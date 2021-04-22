Slot machine 'showroom' awaits at Hard Rock Northern Indiana

“The 1,637 slots on the floor include 1,300 brand new machines direct from the manufacturers,” Martinez said. “All of them will give our guests a state-of-the-art playing experience. Many of the games and cabinets from the 11 manufacturers we worked with will be exclusives in this market.”

Martinez even incorporated a “previously owned” component into his showroom. In fact, he came up with a rather creative concept to bring over some 345 “vintage” slots from the Majestic Star I and Majestic Star II, knowing that slot players are partial to their tried-and-true favorite games.

The vintage games are located in the property’s multi-purpose entertainment venue, Hard Rock Live, which will open with a 1,954-seating capacity for live entertainment, including A-list acts, comedy shows, dance performances and more once the COVID-19 health and safety precautions are lifted.

“Our guests should also know that the money from all of the progressive jackpots which have been building up at the Majestic Star will be moved over to games at the Hard Rock to give our players the opportunity to win the money that they funded,” VP of marketing Joe Branchik noted.