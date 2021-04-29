The first Saturday in May and the Kentucky Derby are back

The Kentucky Derby will be held this weekend on its traditional first Saturday in May calendar date, a sure harbinger that life is returning to normal.
There will be a limited number of fans permitted into the fabled Twin Spires of Churchill Downs to watch the 147th “Run for the Roses”, but sports fans around the world will be anxious to catch the race on radio and TV.
The Kentucky Derby is the most high-profile thoroughbred horse race in the world. It is perhaps the one time all year when people who aren’t even racing fans take the time to look at the horses who are entered and take a crack at picking the winner.
It is somewhat unfortunate that the Kentucky Derby, the one race that everyone pays attention to, also happens to be the most difficult of all to predict the winner.
The frustrations experienced by Derby bettors do not necessarily translate into the day-in, day-out races that are held at tracks around the country.
Bettors who take their handicapping seriously often reap the fruits of their labors. Making a serious pursuit of horse race prognostication is not as difficult as the Kentucky Derby makes it look.
There are a variety of factors which make the Kentucky Derby virtually impossible to predict, even using the vast amount of statistical data and past performance information that is available in today’s high-tech world.
For openers, a thoroughbred race horse has only one chance in his entire life to run in the Kentucky Derby. The race is restricted to 3-year-olds. There is no second chance.
What’s more, trainers must have their Kentucky Derby starters at their finest fettle and peak condition on the first Saturday in May at 5:35 p.m. An ache or pain, or one missed day of training, and the window of opportunity for sports immortality slams shut forever.
We’re also talking about very young and relatively immature thoroughbreds, each of whom was bred to be a champion. Since Jan. 1 is the universal birthday of every race horse, many of the competitors you’ll be watching on Saturday have only recently turned three years of age by actual calendar days. Many were born in April of 2018.
Also, none of the horses you’ll be watching on Saturday have ever run as far as the Kentucky Derby distance of 1 ¼ miles, the classic distance for American thoroughbreds.
The electric charged atmosphere, the band, the singing, the pageantry, can collectively affect a high-strung, young equine athlete like no other race in which he or she will ever compete.
Enjoy the Kentucky Derby for its place in American history, and appreciate the champion caliber 3-year-olds who are all in various stages of physical and mental development. Once they enter their 4-year-old seasons, they are considered accomplished, journeyman race horses in the prime of their careers.
There is much information about “the greatest two minutes in sports” available online at kentuckyderby.com, including news, handicapping information, features, recipes, nostalgia, race history, and ways to make a Kentucky Derby family party at home.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: The second prize drawing in the ongoing $1-million “MyChoice™ Tier Point Race” will be held on Saturday (May 1). The earning period for free entries based on tier level began on March 1 and will continue through Friday (April 30). There will be four drawings held on the hour from 6 through 9 p.m. Ten winners will be selected at each drawing to win $1,000 mycash™.
FOUR WINDS: Continue to collect entries for the $150,000 “May Mustang Mania” promotion to be held on Sunday, May 30, at all Four Winds casino destinations from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT). Celebrate Memorial Day weekend by winning one of two Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover sports cars that will be given away to lucky guests. There’ll also be over $50,000 in cash and instant credit/free slot play awards throughout the day
The $35,000 “Spring Cleanup” promotion from 5 to 11 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, May 7, is a New Buffalo exclusive. Three $1,000 Lowe’s gift cards, two $5,000 cash prizes, and one $10,000 cash prize will be awarded during the promotion time period.
W Club members receive one free entry daily through the day of each of the promotions by visiting a promotional kiosk on property. Guests can earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker.
HARD ROCK: They’ve thought of just about everything for slot players at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, which will open to the public on Friday, May 14. One of the conveniences is a “Jackpot Center” centrally located on the casino floor. When a guest wins a hand-pay jackpot on a slot machine ($1,200 or more), the jackpot will be verified and the forms will be processed at the Jackpot Center, eliminating the need for the slot attendant to make the long walk to an office location in the casino and the long walk back to pay the player and complete the paperwork. It will be a much more efficient and expedited experience for players.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday, May 5, with the $5,000 Cinco de Mayo drawings and your chance to win a share of $5,000. Earn tier-based entries playing slots and table games, then activate your entries at the promotional kiosks between 2 and 7:30 pm. Hourly drawings will then be held in the Caesars Rewards Center from 4 to 8 p.m. From 4 to 7 p.m., two winners will be selected each hour to win $500 in free casino play. At the 8 p.m. grand finale drawing, one winner will be chosen to collect $1,000 in free casino play.
HORSESHOE: The Hammond property discovered a clever way to utilize space in The Venue until health and safety protocols in place for the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted and live shows can once again take place in the entertainment complex. They brought live poker back on April 19 for the first time in over 12 months. Live play will continue to be held during the initial re-opening phase from 10 a.m. on Monday through 5 a.m. on Friday.
“We are thrilled to welcome our poker players back,” said Kathryn Jenkins, senior vice-president and general manager of Horseshoe Hammond. “Our leadership team had worked tirelessly towards the goal of offering live poker games again and I couldn’t be any prouder of our accomplishment.”
The roll-out games will include no limit Texas Hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha. There will be a $100,000 “Bad Beat” jackpot in play as well.
The poker room will operate at limited capacity. Players are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. No spectators are permitted in the playing area and no food or drinks will be allowed. The rails and seats at the tables, in addition to the chips and cards, will be cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.