Amid the casino and overall gambling expansion in Illinois, the relocation of casino licenses in Indiana and the introduction of sports betting in both states, existing properties are working hard to strengthen their identities and reinforce their footprints.
Among them is Ameristar Casino Hotel East Chicago. Millions of dollars in improvements and upgrades continue to be invested in the location to secure its relevance in one of the most competitive gaming markets in the nation.
The four-level gaming vessel upon which Ameristar operates is 22 years old, having first opened in 1997 under the banner of Showboat Mardi Gras Casino.
In the spring of 1998, the location was acquired by Harrah’s Entertainment, whose major contribution to the site was the construction of a hotel complex.
The property languished for a couple of years when it was taken over by Resorts International in the summer of 2005, but it quickly re-entered the game as a major player in the market when Ameristar purchased it in 2007 and almost immediately announced $30-million in renovations to the casino floor, pavilion, and restaurants.
The Ameristar brand was acquired by Pinnacle Entertainment in 2013, under whose leadership the investment continued. The grand opening of the $3.5 million Stadium Sports Bar & Grill came in May 2015 along with new dedicated high roller and baccarat rooms.
The most recent chapter in the history of the property is casino giant Penn National Gaming’s acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment in October of 2018, which made Ameristar East Chicago a component of an 18-state empire encompassing 40 properties.
The driving force behind Ameristar East Chicago’s aggressive business plan is vice president and general manager Matt Schuffert, whose latest project was a complete renovation and upgrade to the casino at a cost of $15-million.
“It was a five-month project we began a little over a year ago,” Schuffert said. “Every square inch of the gaming vessel and street scape was refreshed, including the floors, walls and ceilings. New chairs, table games, and bars were brought in along with new signage. We remodeled all the restrooms and added a restroom to the fourth level.
“We were able to complete the project a section at a time so as not to create a major disruption to our operations. It helped that the construction was performed on a double shift.”
Last year Ameristar East Chicago became the first casino in the market to take advantage of new legislation that permitted properties to bring gaming positions off the vessel and into a land-based setting.
Six million dollars was invested to create a state-of-the-art dedicated high limit room in an under-utilized area of the pavilion, as well as an attractive street scape that gives the entire property a land-based Las Vegas feel.
“The look and feel of the casino and all of the improvements we have made has been well received by our guests,” Schuffert said. “What’s more, the assets we created are valued by our Team members which reflects on the experience we want our guests to have.”
A major dividend brought about by Penn National Gaming’s ownership of the property is the opportunity to market Ameristar on both a regional and national scale through the power of a player’s club that will be linked to all of the locations.
“The MyChoice player’s club will be a tremendous opportunity for us,” Schuffert said. “Both Hollywood Joliet and Hollywood Aurora in Illinois are owned by Penn National Gaming.
This regional aspect, combined with what is possible to do on a national scale with destinations in other markets around the country, will be explored in the coming months.”
