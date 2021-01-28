Strategy for multi-line penny slots can stretch your bankroll

Multi-line penny video slots are not going away. They continue to command an overwhelming presence on casino floors in the Region and nationwide.
Every leading slot machine manufacturer continues to come out with new and improved versions of video games that are designed to beckon us to play.
This columnist is aware of the entertainment value they possess as compared to their traditional spinning reel cousins. Even though many casino-goers were reluctant to surrender to their beguiling ways, there is little doubt they are fun and entertaining.
Given that there is really no way to beat them, the best strategy you can arm yourselves with is a thorough knowledge of the games combined with some elementary money management techniques designed to stretch your bankroll and “time on device” a bit further.
Multi-line, multi-coin, video slots have a very high price. The popular penny versions pack the highest "hold" percentages of any slot machines in any market. Somebody has to pay for the bonus round features that we all find so exciting. That somebody is us.
To further complicate the situation, even though the games are marketed as "penny slots", they are in reality "bags of pennies" slots, as in dollars. Subjecting your money to high hold percentages, especially at a rapid-play game like slots, can become a very expensive proposition for gamblers.
One way to not allow the house edge to devour your bankroll so quickly is to refrain from plunging head first into video slot machines by betting an inordinate number of coins on each spin.
You can certainly increase your potential to win by playing the maximum number of lines every time. By activating the profit potential of the entire screen, you're going to avoid hitting jackpot symbols only to discover the lines on which they appear don't count.
A solid money management tool is to avoid too big an expenditure on the coins-played-per-line feature. Once you've activated all the lines on the screen, you're going to win something if the right combinations pop up. The number of coins you play per line merely multiplies that payoff.
Instead of jumping right in with max coins per line, alternate playing one coin per line, two coins per line, three coins per line, and so on.
You're still giving yourself every chance to win and at the same time you're making your bankroll stretch while subjecting it to less exposure to the hefty house advantage.
Once you establish this type of wagering pattern, you'll see your playing time increase and hopefully your chances to reach an amount that'll be worth cashing out.
Hollywood and Harrah's in Joliet are back in the game
Hollywood Casino and Harrah’s in Joliet, Illinois, have resumed operations under strict mitigation measures, including 25 percent occupancy and operating hours daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Masks and social distancing on the gaming floor will be enforced.
There will be no beverage service on the gaming floors and dining restrictions will be in place. Harrah’s is opening Cross Street Grill with limited hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, while Hollywood is opening its 99 Hops House for to-go orders only Thursday through Saturday 5 to 10 p.m., and Sunday Noon to 7 p.m.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: Start earning entries for the $150,000 “Own the Road” promotion which is being held at all Four Winds casino locations. W Club members receive one free entry daily now through Feb. 20 by visiting any promotional kiosk at New Buffalo, South Bend, Hartford, or Dowagiac. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker. On Feb. 20, be on hand to win one of two Lexus RC 350F sport coupes or a share of $30,000 in cash or instant credit in drawings that will be held from Noon to 10 p.m. (EST). Please visit the W Club or guest services for complete details.
MAJESTIC STAR: Your final opportunity to qualify for the $250,000 “Biggest Fan Tour” promotion is Saturday (Jan. 30) from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Entry activation begins at 6 a.m. at any Majestic Rewards kiosk. Winners will be awarded $1,000 in free slot play and automatically entered into the “Biggest Fan-ale” drawing which will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Be one of 25 winners to become Hard Rock’s biggest fan and receive $1,000 in free slot play plus a “Biggest Fan Kit” valued at $2,000. Each winner’s kit includes the red-carpet treatment and exclusive swag for a special pre-opening event for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, two tickets for two upcoming concert events to be held at Hard Rock Live, $100 in free slot play every month, a complimentary steakhouse dinner for two, plus a $200 dining credit.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.