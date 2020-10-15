The strange tale of Chicago horse racing and casino gambling

Horse racing once upon a time held a stranglehold on legal gambling in the United States. It was legitimized as a sport in newspapers around the country every day. The ponies even basked in the glory of the Kentucky Derby, an American sports icon.
Casino gambling, meanwhile, existed in the shadows of American life. It was there if you looked for it, relegated to the underground everywhere except Nevada. Dice, cards and slots wallowed in dark, smoke-filled back rooms, little match for the green grass, color and sunshine of horse racing.
The first nick in horse racing's armor came with the proliferation of the state-sanctioned lotteries that started in the mid-'70s. Then dog racing took away fans in parts of the country, but the serious damage was inflicted by the explosive growth of riverboat and Native American casinos in the '90s.
When riverboat casino gambling legislation was introduced in the Illinois General Assembly in 1990, this columnist vividly recalls horse racing's outrage. Campaign buttons with the word "CasiNO" were circulated, while track owners and horsemen's groups organized busloads of protesters with picket signs to Springfield.
Horse racing quickly fell easy prey to the flamboyant world of casino gambling. Riverboat casinos in Illinois won over gamblers in the '90s with bright, colorful, modern facilities and aggressive, fan-friendly marketing strategies.
The fortunes of horse racing waned as the riverboats flourished. Complaints about being forced to compete "on an uneven playing field" surfaced from the racetracks. Arlington Park even shut down for a year in protest.
Illinois politicians came to racing's rescue in 1999 when they proceeded to ram-rod sweeping changes in the tax structure, including breaks that saved track owners about $30 million a year.
Then came the passage of the Racing Equity Fund designed to provide racetracks with a percentage of the state's share of gaming taxes from a tenth casino license, which was in legal limbo for years.
Horse racing in Illinois is still alive but hardly well.
The owners and operators of venerable Sportsman's Park in Cicero, Ill., a southwest suburb of Chicago, learned a hard lesson about competition from the casino industry. They responded to the threat in 1999 by spending $60 million to convert the 70-year-old horseracing landmark into a motor racing venue.
The result was a disaster. Hopelessly mired in debt, the facility closed its doors for the last time in 2002 and was purchased by the town of Cicero which has since developed the property commercially.
Since that time, Balmoral Park in Crete, Illinois, and Maywood Park, in Maywood, Illinois, have disappeared.
Only Arlington Park, one of the world’s premier thoroughbred racing destinations, and Hawthorne Race Course, which is being redeveloped into a combined casino gaming and horse racing operation, remain.
The Sportsman's owners took a gamble and lost big time. Rather than weather the raging casino storm, they elected to throw the dice on the racetrack's future and "sevened out".
The owners of the other Chicago-area tracks, meanwhile, are resigned to their fate: If you can't beat 'em join, 'em.
Hawthorne joins Illinois' sports betting community
The global sportsbook operator PointsBet has begun providing its mobile app and digital sports betting product in Illinois through its flagship retail location Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney, Illinois.
Additional off-track betting (OTB) premium sportsbooks locations are set to debut in Prospect Heights, Oakbrook Terrace and Crestwood.
This announcement comes in advance of the historic race course beginning a $400-million redevelopment into a multi-dimensional gaming entertainment destination that is expected to open in late 2021 pending final licensing approvals.
“There are a lot of good reasons why we chose to partner with PointsBet, but most importantly it’s their commitment to innovation and customer excitement,” said Tim Carey, President and CEO of Hawthorne. “They truly know the passion and needs of the player and that has always been our focus in horse racing, just as it will be in the casino that we’re developing.”
As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, Pointsbet will be able to promote the PointsBet brand across Illinois, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Chicago, regional broadcast home to the Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox.
PointsBet’s full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: There’s a car, cash and Instant Credit prize extravaganza taking place this weekend on Saturday at every Four Winds Casino destination.
The grand prize automobiles will be given away at 9 p.m. at each location where the winner must be present. There’ll also be drawings for shares of $14,000 in cash and Instant Credit prizes taking place from Noon to 10 p.m. at each location.
An Audi TTS Coupe will be awarded at New Buffalo, a Lincoln Corsair at South Bend and a Chevy Blazer at Dowagiac and Hartford.
W Club members receive one free entry daily through the day of the promotion. Additional entries may be earned using your card playing slots and table games. All drawing times are Eastern.
MAJESTIC STAR: Join in on the “Play and Earn” promotion being held every Tuesday and Wednesday through Oct. 28 from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Majestic Rewards members who earn 100 points playing slots or table games on the same day will be eligible to print out a voucher at any promotional kiosk to receive a Pyrex gift. The prize for the balance of the month (Oct. 20 & 21 and Oct. 27 & 28) will be a Pyrex glass dish. One gift per person while supplies last. Please visit the Majestic Rewards player’s club center for complete information.
Opinions are solely those of the writer.
