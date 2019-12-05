There’s no doubt about it when you take a tour of any casino floor: The primary appeal of today's video slots is the anticipation of getting into that coveted bonus round.
For a slot player, what can be better? You can sit back in anticipation without wagering a penny and simply watch the reels spin in the hope your credits will pile up.
Make it a touch screen interactive bonus round and things get even more exciting. All you have to do is make the right decisions and the number of credits you win is in your hands.
But what happens when a bonus round goes bad?
You wait for that magic moment of bonus symbols accompanied by electronic celebratory tones to line up and the end result is a major disappointment.
Getting into bonus rounds is difficult enough. The frequency of entering into one of them is part of the math that is programmed into the particular game you are playing.
The bonus round hit frequency of a game varies from machine to machine.
However, during any finite window of time you may be playing a game, this could translate into never getting into a bonus round or getting into one on consecutive spins. That's the nature of probability.
It is important to keep in mind that bonus round payoffs are factored into the long-term theoretical payback of the game itself. If a game is programmed to pay back at the rate of 89 percent of the money it takes in long term, the figure includes the base game as well as the bonus.
Generally speaking, games with a more generous bonus round hit frequency are the ones that can be stingier when it comes to getting a substantial return.
The more difficult it is to get into a bonus round, the less frequently they occur -- but when they do occur, the returns can be higher.
Playing slots and waiting for the bonus round, only to get skunked, is like waking up on Christmas morning and finding a lump of coal in your stocking.
The disappointment that can occur, however, only serves as a reminder that you should never fall into the trap of chasing bonus rounds just as you should never chase jackpots.
New slot games are designed to make you do just that. It's the built-in draw of low denomination, multi-line games that keep us playing longer and more often.
Let the bonus rounds come when they may. We all know how much fun they are, especially because we have a chance to hit it big without betting more money.
Just remember, even though we're not betting when the bonus round is in progress, we're still paying for it. The extra coins it may take per spin, or the max coins sometimes required to even be eligible for the bonus, can take a toll on modest bankrolls.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: There are many fans of baccarat in the Region who have to check out the room dedicated to their game located on the fourth level of the casino. It is there you will find 19 baccarat tables and two Pai-Gow Tile tables offering minimum bets of $10 and maximum bets up to $25,000. The East Chicago property’s games include the Dragon Bonus Bet side wager. You can also play “EZ Baccarat” where no commission is taken from winning “bankers” bets, and commission free baccarat that includes the Dragon Bonus Bet and Fortune 7 with no commission for winning “bankers” bets. While you’re there be sure to stop at the Authentic Noodle and Smoothie Bar.
BLUE CHIP: There will be a public viewing at The Game and FanDuel Sportsbook of the UFC 245 title fights scheduled at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 14, starting at 9 p.m. The main event is the world welterweight championship between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. The co-main event is the world featherweight championship pitting defending champion Max Holloway against Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski. There is also a title bout for the women’s bantamweight championship featuring two-time division champion Amanda Nunes putting her bantamweight belt on the line against former champ Germaine de Randamie.
FOUR WINDS: The holiday stage spectacular “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” is returning to the Silver Creek Event Center in New Buffalo for two performances this month. The first one will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m., the second on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. Produced by Broadway director and Cirque Dreams founder, Neil Goldberg, the show is set in a multi-million-dollar wonderland of elaborate scenes, costumes, and original holiday production numbers. The cast includes cirque artists, singers, and dancers performing music and astonishing acts which are fun for the whole family. Please visit cirqueproductions.com for more information.
HORSESHOE: The $40,000 “Jackpot Drawing” continues through the end of the month. Guests receive one entry into the drawing for every hand pay jackpot payout ($1,200 or more) won. The prize drawing will be held at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Caesars Rewards promotions desk. Be sure to activate your entries on the day of the promotion from 3 to 8:45 p.m. The winner will have their choice of a BMW X1 luxury automobile, $25,000 cash, or 2.5-million Reward Credits.
MAJESTIC STAR: The $30,000 Secret Santa promotion is being held every Friday this month. Every half-hour from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., four guests will be randomly selected to unwrap a Secret Santa gift to reveal Promo Cash or a prize. At the final drawing at 10 p.m., one guest will get to “loot” Santa’s sleigh for a chance to take home up to $5,000 in Promo Cash plus all of the unwrapped gifts from the previous drawings. Please visit the Majestic Rewards players club center for all the details.
