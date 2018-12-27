One of the most exciting places on earth to celebrate New Year’s Eve is in Las Vegas. Arguably one of the next best places to be is at one of the Region’s casino properties, all of which will host flamboyant over-the-top brands of celebration, festivities, dining, and entertainment that will make you feel like you’re partying on the Vegas Strip!
At Ameristar Hotel & Casino in East Chicago they’re bringing Disco back with a celebration themed around the dance craze of over 40 years ago for which all guests are invited to “dress the part” by coming in their most fashionable '70s club-themed finery.
Guests of Ameristar on Friday (Dec. 28) and Saturday (Dec. 29) will be treated to complimentary entertainment by The Moods, who’ll be performing their special brand of music from decades past on stage in the pavilion for party goers of all ages from 8 to 11 p.m. both days.
On New Year’s Eve, the popular disco band BBI will take to the stage in the pavilion starting at 9 p.m. They’ll count down the seconds to the New Year and then continue their performance after the clock strikes midnight. (The pavilion will only be open to guests 21 years of age and older starting at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.)
A special menu will be served on New Year’s Eve at Heritage Buffet from 4 to 11 p.m. for $29.99 per person. Stadium and Burger Brothers will also be open to the public.
Heritage Buffet at Ameristar will be open for a special New Year’s Day brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $19.99 per person, featuring such specialties as lobster quiche, warm Guinness chocolate cake and tiramisu in addition to all the traditional brunch favorites.
The New Year’s Day dinner at Heritage Buffet takes place from 4 to 9 p.m. for $27.99 per person featuring carved Angus beef strip loin and cedar plank salmon.
The Four Winds Casino properties in New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac, and Hartford will make guests feel like they’re celebrating New Year’s Eve in a tropical paradise with Copacabana-style entertainment and party favors throughout the night.
There’ll be showgirls, feathers, banana trees, salsa, samba, and more, plus drawings with a total of $115,000 in cash prizes waiting to be won.
The New Year’s Cash Bash will feature hourly drawings from Noon to 6 p.m. (EST). Two guests will each win $2,500 in cash at the Noon drawing. Every hour from 1 to 5 p.m. two $2,019 cash winners will be chosen. At 6 p.m. there will be one $5,000 winner.
Party into the morning of the New Year and one lucky guest will win $20,000 at 1 a.m., followed by a $10,000 cash winner at 2 a.m. and a $5,000 cash winner at 3 a.m.
On Tuesday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, five guests will win $1,000 in cash at 2, 4,5 and 6 p.m. Two $5,000 cash winners will be selected at 3. and 7 p.m. A big $10,000 cash prize will be awarded at 8 p.m.
Please visit the W Club player’s club or guest services on property for complete details.
The Majestic Star Casinos in Gary has the $1-Million “Countdown to Cash” promotion on New Year’s Eve with grand prize drawings scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Twenty-one winners will have a chance to win $1-Million or guaranteed Promo Cash prizes between $550 and $10,000.
Live musical entertainment featuring the Soul Street Collective will be featured at the Majestic Rewards Center Stage from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. A trio of female vocalists accompanied by a four-piece rhythm section will ring in 2019 with a soulful, high energy performance.
As the countdown to 2019 begins there’ll be complimentary party favors and a champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight, accompanied by a full atrium balloon drop.
The buffet will be spotlighting a special New Year’s Eve menu with lobster tail, New York strip steak, prime rib, barbeque ribs, roast duck, baked salmon and more for $37.99 per person from 3 to 10 p.m.
If you really want to ring in the New Year in style, there will be a masquerade ball in the Lakeshore Lounge from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event requires a $50 cash cover charge.
Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa in Michigan City will host a festive celebration and balloon drop in the pavilion to ring in 2019, with complimentary musical entertainment at Rock’s Lounge throughout the evening. Paulie & The Shakers will perform starting at 1:30 p.m., followed by Tynan at 6 p.m. and April’s Reign at 10:30 p.m.
Dining options include William B.’s Steakhouse, which will be open for dinner on New Year’s Eve from 4 to 11 p.m.; Options Buffet from 3 p.m. to Midnight for $26.99 per person (add one pound snow crab for an additional $9.99); and The Game will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Blue Chip’s showcase New Year’s Eve celebration will take place in It’s Vegas Baby, which will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. for dinner (reservations are recommended).
It’s Vegas Baby! will then be transformed into party mode until close with a $20 per person admission at the door, including party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. The group Smash Kings will provide live entertainment to ring in the New Year.
Horseshoe in Hammond will be celebrating throughout the casino floor, featuring live entertainment starting at 9 p.m., and a countdown to midnight.
A very special New Year’s Buffet will be presented for $54.99 per person, but reservations are required (888-251-0573) for guests from 4 to 10 p.m.
Jack Binion’s Steak will also be open for a celebratory New Year’s Eve menu from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations are also required (219-473-6028).
Horseshoe guests will get in a party mood on Saturday (Dec. 29) for the grand finale drawing of the $100,000 Big Red Sled giveaway. The top prize is a Mercedes – Benz GLC 300. Please visit the Total Rewards Center on property for complete details.
On a personal note, this columnist wishes everyone a safe, happy, and healthy New Year 2019!