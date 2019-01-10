As we begin a new year, let’s pause to reflect on our responsibilities as recreational casino gamblers to preserve the essential component of fun and eliminate the disappointment.
Losing your money during a session of casino gambling can be maddening. Thoughts about what you could have done with that money start entering your mind. You leave the casino disgusted, disappointed and probably mad.
We've all been through it. But to be perfectly realistic about the entire situation, that's the price you pay for gambling. There is nothing guaranteed when you take a chance with your money, be it casino gambling, the horses, or even the stock market, mutual funds or commodities.
There's a price to be paid every time you put your money at risk in quest of financial gain. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes you break even. If you're willing to put the money up, you have to be willing to accept the consequences. That's the nature of gambling, no matter what form it may take.
Gambling in a casino is just that, gambling. You have to be prepared to lose. The most important thing is that you have to be prepared to lose and not allow that loss to affect your financial stability. In other words, you can't go to a casino with "scared money." You can't go gambling with money that should be put towards groceries or bills.
Money you bring to a casino should be money you have allocated toward entertainment. Your entertainment dollars can take many forms: Dining out, the theater, the movies, a concert, sporting events or however you choose to have fun with your expendable income. The value you place on that money should be returned to you in the enjoyment that you derive from it.
The one great thing about casino gambling is that you have a chance of a positive financial return in exchange for having a great time.
You can derive tremendous fun and entertainment from a baseball game or a night at the theater, but the money you spent is gone for good. The exchange has been made. A casino gives you the opportunity to have a good time and get your money back or more.
My advice is simple. To avoid disappointment, only bet what you can afford to lose for an evening out. Don't lose 'till it hurts. On the contrary, win 'till it feels good. But if winning doesn't happen, consider that's the price you paid for taking your chances. You're not gambling to make a living. You're gambling to have a little fun.
With that in mind, here are a couple of tips to help make your casino visits more enjoyable and profitable in 2019:
There are many reasons for slot players to learn how to play video poker, but one of the very best is the transparency of video poker games. Whereas the individual payback percentages of traditional spinning reel and video slots are proprietary information, video poker is an open book. The payback percentages of video poker games are based on a mathematical formula using information from the game's pay table, which is in clear public view.
Building up playing credits on slot and video poker machines carries seeds of destruction for recreational gaming enthusiasts. When you are playing with electronically metered credits instead of cold, hard cash, it is easy for your money to lose its value.
Always be aware of exactly how much money you have on the machine in credits no matter what denomination you are playing. With the increase in the number of low-denomination slot games, it's easy to forget that pennies add up to dollars. Don't make the mistake of squandering away any good fortune by neglecting to pause to figure out just how much money those credits add up to. Winning never comes easy.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: The $100,000 Press for Cash promotion is ongoing at the East Chicago property through March 1. Every Friday drawings will be held at 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Three winners at each of the first three drawings will have a chance to win cash prizes up to $2,000. One winner at the final drawing will have a chance to win up to $100,000. Please visit the MyChoice player’s club center on property for complete details.
BLUE CHIP: An Indiana resident who wished to remain anonymous rang in 2019 with a huge jackpot while partying at the Michigan City casino on New Year’s Eve. Playing one of IGT’s $25 Triple Red Hot 7’s in the high limit room, the guest lined up the jackpot symbols with max credits played to win the $230,225 progressive jackpot.
The lucky winner was one smart cookie by choosing to play two credits ($50) to be eligible for the progressive. This particular machine’s progressive had built up over an extended period of time (it is reset at $100,000 after it is won). When a progressive jackpot reaches a level that returns over four times more than what you would get paid for one credit ($25) played, the best advice is to either play max credits to be eligible to win the progressive, or move on to another machine.
FOUR WINDS: The $60,000 Tickets to Touchdown promotion will be conducted at all Four Winds Casino locations on Sunday (Jan. 13) for a chance for football fans to win tickets and a prize package to see the “Big Game” next month. Drawings will be held at 1, 2, 4, 5 and 7 p.m. (EST) to select two $1,000 cash winners. Two winners at 8 p.m. will each win $5,000 cash. The “Big Game” packages will be awarded at 3 and 6 p.m. One winner at each drawing will win two tickets to the Big Game, access to VIP hospitality, and $5,000 in cash. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds destination.
MAJESTIC STAR: Snow blowers and generators are never out of fashion during January in the Midwest, which is exactly why the Gary property is giving them away to lucky winners every Saturday this month. Three winners will be chosen every 30 minutes from 6 to 9:30 p.m. to choose between taking home a snow blower, a generator, or $500 in Promo Cash. At a finale 10 p.m. drawing each promotion day, one grand prize winner will receive $7,500 in Promo Cash and their choice among the snow blower, generator, or an additional $500 in Promo Cash. Earn tier-based entries for slot and table game play. Silver earns 2-times entries, Gold earns 3-times entries, and Premium earns 4-times entries. Entries roll over from week to week.