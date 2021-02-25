Roulette wheel side bet may be in the game's future

There is a consistent 5.25 percent house advantage on all of the wagers, except for the First Five (a bet that 0, 00, 1,2, or 3 will be the result) which carries an inflated edge.

The game’s biggest payout occurs when a player has a “straight up” bet on a single number. It pays 35 to 1.

The one table game that has the most side bets associated with it is blackjack. It seems as if inventors and gaming companies are always coming up with new, gimmicky ideas about how to relieve players of their money.

The reason for this is simple. Blackjack just happens to be the most popular of all table games, and it also has the lowest house edge among all games when you play correctly using basic strategy. Throw in some card tracking technique and you can reduce the house advantage even more.

Casino owners know this, which is why they are constantly looking for blackjack side bets to entice casual players, and sometimes even serious ones, into throwing extra money on the table in pursuit of a bonus win.

The casino "hold", or the money the house wins at blackjack, is something gaming executives are always looking to beef up. The base game sometimes does not generate the revenue they want, so the carnival games come into play, often with obscene house advantages.