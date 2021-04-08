The real deal on video poker is random

When video poker was first introduced, some manufacturers developed games in which 10 cards came out on every deal: Five up and five behind. In others, five cards were dealt off the top and the virtual cards remaining were stagnant for the draw.

It is highly unlikely from a random mathematical perspective that the two cards a player may need to complete a royal would be there had the player broken up a flush on the previous hand.

The outcome isn’t pre-determined; the two cards weren't sitting out there waiting for the player to decide. At the moment a player hits deal for the next hand, the cards just happened to be the first two cards off the top of the virtual deck.

To illustrate the point, assume you are dealt three cards to a royal in positions one, three and four on the screen. You discard the other two cards, and accidentally you also discard the card in position one. When you hit “draw” you get the five of spades in position one while the two cards that you needed to complete your royal pop up in positions two and five.