier this year with Sweden-based Kambi Group, the leading global sports betting supplier.
The Book at Ameristar East Chicago, as well as other Penn National Gaming, Inc. properties around the country, will integrate the Kambi Sportsbook platform with its online and on-property sportsbooks and services.
A major perk that sports bettors will see at Ameristar East Chicago is the sports betting operation has been linked to the property’s MyChoice loyalty program, a tier-based incentive program that provides members with return-on-investment for their play in the form of dining and entertainment perks, among others.
“We have been seeing a lot of new-card sign-ups for MyChoice,” Schuffert said.
It’s a great benefit for players new to state sanctioned gambling. They can realize rewards for their sports book play, something slots and table games players have enjoyed for years.
“Along those lines, I have observed great synergy between the Stadium Sports Bar and Grille and our sports book,” Schuffert noted. “It is a natural combination for sports bettors who want to stay and watch the games on our big-screen TV’s while enjoying great food and beverage service.”
Another convenience that the property offers sports bettors is the ease of kiosk betting. There are 12 of them in total on property, including five in the pavilion area, one in the Stadium Sports Bar & Grill, and six more on the casino floor.
“Our guests seem very pleased with the kiosks and how quick and easy a betting transaction can actually be made,” Schuffert said.
With all of the major sports events that lie ahead, including the MLB play-offs and World Series, NFL and college football games, the NHL, the NBA, and moving forward, the NCAA and NFL playoffs, the Super Bowl, and March Madness, the opportunities for major marketing and promotions are bountiful.
“There definitely was a demand for sports betting,” Schuffert said. “Folks were just waiting for it to be legalized and operational. By leveraging all of the other amenities we have to offer, including our restaurants, casino, and hotel, it is really something to be excited about.”
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: Congratulations to Josh Reichard, who recorded his second major Heartland Poker Tour championship in less than a year at the East Chicago property by winning the $1,650 Main Event on Labor Day. Reichard, a native of Janesville, Wisconsin, collected a first-place check of $186,812, vaulting his career live tournament winnings to over $1.6-million. He emerged best among 579 Main Event entrants which generated a total prize pool of $833,760. His first place also earned him a $3,500 championship package from the Heartland Poker Tour. In November of 2018, Reichard won the $2,500 HPT Championship and a first-place check of $221,293 at Ameristar East Chicago.