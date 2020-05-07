Shuffling up and dealing Texas Hold 'Em Poker at home

While we wait for the casinos to reopen, there’s no better time than now to sit down at the kitchen table with your family and shuffle up and deal a game of Texas Hold ’Em, far and away the most popular poker room and tournament game.
Live, hand-dealt poker remains an intimidating frontier for a majority of casino goers. Sitting down to venture your bankroll against strangers possessing varying degrees of poker playing skill can be scary. You are forced to make a lot of decisions, and not necessarily cut-and-dried ones as in blackjack.
With time on our hands at home, what better opportunity is there to learn how to play? With moms and dads, aunts and uncles, grandparents, and of course the children, for opponents, the accent is on family fun.
Who knows? When the poker rooms reopen in the Region, you just may feel brave and confident enough to sit down at a low-stakes game and give live poker a whirl.
The rules of Texas Hold’Em are simple to learn. Once you become familiar with the flow of play, the strategy will take care of itself.
Let’s first go over some poker basics as a refresher to prepare for trying your luck in a live game.
In Hold'Em Poker, players form their best five card poker hand by using any combination of the two cards they have been dealt and the five community cards that the dealer has flipped over for all to see in the middle of the table.
What follows is a review of the ranking of hands, starting with the best:
1. ROYAL FLUSH (ace-high straight flush)
2. STRAIGHT FLUSH (five cards of the same suit in sequence)
3. FOUR-OF-A-KIND (four cards of the same rank)
4. FULL HOUSE (three-of-a-kind plus a pair)
5. FLUSH (five cards of the same suit)
6. STRAIGHT (five cards in sequence; ace may be used as high or low)
7. THREE-OF-A-KIND (three cards of the same rank)
8. TWO PAIR (two pairs of two cards of the same rank)
9. PAIR (two cards of the same rank)
Play starts when the dealer deals two rounds of cards face down starting with the player to the immediate left of the button or "buck", a plastic disc that rotates around the table as players take turns being the mythical dealer. The player with the button, and sometimes the player to his left (depending on the casino), make blind bets before the cards are dealt.
Once the players look at the two cards they have been dealt, they have the option of folding (tossing in their cards having made no bet), calling (making a bet), or raising (making a bet and increasing it). When all the players have responded, the first round is considered completed.
The dealer then "burns" (removes from play) the top card from the deck he's holding in his hand, then proceeds to deal out three community cards, turning them face up toward the middle of the table for everyone to see. It’s called “the flop”.
Now that players have their own two cards and three community cards to see, another round of betting takes place, starting with the first active player clockwise from the buck. Once again, players may fold, check (stay with the bet they have on the table), call, or raise.
After all the players have responded, the next round begins with the dealer burning the top card and flipping over the fourth community card. It’s called “the turn”.
Once the betting is completed, the final round begins with the dealer burning another card and then flipping over the fifth and final community card known as “the river”.
At this point in the hand, all players still active have their own two cards and the five community cards from which to make the best five card poker hand. The final betting round is completed and the winner is determined.
A number of years ago, poker pro Barry Shulman authored a book titled “52 Tips for Texas Hold’Em Poker”. In addition to all of the help you can find online these days, the book may be well worth looking up if you are serious about learning the game.
Shulman is not only a student of poker, he's also a skilled practitioner who uses the 154 pages of this concise, information-packed treatise to convey to readers not only how to play the game, but also how to play it intelligently. He arms players with optimum strategies designed to help them make an enjoyable pastime a profitable one as well.
The book was written with the assistance of another renowned poker professional, Mark Gregorich. Together they managed to cover a wide range of Texas Hold'Em topics broken down into 52 tips that explore every phase of the game, not only from a mechanical standpoint but a mental one as well.
Shulman appreciates the true beauty of poker and the opportunities it provides for people who take the time to learn it. He offers insight into situations that develop during the course of a game and how to best take advantage of those situations, both offensively and defensively.
He acknowledges the game can be as simple or complex as one wishes to make it, accentuating that those who apply themselves and delve into the subtleties and complexities of Texas Hold'Em are best prepared to win consistently and effectively rather than sporadically or simply when you have the best hand.
Even though the rules of Texas Hold' Em are constant, the strategies are far from cut and dried. It's a game you can win without having the best hand. Learning to adapt to situations, honing your powers of observation and discovering psychological nuances that escape the notice of a majority of players can make the difference between merely playing the game and playing it with confidence.
