Super Bowl takes on new dimension with legal betting

The Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, an affirmation that takes on special anticipation and significance in light of the pandemic that has held us in its grip for a year.

These are times in which we have learned to take nothing for granted, so the very fact the 55th edition of what has become an American classic will be held at all is a time to rejoice.

Health and safety restrictions may put a damper on the usual friends and family gatherings, but for those who will be together watching the game, there’ll be no damper on the excitement the storied gridiron battle always generates.

The Super Bowl has always been more than a game. It’s a happening in which millions of Americans participate in some way or another, be that just watching the game or perhaps even taking a sporting chance on the outcome with a wager.

Prior to the legalization of sports betting in Indiana and Illinois, betting a buck or two on the Super Bowl generally amounted to participating in “squares” among family, the office or even the neighborhood gin mill.

All other Super Bowl bets (and there were millions upon millions of dollars of them every year) had to be placed illegally through a source that was in the book business, but not the kind with binders, pages and covers.