The jackpots of yesteryear are bonus rounds today

The ultimate goal of all slot machine players “back in the day” was to hit the jackpot. Today the goal is to get into a bonus round.
After all, if you love the video slots, what can be better? All you do is sit back without wagering a penny and watch the reels spin off your free games in the hope your credits will pile up.
Make it a touch screen interactive bonus round and things can get even more exciting. Just make the correct decisions and the bonus credits cascade down like a water fall.
But what happens when that eagerly anticipated bonus round goes bad? You know, the kind of bonus round you’ve been waiting for ever since you sat down at the machine, only to watch a dozen free games go by without giving you a single credit. Bummer!
If you play the video slots, it has probably happened to you. You wait for that magic moment of bonus symbols accompanied by electronic celebratory tones to appear on screen, only to experience a major disappointment.
Getting into bonus rounds is difficult enough. The frequency of entering one of them is part of the math that is programmed into the particular game you are playing.
The bonus round “hit” frequency varies from game to game, depending primarily upon the volatility of the computer software.
During any given finite window of time you may be playing a game, this could translate into never getting into a bonus versus getting into one on consecutive spins. That’s the nature of probability.
It is important to keep in mind that bonus round payoffs are factored into the long-term theoretical payback of the game itself. If a game is programmed to pay back at the rate of 89 percent of the money it takes in over the long haul, the figure includes the base game as well as the bonus.
Generally speaking, games with a more generous bonus round hit frequency are the ones that can be stingier when it comes to getting a substantial return.
The more difficult it is to get into a bonus round, the less frequently they are likely programmed to occur. When they do, the returns can be higher.
The disappointment of a bad bonus round only serves as a reminder that you should never fall into the trap of chasing bonus rounds, just as you should never chase jackpots.
The new wave of slot games, themes and play action are designed to make you do just that. It is the built-in draw of penny multi-line video games that keep us playing longer and more often than in the old days of traditional mechanical reel spinning slots.
Let the bonus rounds come when they may. We all know how much fun they are, especially because we have a chance to hit it big on “free” games. Nothing is really free in a casino. Just remember you are paying for those free games just by betting.
Even though we’re not betting credits when the bonus round is in progress, we’re still paying for it. The max coins it sometimes takes to even be eligible for a bonus can take a toll on bankrolls.
BONUS ROUND-UP
HORSESHOE: The Hammond property’s free “NFL Pick’em” weekly contest is continuing. There are over 1,000 chances to score with a share of over $1-million in prizes now through Jan. 3, 2021. The $60,000 in weekly prizes includes $20,000 for first, $2,500 for the second through fifth place finishers, $1,000 for the sixth through 10th place finishers and 50,000 Reward Credits (estimated retail value $500) for the 11th through 60th place finishers. Register with the “play now” link at www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Make your weekly picks for the Sunday and Monday NFL games only. Activate your picks by earning at least one Tier Credit through the gaming week. You’ll then receive your points and be added to the leaderboard. Complete rules are available online at the site.
MAJESTIC STAR: The $250,000 “Biggest Fan Tour” promotion is being held every Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Gary property now through Jan. 30, 2021. On each day of the promotion, winners will be selected to receive $1,000 in free slot play and an official Hard Rock guitar. Each winner will also qualify for the “Biggest Fan-ale” drawing on Jan. 30. Biggest Fan Kit winners will receive the red-carpet treatment and exclusive swag for a special pre-opening event for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. The fan kits include two tickets for two upcoming concert events to be held at Hard Rock Live, $100 in free slot play every month and a complimentary steakhouse dinner for two plus a $200 dining credit. The activation period for guests on promotional Saturdays is 6 a.m. to 8:55 p.m.
In anticipation of the spring grand opening of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, a “Play & Get” promotion is taking place at Majestic Star on Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m. for your chance to receive an exclusive Hard Rock Tee. Majestic Rewards player’s club members must earn 100 same-day points playing slots or table games to receive a ticket at the promotional kiosks redeemable for a T-shirt at the Majestic Rewards Center.
Opinions are solely those of the writer.
