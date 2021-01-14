Timber Wolf Diamond takes slot players on new adventures

The Timber Wolf slot franchise is easily one of the most popular and recognizable games on casino floors nationwide.

How is it possible to miss the mournful cries of the howling wolves, images of a glistening full moon from the Northlands, or the iconic “owl” symbols that trigger a bonus round?

Better yet, once you get into a bonus, the anticipation of a re-trigger, or the appearance of the 3-times and 5-times multiplier reels, make Timber Wolf one of the most exciting, if not volatile, slot games ever developed.

Timber Wolf was introduced by Aristocrat Technologies, the same company that created “Buffalo”, one of the most popular and enduring slot games of all time.

The same ingenuity that brought the gaming world “Buffalo Diamond” is now ready to unveil “Timber Wolf Diamond”, which will make its world premiere at Mohegan Sun Casino in Montville, Connecticut, on Jan. 28.

This new iteration of Timber Wolf includes all of the symbols of the original, bolstered by an array of new play features that will delight the many fans of the game.

For example, there are 2,400 ways to win on the playing grid, along with four levels of cumulative free games with a 2-times to 4-times multiplier.