Casinos in the Region with legalized sports betting have a unique opportunity to expand their customer bases.
The game plan is to expose a new audience, sports bettors, to the complete casino entertainment experience, while at the same time introduce slots and table games players to a new way to gamble.
With the NFL and NCAA football seasons in full swing, and the Super Bowl and college football playoffs and championship game looming on the horizon, maybe it’s time to examine what it takes to have a real monetary stake in the games by making a bet at a sports book.
The most common football wager is called a straight bet. The team you bet on must cover what is referred to as a spread, which is a predetermined margin of points.
Each team in a particular match-up for a game is assigned a number. You make your bet by telling the ticket writer the number of the team you wish to bet.
The top team is the visitor, the bottom team is the home team. The point spread is placed to the right of the team that is favored to win the game.
As an example, say there is a “-6” in the line column for the home team. That means if you bet on the home team, that team will have to win the game by seven or more points for you to win your bet.
If you bet on the visitors in the same game, you will win your bet if they win the game, the game ends in a tie, or they lose the game by not more than six points.
If the home team wins by exactly six points, the wager is a “push” and all money is refunded.
Payouts for football bets are based on odds of 10/11, which means that if you make an $11 bet you will win $10 plus have your original bet returned to you for a payout of $21.
If you make a $110 bet you will win $100 plus have your original bet returned to you for a payout of $210.
Point spreads change during the course of the week leading up to the game, but the spread you bet on is the spread your wager will be valued upon.
Another football betting option is called the over/under. It is betting on the total points scored by both teams in a particular game. You wager that the total score of the game will be more or less than the number listed for that game. The payout is figured at odds of 10/11.
If you don’t wish to bet on your team using the point spread, you have the option of betting on your team to win the game by playing the money line.
The odds are based on one dollar. A minus (-) figure for a team in a game match-up means that team is the favorite to win the game, while a plus (+) figure for a team tells you that the team is the underdog.
For example, if a team is listed as -180 in a game, it means the team is the favorite. If you bet $180 on the team you will win $100 plus your original money returned to you for a payout of $280 if they win the game.
In the same game, the opposing team is listed at +160, which indicates that the team is the underdog. If you bet $100 on them you will win $160 plus your original money returned to you for a payout of $260 if they win the game.
The Region’s sports books also offer proposition or “prop” bets on football games, a method of wagering which is familiar to those who have played fantasy football.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: With the Sportsbook up and running at the East Chicago property, there is no better time to sign up for a MyChoice player’s rewards card. All new MyChoice members will receive $30 in guaranteed free play and a chance to receive up to $500 in more free play after three visits. When you receive your card, swipe and play over your next three visits and you will earn more free play based upon the tier credits you earn playing slots, table games, and wagers at the Sportsbook. The more tier credits you earn, the higher your rewards. Please visit the MyChoice promotions center for complete information.
BLUE CHIP: With one month to go before the mandatory payouts, the penultimate Progressive Payout promotion will be held on Friday (Sept. 27). Simply activate your entries at a promotional kiosk to be eligible for $80,000 in cash prizes. Five winners will draw for $7,000 at the 8 p.m. drawing, five winners will draw for $28,000 at the 9 p.m. drawing, and 15 winners will draw for $45,000 at the 10 p.m. drawing jackpot drawing which has already been won twice this year. If there are no winners, the prizes will increase to $8,000, $32,000, and $60,000 for the October drawing when they are guaranteed to be given away. Please visit the B Connected player’s club counter for complete details.
FOUR WINDS: The Silver Creek Event Center at the New Buffalo location will be the scene of the Silver Creek Rockin’ Brew Fest on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 3 to 7p.m. (EDT. In addition to your opportunity to sample craft beer from a vast array of award-winning micro-breweries, the event will feature live music by Free Fallin’, a tribute to Tom Petty, and Captain Fantastic – The Magic of Elton John. Ticket prices, which are $20 plus applicable fees in advance, include a commemorative glass and 10 tasting sample tickets that can be used for drinks or food. The price for tickets at the door will be $25 and include a commemorative glass and five tasting sample tickets. Visit fourwindscasino.com or call 800-745-3000. Hotel packages for the night of the event are also available.
HORSESHOE: The World Series of Poker Circuit returns to the Hammond Casino Oct. 10 through Oct.21. The property is the home of the largest WSOP Circuit Main Event which will once again offer $1-million in guaranteed prize money. There are over $2-million in guarantees being offered for the run of the 12-day tournament. Cash game promotions are being featured in the poker room Oct. 1 – 9. There are daily tournament promotions now through Oct. 9. Main Event satellite Saturdays are being featured now through Oct. 5. The tournament opens with a five-flight no limit hold’em event that features a $400 buy-in and a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool. Please visit wsop.com/circuit for a complete tournament schedule.
MAJESTIC STAR: Sunday (Sept. 29) is your final opportunity to cash in on the month-long “$500 Every 15 Minutes” promotion. One guest will be randomly selected every 15 minutes to win $500 in Promo Cash from 1 to 5 p.m. Please visit the Majestic Rewards player’s club center for all the details.