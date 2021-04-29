The first Saturday in May and the Kentucky Derby are back

W Club members receive one free entry daily through the day of each of the promotions by visiting a promotional kiosk on property. Guests can earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker.

HARD ROCK: They’ve thought of just about everything for slot players at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, which will open to the public on Friday, May 14. One of the conveniences is a “Jackpot Center” centrally located on the casino floor. When a guest wins a hand-pay jackpot on a slot machine ($1,200 or more), the jackpot will be verified and the forms will be processed at the Jackpot Center, eliminating the need for the slot attendant to make the long walk to an office location in the casino and the long walk back to pay the player and complete the paperwork. It will be a much more efficient and expedited experience for players.

HARRAH’S JOLIET: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday, May 5, with the $5,000 Cinco de Mayo drawings and your chance to win a share of $5,000. Earn tier-based entries playing slots and table games, then activate your entries at the promotional kiosks between 2 and 7:30 pm. Hourly drawings will then be held in the Caesars Rewards Center from 4 to 8 p.m. From 4 to 7 p.m., two winners will be selected each hour to win $500 in free casino play. At the 8 p.m. grand finale drawing, one winner will be chosen to collect $1,000 in free casino play.