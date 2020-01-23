Slots are fun but table games can be easier on the bankroll

AMERISTAR: Some significant news for baccarat players from the East Chicago property: Starting on Feb. 3 there will be weekly tournaments every Monday with some significant prize money at stake. Registration will begin at Noon in advance of the start of the tournament at 1 p.m. There will be one $2,500 cash winner and a $1,000 cash drawing winner. A second tournament will be held starting at 6 p.m. with registration beginning at 5 p.m. Owners Club player’s club members receive one free entry and two drawing tickets per day. Preferred and Elite members receive one free entry and one drawing ticket per day. Advantage and Choice members have a $50 buy-in and receive one drawing ticket. All re-buys are $50 and include one drawing ticket.

BLUE CHIP: Just a reminder that the ultimate bridal fair, bride blu, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.16 in the Stardust Event Center. The fair will feature Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan exhibitors showcasing the latest in wedding fashions and trends. There will also be a fashion show, giveaways, samples and demonstrations. A grand prize drawing for a trip to Las Vegas will also take place. Admission is free for pre-registered attendees. Please visit nwitimes.com/brideblu to register.