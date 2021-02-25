Roulette wheel side bet may be in the game's future

Casinos are always on the lookout for table game side bets to drive additional excitement into the games for players, but also to extract additional profits primarily because of the high house advantage the wagers traditionally carry.
Blackjack and craps are the games that are the usual targets for side bets. Developers have responded to the wishes of casino operators by unleashing a plethora of ways to siphon a greater percentage of the player’s bankrolls.
A majority of blackjack and craps tables in gaming markets across the country carry some form of the betting gimmicks, but up to now roulette wheels have been generally spared any variation of play that deviates from the base game.
That could all be about to change with the world premier earlier this month of Richer Spin Roulette at the El Cortez Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas.
The game is played on a revolutionary wheel that was custom designed by TCSJOHNHUXLEY, one of the global leaders in gaming research, development, and manufacturer.
The innovative feature is a second wheel, called “the cone”, that is situated inside of the traditional wheel. The two wheels spin independently of one another on rotating cylinders.
Richer Spin Roulette is actually two games in one. There is the traditional roulette game upon which players bet as they have always done, and the option of a side bet on the cone. Bets are made on a second set of numbers on the layout that are arranged in a “racetrack” pattern.
When the betting begins on a new spin, the table is open to cone bets until the dealer announces “no more side bets”. Players meanwhile can continue to place bets on the base game until the dealer’s call of “no more bets”.
Whereas the traditional wheel has 38 spots numbered one through 36 plus a green “0” and a green “00” (therein lies the house edge), the second wheel (the cone) has 10 equally spaced icons, nine of which are silver and one of which is gold.
The dealer spins the cone in the opposite direction of the main outer wheel. It will eventually stop with each icon aligned with a number on the main wheel. The dealer then places a marker on the winning roulette number and the winning cone number.
The player wins when the roulette ball lands in a pocket that is adjacent to an icon, and that number matches the number that the player bets on the cone “racetrack” on the layout. The gold icon pays 300 to 1 and a silver icon pays 100 to 1.
This imaginative roulette wheel side bet is the brain child of Las Vegas based inventor and game designer Richar Fitoussi.
The myriad of base game wagers that players can make on a roulette wheel have made the game a casino staple for ages:
Straight Up, Split, Street, Corner, First Five, Side Street, Column, Dozen, Red/Black, Odd/Even, and High/Low are the options that make some casino-goers dedicated roulette players.
There is a consistent 5.25 percent house advantage on all of the wagers, except for the First Five (a bet that 0, 00, 1,2, or 3 will be the result) which carries an inflated edge.
The game’s biggest payout occurs when a player has a “straight up” bet on a single number. It pays 35 to 1.
The one table game that has the most side bets associated with it is blackjack. It seems as if inventors and gaming companies are always coming up with new, gimmicky ideas about how to relieve players of their money.
The reason for this is simple. Blackjack just happens to be the most popular of all table games, and it also has the lowest house edge among all games when you play correctly using basic strategy. Throw in some card tracking technique and you can reduce the house advantage even more.
Casino owners know this, which is why they are constantly looking for blackjack side bets to entice casual players, and sometimes even serious ones, into throwing extra money on the table in pursuit of a bonus win.
The casino "hold", or the money the house wins at blackjack, is something gaming executives are always looking to beef up. The base game sometimes does not generate the revenue they want, so the carnival games come into play, often with obscene house advantages.
Making an occasional blackjack side bet can add a degree of fun and intrigue to the game, but a consistent diet of these bets on every hand takes away whatever advantage players derive from playing the base game.
The same probably holds true for Richer Spin Roulette. The game will be monitored closely at the El Cortez. If it looks like something casino owners will want to buy in to, the game will likely appear in other markets.
Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.