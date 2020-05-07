Shuffling up and dealing Texas Hold 'Em Poker at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While we wait for the casinos to reopen, there’s no better time than now to sit down at the kitchen table with your family and shuffle up and deal a game of Texas Hold ’Em, far and away the most popular poker room and tournament game.

Live, hand-dealt poker remains an intimidating frontier for a majority of casino goers. Sitting down to venture your bankroll against strangers possessing varying degrees of poker playing skill can be scary. You are forced to make a lot of decisions, and not necessarily cut-and-dried ones as in blackjack.

With time on our hands at home, what better opportunity is there to learn how to play? With moms and dads, aunts and uncles, grandparents, and of course the children, for opponents, the accent is on family fun.

Who knows? When the poker rooms reopen in the Region, you just may feel brave and confident enough to sit down at a low-stakes game and give live poker a whirl.

The rules of Texas Hold’Em are simple to learn. Once you become familiar with the flow of play, the strategy will take care of itself.

Let’s first go over some poker basics as a refresher to prepare for trying your luck in a live game.