The jackpots of yesteryear are bonus rounds today

During any given finite window of time you may be playing a game, this could translate into never getting into a bonus versus getting into one on consecutive spins. That’s the nature of probability.

It is important to keep in mind that bonus round payoffs are factored into the long-term theoretical payback of the game itself. If a game is programmed to pay back at the rate of 89 percent of the money it takes in over the long haul, the figure includes the base game as well as the bonus.

Generally speaking, games with a more generous bonus round hit frequency are the ones that can be stingier when it comes to getting a substantial return.

The more difficult it is to get into a bonus round, the less frequently they are likely programmed to occur. When they do, the returns can be higher.

The disappointment of a bad bonus round only serves as a reminder that you should never fall into the trap of chasing bonus rounds, just as you should never chase jackpots.

The new wave of slot games, themes and play action are designed to make you do just that. It is the built-in draw of penny multi-line video games that keep us playing longer and more often than in the old days of traditional mechanical reel spinning slots.