The World Series of Poker Circuit, a nationwide 28-stop tour that last season attracted 133,892 entries while awarding a record $66,585,658 in prize money, will be at Horseshoe Casino Hammond Oct. 11 – 22 for what promises to be one of the premier events of the 15th season.
The recently released schedule of events includes the tournament opening no-limit hold’em re-entry competition which will be held in five flights over three days. The $400 buy-in will make participants eligible to share in a $777,777 guaranteed prize pool
The $1,700 Main Event will be contested starting on Oct. 19. The prize pool has been set at a guaranteed $1-million.
Also on tap is Event #13 on Oct. 21, the $5,300 no-limit hold’em high roller tournament, and Event #3 on Oct. 14, the $400 senior’s event for players 50 years of age and older.
The current 2018 -2019 season, which began in early August, features more benefits for players, including more starting chips and new price points.
“The time was right to take a hard look at our offering and refreshing it to give players a better experience all around,” said WSOP tournament director Jack Effel. “Everyone loves more starting chips, and we think things like the big blind ante and larger pools will be big hits for all players.”
The tour is linked by a points system tied to the World Series of Poker $1-million plus prize pool and gold bracelet season culminating Global Casino Championship.
Every official WSOP Circuit ring event at Horseshoe will give players many more starting chips than previous competitions.
For example, the most popular price points are now $400 and the Main Event $1,700. The starting stacks for the events will increase by 50 percent. The $400 buy-in participants will now start with 15,000 in chips while the Main Event begins with a 30,000 starting stack.
Some ring events will feature the revolutionary big blind ante format, eliminating the need for players to ante on every hand.
So popular is the Horseshoe tournament that a second one was added for the new season. It will be held in February of 2019.
Please visit wsop.com/circuit for complete information about the competition and the entire schedule which will be hosted at Horseshoe Hammond by poker room manager Michael Soto and his talented and professional staff.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: The casino’s MyChoice loyalty player’s club program offers an exclusive on-property experience for VIP tier members in Club 38. The luxuriously appointed dedicated room offers members and their guests complimentary drink and food selections from a menu that changes daily. Open Sunday through Saturday from 11a.m. to 8 p.m., Owner’s Club members may be accompanied by two guests, Elite and Preferred Club members, one guest. Lunch is served Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinner from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please visit pinnaclemychoice.com for complete information about the loyalty program.
BLUE CHIP: The Michigan City property wants to get everyone in the mood for Halloween with an Oct. 5 performance in the Stardust Event Center by “Here Come the Mummies”, an eight-piece funk rock band featuring artists costumed as 5,000 year old Egyptian mummies. The band, a favorite of artists ranging from P-Funk to KC and the Sunshine Band, will be performing a live show titled “Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave”. The act has been described as a hybrid among Idris Muhammad, George Clinton, Ohio Players and Earth, Wind & Fire. Tickets are $15 and $30 and may be purchased through ticketmaster.com or the Blue Chip Gift Box in the pavilion. You have until Saturday (Sept. 22) to enter at bluechipcasino/mummies to win a VIP weekend for the show including two front row tickets, an overnight hotel stay on Oct. 5, and dinner for two at a Blue Chip restaurant ($100 value).
FOUR WINDS: The new dedicated poker room at the South Bend location, developed by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Four Winds Casinos in response to popular demand, is now open. Ten tables hosted by live dealers offer $1-$2 no limit hold’em, $2-$5 no limit hold’em, $3-$6 limit hold’em, and $1-$2 pot limit Omaha. The affordable games offer beginners and poker enthusiasts on a budget a great opportunity to play. “Now that it’s ready, it’s surpassed our expectations,” said Frank Freedman, COO for Four Winds. “For fans of the game, the addition of the poker room offers something for everyone.”
HARRAH’S JOLIET: The property’s year-long 25th anniversary celebration continues this month on Tuesday (Sept. 25) with special drawings every hour starting at 5:25 p.m. and continuing until 9:25 p.m. Five winners will be selected at each drawing to win Amazon fire sticks, Samsung tablets, action cameras, Polaroid camera bundles and gift cards. The earning period for Total Rewards members is the day of the promotion from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Please visit the Total Rewards Center on property for complete information.
MAJESTIC STAR: The $24,000 “Hot Seat Slot Tournament” is every Tuesday this month from 4 to 8 p.m. Twenty winners are randomly selected each hour to compete in a slot tournament. The top five scores from each tournament will receive a share of $1,050 in Promo Cash. Participants who finish in sixth through 20th place will receive a $10 Promo Cash consolation prize. Please visit the Majestic Rewards player’s club center for all the details.