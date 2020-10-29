Sports betting popularity prompts responsible gaming campaign

It has just been a little over a year since state-sanctioned sports betting was launched in the state of Indiana, yet in a period of 12 short months the practice has become a way of life for many.
In the month of September alone, a record $207 million was wagered statewide, bringing the total since September 2019 to more than $1.4 billion.
The convenience of mobile and online applications accounted for 83.5 percent of the total handle, with Draft Kings leading the way with $89.4 million followed by FanDuel with $56.5 million.
The television and radio airwaves are filled with advertisements from the licensed providers, promoting enticing specials when you open an account and touting the convenience and ease of wagering on sporting events.
People are listening.
The statistics for September in Indiana reveal $48.4 million was wagered on football, $34.2 million on basketball, $30.4 million on baseball, $50.6 million on parlays, and $43.1 million on “other” betting categories.
For an activity that was illegal a little over a year ago, those are staggering numbers. The fears that cultivating an audience of knowledgeable and willing participants would create a marketing dilemma for the properties quickly vanished.
People were eager to wager on sports legally, giving credence to the estimates of the billions of dollars that were being wagered illegally every year which revenue-strapped states, including Indiana, are finally able to tap in to.
Gambling and professional sports were once upon a time never spoken in the same breath. The stigma was personified with the infamous “Black Sox” World Series scandal and reinforced with the lifetime banishment of MLB star Pete Rose.
Today sports and gambling are like peas and carrots. Leagues are forming partnerships and teams are creating cross-marketing campaigns. The deals are creating fresh revenue streams for the leagues and the teams while giving credibility and acceptance to the practice of gambling.
Overnight, the thought of making a bet on a game has become as commonplace and acceptable as rooting for the home team.
In response to the fact millions of Americans are captivated by betting on sports, the National Hockey League (NHL) is taking an altruistic approach by forming a partnership with the American Gaming Association (AGA) to promote responsible gaming activity through the “Have a Game Plan – Bet Responsibly” public service campaign.
The NHL follows in the footsteps of NASCAR which announced a partnership with the AGA last September.
The agenda calls for the NHL to use league-owned, in-arena, and digital marketing inventory for co-branded videoboard images, PA announcements, and animations of hockey-specific marketing materials that encourage responsible sports betting.
Every NHL team that plays in a legal sports betting market will be provided with unique assets that will include arena, desktop, mobile and email applications.
Nearly half (11) of the 23 jurisdictions in the United States that have legal sports betting are home to NHL teams.
The AGA reports that wagering on NHL games is a popular activity with an estimated 27 percent of sports bettors participating in some form.
Furthermore, the NHL and its teams have formed 17 marketing and data sharing partnerships with gaming operators and suppliers since May of 2018.
As with all of the professional sports leagues, the NHL stands to profit handsomely. It is estimated the annual revenue for the league may increase by $216-million a year because of legal sports betting.
The responsible betting campaign will focus on the importance of “keeping it fun” by adhering to a budget, keeping it social, becoming an informed and knowledgeable participant, and of course, playing with trusted, regulated operators.
“Teams and leagues are increasingly embracing sports betting as they explore new fan engagement opportunities during COVID-19,” said Bill Miller, AGA president and CEO. “Educating patrons about how to engage in this activity responsibly is critical to the success of the sports betting opportunity as it continues to expand throughout the country.”
Please visit HaveAGamePlan.org for a treasure of information and resources for wagering responsibly, locations for legal sportsbooks, and where to seek help if betting on sports is no longer an enjoyable or affordable entertainment outlet.
Opinions are solely those of the writer.
