Slot machine 'showroom' awaits at Hard Rock Northern Indiana

Are you familiar with the feeling you get when you walk into a new car showroom? All the latest models, brand new and shiny. There’s something about that “new car smell” when you take one for a test drive and experience new state-of-the-art technology.
Well, that’s the feeling slot players are going to get when they walk into the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, the very first land-based property in The Region and greater Chicagoland area. The property will open its doors to the public on May 14.
This columnist was escorted on a pre-opening tour last week by vice-president of marketing Joe Branchik and vice-president of gaming operations Juan Martinez. What they revealed is going to make the Hard Rock a most attractive experience for casino-goers.
The single level structure boasts 150,000-square-feet of gaming space to house 1,637 slot and video poker machines, 80 table games to include a 25-table dedicated baccarat area, a 3-table private baccarat room, Pai Gow poker, Spanish 21, an exclusive high limit room and a sports book that will soon be branded.
It is all the work of Juan Martinez, who in 17 years with Hard Rock has opened numerous properties around the country. His expertise and talents were discovered by corporate leadership early on, enabling him to scale the ladder from slot technician to his present VP title within Seminole Hard Rock Support Services located in Davie, Florida.
“The 1,637 slots on the floor include 1,300 brand new machines direct from the manufacturers,” Martinez said. “All of them will give our guests a state-of-the-art playing experience. Many of the games and cabinets from the 11 manufacturers we worked with will be exclusives in this market.”
Martinez even incorporated a “previously owned” component into his showroom. In fact, he came up with a rather creative concept to bring over some 345 “vintage” slots from the Majestic Star I and Majestic Star II, knowing that slot players are partial to their tried-and-true favorite games.
The vintage games are located in the property’s multi-purpose entertainment venue, Hard Rock Live, which will open with a 1,954-seating capacity for live entertainment, including A-list acts, comedy shows, dance performances and more once the COVID-19 health and safety precautions are lifted.
“Our guests should also know that the money from all of the progressive jackpots which have been building up at the Majestic Star will be moved over to games at the Hard Rock to give our players the opportunity to win the money that they funded,” VP of marketing Joe Branchik noted.
In addition to Hard Rock Live, there are two entertainment stages situated on the gaming floor, including the Center Bar which is at the heart of the excitement, and the Council Oaks Bar stage situated within the fine dining and VIP lounge area.
“We’ll have live entertainment on the stages right out of the gate for our Friday (May 14) and Saturday (May 15) grand opening weekend,” Branchik said.
Throughout the exquisitely designed property you’ll discover music memorabilia from Hard Rock International’s vast collection of more than 86,000 pieces, including an assortment of items from the Jackson Family and effects from stars who have Gary, Indiana roots, such as Deniece Williams, Freddie Gibbs, Crystal Taliefero, and Kym Mazelle.
Five unique dining venues are a part of the Hard Rock Northern Indiana entertainment experience, including the fine dining Council Oaks Steaks & Seafood, Fresh Harvest contemporary restaurant, Hard Rock Café, YOUYU Noodle Bar for authentic Asian fare located adjacent to the dedicated baccarat area, and the Constant Grind coffee shop.
The centerpiece of course is the gaming floor itself. In addition to high limit table games, there is a dedicated high limit slot area with 66 games. Associated with this area is the Plum Lounge which offers VIP casino guests unique dining and beverage offerings as well as an intimately appointed lounge.
“Hard Rock takes great pride in all of its food and beverage offerings, something that is emphasized at Hard Rock Northern Indiana, “Branchik said. “We wanted to create a unique, comfortable experience for our VIP guests and we think we’ve done just that with Plum Lounge.”
The conversation shifted back to the star of the show, the slot machines, as a myriad of technicians were completing the installations in time for opening day.
“Aristocrat Gaming will have the largest presence on the floor, including a dedicated Lightning Link Lounge which have both the Lightning Link™ and Dragon Link™ machines with linked progressives,” Martinez said.
“Lightning Link™ is one of the most popular slot franchises in casinos around the country, and we’re certain our guests will be pleased with this area.
“We’re also bringing in some Aristocrat exclusives in the innovative Mars X™ upright and portrait cabinets, including Cash Xtreme Rising™, Gold Stacks 88 Turtle Kingdom and Royal Monkey™, Fu Dai Lian Lian Boost™, Triple Grand Fortunes™, Fortune Express™ and Cash Across™.
Martinez revealed that Scientific Games products occupy the second largest presence in the slot inventory, highlighted by an abundance of exclusive themes in the manufacturer’s latest cabinet designs, including 88 Fortune Lucky Gong™, Quick Hit Blitz Gold™, Ultra Hot Mega Link India™ and Ultimate Fire Link – By the Bay™.
“Konami Gaming is represented by two themes in the company’s New Dimension Cabinet that will be first to market in Indiana, including Myth of the Pyramids™ and Fortune Mint™,” Martinez revealed. “Another first in Indiana will be the exclusive A-Star cabinet from the manufacturer Ainsworth, as well as exclusive themes from manufacturer AGS.”
Video poker aficionados have not been forgotten. Some 110 games from video poker king International Game Technology are on the floor in IGT’s newest video poker Cobalt 27 upright cabinets, another Indiana first.
The table games mix includes 28 blackjack tables, 26 baccarat tables, two Pai Gow Poker tables, six craps tables and six roulette tables. Additionally, 12 “carnival games” are in the table games inventory with eight linked progressives, including Mississippi Stud™, Ultimate Texas Hold’em™ and Criss Cross™.
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located 30 miles East of Chicago, directly off Burr Street South (Exit 6) on I-80/94 East.
