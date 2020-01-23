Slots are fun but table games can be easier on the bankroll

Visit any casino in the Region and the evidence is clear: Slot machines, dominate the gaming inventory.
Slot machines are the "chosen ones" of the casino industry. All of the marketing energy, direct mail solicitations, and product research and development revolve around them.
Since the introduction of state-sanctioned casino gambling, table games have dwindled noticeably while slot inventories continue to grow. It's a no-brainer for the casino owners and operators. People love the lure of chasing jackpots, even though the odds of catching a big one can be in the hundreds of thousands to one or higher against you.
Only blackjack and live poker require skill to play correctly and reduce the house edge as much as possible. All table games have a built-in house advantage that guarantees a profit from players as a collective group.
The difference between the revenues generated by slots as opposed to table games is sheer volume. So much more money is wagered on the slots more frequently and at such a greater pace that they are bound to be the main bread winners.
The entertainment value and interactive features of the new wave of slot machines are truly remarkable. They're fun to play, but they have an addictive quality to them that requires players to be on guard when it comes to fully enjoying their recreational casino outings.
In order to protect yourself against slot fever, it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with the table game options available at the casinos. Table games are played at a much more comfortable pace, giving both you and your money a rest. Learning to play them can enhance your casino experience so that you don't become a slave to the slots.
The actual mathematical advantage that the casinos enjoy at the table games is much lower than the revenues they generate. Reckless and uneducated play contributes to this fact. For example, many people who sit down at a blackjack table really don't know how to play the game correctly. Many people who play craps spend inordinate amounts of money on the bets that pack that highest house edge. Casinos thrive on such players.
Learning to play the table games, and, more importantly, learning to play them skillfully and correctly, can help arm you against the relentless grind of the slot machines and the marketing war the manufacturers and the casinos wage against players.
Playing the tables is completely different than playing the slots. At the tables you interact with other people. The important thing is not to be intimidated. Take the time to learn them and to play correctly and you'll be a well-rounded, informed gambler who will be able to be the master of your own gambling destiny.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: Some significant news for baccarat players from the East Chicago property: Starting on Feb. 3 there will be weekly tournaments every Monday with some significant prize money at stake. Registration will begin at Noon in advance of the start of the tournament at 1 p.m. There will be one $2,500 cash winner and a $1,000 cash drawing winner. A second tournament will be held starting at 6 p.m. with registration beginning at 5 p.m. Owners Club player’s club members receive one free entry and two drawing tickets per day. Preferred and Elite members receive one free entry and one drawing ticket per day. Advantage and Choice members have a $50 buy-in and receive one drawing ticket. All re-buys are $50 and include one drawing ticket.
BLUE CHIP: Just a reminder that the ultimate bridal fair, bride blu, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.16 in the Stardust Event Center. The fair will feature Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan exhibitors showcasing the latest in wedding fashions and trends. There will also be a fashion show, giveaways, samples and demonstrations. A grand prize drawing for a trip to Las Vegas will also take place. Admission is free for pre-registered attendees. Please visit nwitimes.com/brideblu to register.
FOUR WINDS: The $50,000 “Big Screen – Big Score” promotion takes place Friday (Jan. 24) at all Four Winds Casino destinations in New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac, and Hartford from 1 to 10 p.m. (EST). Starting at 1 p.m. and continuing on even number hours through 8 p.m. two guests will be selected at each drawing to receive $1,000 cash. Starting at 3 p.m. and continuing on odd number hours through 9 p.m., five guests will be selected at each drawing to each win a $1,000 Best Buy gift card. Two guests will be selected at 10 p.m. to each win a $10,000 cash prize. Receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds location. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker. Please visit the W Players Club or guest services for all the details.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: The “Countdown to Super Bowl LIV” promotion continues Saturday (Jan. 25) for your chance to win your share of up to $40,000 in prizes. Drawings will take place hourly from 5 to 8 p.m. with the finale drawing at 9 p.m. Each promotional day there will be 13 winners, including the grand prize winner who will be awarded $2,000 in free slot play and a 50-inch screen TV. Receive one complimentary entry on promotion days by swiping your Caesars Rewards card at the promotional kiosks. Earn one additional entry for every 25 Tier Credits earned on each drawing day.
HORSESHOE: It isn’t too early to start thinking about the return of the World Series of Poker Circuit to the Hammond property Feb. 20 through March 2. It will mark the second tournament to be held at Horseshoe during the current 2019 – 2020 campaign, the first being last October. The schedule is loaded with guaranteed prize pools, including the $1 – million guaranteed $1,700 Main Event. Please visit wsop.com/circuit for complete information about the upcoming tournament schedule as well as World Series of Poker Circuit details.
MAJESTIC STAR: The $100,000 Boogie Town Tournament Challenge continues from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday (Jan. 24). Each hour 25 guests will be selected to compete in a slot tournament to win promo cash. The top five scores from each hour will win a contestant’s spot into the Grand Finale which will be held on Jan. 31. At 9:30 p.m. the top score of the evening will be awarded $2,500 in promo cash.
12 Things to do in the Region this week
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.