The strange tale of Chicago horse racing and casino gambling

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, Pointsbet will be able to promote the PointsBet brand across Illinois, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Chicago, regional broadcast home to the Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox.

PointsBet’s full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

BONUS ROUND-UP

FOUR WINDS: There’s a car, cash and Instant Credit prize extravaganza taking place this weekend on Saturday at every Four Winds Casino destination.

The grand prize automobiles will be given away at 9 p.m. at each location where the winner must be present. There’ll also be drawings for shares of $14,000 in cash and Instant Credit prizes taking place from Noon to 10 p.m. at each location.

An Audi TTS Coupe will be awarded at New Buffalo, a Lincoln Corsair at South Bend and a Chevy Blazer at Dowagiac and Hartford.

W Club members receive one free entry daily through the day of the promotion. Additional entries may be earned using your card playing slots and table games. All drawing times are Eastern.