It was only fitting that the cream among the 434 entries that anted up $2,500 each to compete in the Season XIV championship of the Heartland Poker Tour rose to the top for the Main Event Final Table which was held last week at Ameristar East Chicago Hotel & Casino.
The combatants included Josh Reichard, winner of 10 World Series of Poker Circuit gold rings; Richard Bai, the 2017 Mid-States Poker Tour Wisconsin state poker champion; and Ala Aqel, who captured the WSOP Circuit Main Event championship in Milwaukee in February of 2017.
In the end it was Janesville, Wisconsin native Reichard who displayed the winning hand and took home the $221,293 in prize money from a total cash prize pool of $965,650. It was enough to push his career poker earnings to over the $1-million plateau during a professional career that began back in 2012.
Reichard began heads-up play with Robert Noel of Johnstown, Pennsylvania with a seemingly insurmountable 10 to 1 advantage in chips. The gritty Noel wasn’t going to give up easily as he battled back through several double ups and eventually pulled nearly even with his opponent.
Noel flopped top pair and a flush draw on the final hand and pushed all in against Reichard who as it turned out flopped a flush. Noel failed to improve his hand and settled for second place, good enough for $136,625, the biggest score of his career.
Jim Kasputis, a consultant who hails from Rockford, Illinois, picked up $90,923 for finishing third, while Adam Greenberg, an accountant from Long Grove, Illinois, took home his biggest payday of $63,021 for fourth.
Chicago native Richard Bai collected $47,626 for his fifth place finish ahead of Red Wing, Minnesota’s Aaron Johnson whose sixth place finish was good enough for $37,043.
Johnson’s efforts, however, did earn him a stellar honor. He was named Heartland Poker Tour Player of the Year for 2018. By capturing the title in a race that went down to the wire, Johnson was awarded a $10,000 package to use towards buy-ins for season XV of the tour along with hotel accommodations at up to six stops.
Rounding out the final table were Ala Aqel of Orland Park, Illinois, who earned $30,789 for finishing seventh, followed by Streamwood, Illinois participant Jerry Gumila eighth ($25,497), and Roselle, Illinois native George Pappas who was ninth for $21,552.
Poker enthusiasts from around the country are already looking forward to the 2019 Heartland Poker Tour which kicks off the first week of January with a tournament at Ameristar East Chicago.
The 2019 tour will include several new stops, including St. Louis, Missouri, and Columbus, Ohio. Please visit hptpoker.com for all the breaking news updates and a complete schedule.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: Congratulations are in order for a player from Orland Park, Illinois who wished to remain anonymous after hitting the progressive jackpot on a penny Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the New Buffalo property to the tune of $1,210,104.42 last month. The happy instant millionaire wagered the maximum of $5 on the spin to collect the fortune. Fueled by the multi-state wide area progressives that are available at the properties, which are owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, jackpots totaling more than $82.2 million have been paid to guests from its four properties since June.
