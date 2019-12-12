International Game Technology (IGT), one of the world’s leading gaming research, development, and manufacturing companies, wields such a powerful presence on gaming floors world-wide with its video poker product that it’s difficult, if not impossible, for the competition to mount any serious challenge.
Some of the other companies have tried to encroach on IGT’s video poker stronghold, but invariably the games disappear after only fleeting time before the public.
IGT’s founding father was Si Redd, who developed and acquired the original patent on video poker. The familiar video poker game interface of all IGT games, coupled with the company’s eventual partnership with Ernie Moody, who invented multi-hand play, combine to make IGT video poker the games of choice.
The company, which has been continually challenged to develop themes outside of the core product for the past decade or so, now has an inventory of some 80 different video poker varieties thanks to some imaginative tweaking of the existing games.
The result has been a vast expansion of the audience for video poker play, fueled by capitalizing on the bonus component that revolutionized slot machine play.
One of the revolutionary concepts that proved enormously successful for IGT was to add a sixth coin feature to the games, a radical departure from the long-accepted format of five-coin max play per hand. What this accomplished was introducing the “buy-a-play” component that proved so successful with video slots to video poker.
By giving players a bonus that occurs frequently enough, and at the same time incorporate a new level of excitement and intrigue, they would be inclined to play even at the expense of wagering more.
One of the initial offerings was “Ultimate 4-of-a-Kind Bonus Poker.” In addition to the base game, a sixth credit buy-a-pay feature qualifies for a touch screen “pick em” bonus round every time the player gets any 4-of-a-kind.
When the bonus round kicks in, 53 cards (including the Joker) appear face down on the screen. Any fives through kings quad entitles the player to select two cards; deuces, threes, or fours, three cards; and if you go in with aces, four cards.
Each card you select has a bonus credit value of 200 for fives through kings, 300 for deuces, threes, and fours, and 400 for aces. Pick the joker and you automatically win 3,996 credits and the bonus round is over.
Then along came Ultimate X Poker, which brought an added dimension of excitement to multi-hand play. Every winning combination you have in the current hand triggers a bonus multiplier for the next hand. Again, the sixth credit buy-a-pay wager qualifies the player for the bonus.
If, for example, you initiate a play on a Five Play multi-hand game and win win with a pair of jacks on one hand, three-of-a-kind on another, and a full house on another. The other two hands are losers. On the very next play you are awarded a 12-times multiplier on the hand you got the full house, a 4-times multiplier on the hand you got three-of-a-kind, and a two times multiplier on the hand you got the pair of jacks.
The game creates anticipation for every play you initiate, hoping, of course, for premium hands on the ones that you have been awarded the multipliers. The amounts of the multipliers are fixed as part of the pay table. You can see exactly what each winning combination pays based upon which family of game you are playing.
A brand-new release is called “Stack ‘Em High Poker”. When you are holding two or three aces, you are awarded several additional hands with the same cards. Any drawn ace is “sticky” and will duplicate and improve all of your remaining hands. Three aces become four. Now you hope to get the “kicker”. Extra hands expand into the top box creating additional anticipation and possibly more bonuses.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: For the second time in a month, FanDuel Sportsbook made a refund to bettors in Indiana out of the spirit of good sportsmanship. The refund came as a result of a dunk by James Harden of the Houston Rockets being mistakenly ruled an unsuccessful field goal in regular time, leading to a 135 – 133 double overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs. FanDuel decided to refund all online pre-game straight money line bets that were placed on the Houston Rockets the night of Tuesday, Dec. 3. The replays showed clearly that Harden’s dunk went through the hoop. The refunds totaled approximately $20,000 to FanDuel’s online customers not only in Indiana but New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia as well.
On Saturday (Dec. 14) there will be a public viewing at The Game and FanDuel Sportsbook of the UFC 245 title fights scheduled at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The show starts at 9 p.m. The main event is the world welterweight championship between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. The co-main event is the world featherweight championship pitting defending champion Max Holloway against Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski. There is also a title bout for the women’s bantamweight championship featuring two-time division champion Amanda Nunes putting her bantamweight belt on the line against former champ Germaine de Randamie.
FOUR WINDS: The Four Winds destinations in New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac, and Hartford will celebrate the holiday season with their guests on Saturday, Dec. 21, with separate “Holiday Gifts” events at each location. The prizes include instant credit, cash, prizes including Apple packages, Bose sound packages, and Apple Iphones 11 Pro. The drawings will be held hourly starting at 3 p.m. (Eastern) and continue through 11 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily though the day of the promotion by swiping their W Club card at the promotional kiosks. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker.
MAJESTIC STAR: The “Jingle Ball Rock” giveaway is being held every Saturday this month from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Every half-hour two guests will be randomly selected to step into the Jingle Ball Rock machine. If you collect six balls that spell the word JINGLE in 25 seconds you will be awarded $10,000 in Promo Cash. Only one $10,000 grand prize can be issued per day. Earn entries playing slots and table games through the final day of the promotion and be sure to activate your entries starting at 5 p.m. Receive bonus entries according to a tier-based multiplier. Entries roll over from week to week. Please visit Majestic Rewards for complete details.
12 Things to do in the Region this week