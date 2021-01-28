Strategy for multi-line penny slots can stretch your bankroll

Hollywood Casino and Harrah’s in Joliet, Illinois, have resumed operations under strict mitigation measures, including 25 percent occupancy and operating hours daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Masks and social distancing on the gaming floor will be enforced.

There will be no beverage service on the gaming floors and dining restrictions will be in place. Harrah’s is opening Cross Street Grill with limited hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, while Hollywood is opening its 99 Hops House for to-go orders only Thursday through Saturday 5 to 10 p.m., and Sunday Noon to 7 p.m.

BONUS ROUND-UP

FOUR WINDS: Start earning entries for the $150,000 “Own the Road” promotion which is being held at all Four Winds casino locations. W Club members receive one free entry daily now through Feb. 20 by visiting any promotional kiosk at New Buffalo, South Bend, Hartford, or Dowagiac. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker. On Feb. 20, be on hand to win one of two Lexus RC 350F sport coupes or a share of $30,000 in cash or instant credit in drawings that will be held from Noon to 10 p.m. (EST). Please visit the W Club or guest services for complete details.