Sports betting popularity prompts responsible gaming campaign

It has just been a little over a year since state-sanctioned sports betting was launched in the state of Indiana, yet in a period of 12 short months the practice has become a way of life for many.

In the month of September alone, a record $207 million was wagered statewide, bringing the total since September 2019 to more than $1.4 billion.

The convenience of mobile and online applications accounted for 83.5 percent of the total handle, with Draft Kings leading the way with $89.4 million followed by FanDuel with $56.5 million.

The television and radio airwaves are filled with advertisements from the licensed providers, promoting enticing specials when you open an account and touting the convenience and ease of wagering on sporting events.

People are listening.

The statistics for September in Indiana reveal $48.4 million was wagered on football, $34.2 million on basketball, $30.4 million on baseball, $50.6 million on parlays, and $43.1 million on “other” betting categories.

For an activity that was illegal a little over a year ago, those are staggering numbers. The fears that cultivating an audience of knowledgeable and willing participants would create a marketing dilemma for the properties quickly vanished.