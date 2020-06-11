Return to the Blackjack table with an advantage

Here's how it works, remembering to keep in mind that you must learn to stop being a passive player paying attention only to your own hand and become a pro-active player who watches the hands of everyone at the table:

The model is a six-deck shoe, popular at a majority of casinos around the country. There are 312 cards in six decks, 96 of which carry a value of 10 (kings, queens, jacks and 10s).

Assuming the dealer will cut one and one-half decks (78 cards) out of play after the shuffle, 24 of them will theoretically be 10-value cards, leaving 72 of them in play among the 234 cards to be dealt.

If we are to establish that there are three players plus the dealer at the table (conditions under the Covid – 19 safe distancing regulations) and approximately 12 cards will be dealt on every hand, there will be 20 deals from the shoe before it's time to shuffle up. If the 10-value cards come out proportionately, there should be three of them on the table for each round.

Let's put this model into practice with a mock game: On the first round you observe that three 10-value cards have been dealt, which keeps the count neutral. On the second round only two come out, which now gives you a count of plus-1. On the third round four 10s are on the table, which brings your count back to neutral.