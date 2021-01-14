Timber Wolf Diamond takes slot players on new adventures

The Timber Wolf slot franchise is easily one of the most popular and recognizable games on casino floors nationwide.
How is it possible to miss the mournful cries of the howling wolves, images of a glistening full moon from the Northlands, or the iconic “owl” symbols that trigger a bonus round?
Better yet, once you get into a bonus, the anticipation of a re-trigger, or the appearance of the 3-times and 5-times multiplier reels, make Timber Wolf one of the most exciting, if not volatile, slot games ever developed.
Timber Wolf was introduced by Aristocrat Technologies, the same company that created “Buffalo”, one of the most popular and enduring slot games of all time.
The same ingenuity that brought the gaming world “Buffalo Diamond” is now ready to unveil “Timber Wolf Diamond”, which will make its world premiere at Mohegan Sun Casino in Montville, Connecticut, on Jan. 28.
This new iteration of Timber Wolf includes all of the symbols of the original, bolstered by an array of new play features that will delight the many fans of the game.
For example, there are 2,400 ways to win on the playing grid, along with four levels of cumulative free games with a 2-times to 4-times multiplier.
All this in addition to the standard 3-times and 5-times wild re-spin multiplier component makes Timber Wolf Diamond certain to be a crowd pleaser.
The new game is housed in Aristocrat’s revolutionary Neptune Double cabinet, featuring stacked, curved 49-inch monitors, 4K graphics, and custom-designed and adjustable sound chairs. The design creates a perfect screen angle that enables the player to look straight up and see the top progressive meter.
“At Aristocrat, we say the world’s best innovations are created by the world’s best employees,” said Jon Hanlin, senior vice-president of commercial strategy and business analytics. “Timber Wolf Diamond and the Neptune Double cabinet are two prime examples of our commitment to innovation for our customers.”
Aristocrat Technologies has come a long way since the company’s MKVI platform of games was first introduced in the United States in late 2002.
In the nearly two decades since then, Aristocrat has evolved into one of the premier slot developers in the world.
Veteran slot players will remember some of the original titles that popped up in casinos in The Region, including Scatter Magic, Flame of Olympus, Geisha, Tiki Torch, Double Dolphins, Pompeii, Queen of the Nile, Wild Cougar and Penguin Pays.
That’s only scratching the surface of a portfolio of well over 100 themes that Aristocrat’s prolific game development teams unveiled to lay the foundation for the popularity of low denomination multi-coin/multi-line video slots.
Aside from the longevity the games enjoyed on casino floors, the most amazing aspect they had in common was their simplicity: No elaborate electronic platforms, enhanced audio/visual capabilities, interactive touch-screen bonus features or marquee top boxes.
Those original Aristocrat slots were equipped with a back-lighted cabinet and top box glass with the game graphics and title, a video grid of symbols that was surprisingly uniform across many of the titles, and a bonus that gave players what they apparently wanted the most from slot games: free spins and multipliers.
The most familiar sound on casino floors became the sound of the “fire alarm” bell that sounded when a player entered a second screen free spin bonus round, not to forget the celebratory electronic tunes that played when a big payoff was hit, or the prompts that popped up on the screen congratulating players on a “dream result” or “sensational”.
It was the anticipation of getting the correct configuration of the free spin bonus round symbols, many of which were 3D graphically enhanced, that kept players coming back for more from Aristocrat’s legacy slot machine arsenal.
It was the beginning of a slot machine revolution that turned the tide against traditional spinning reel slot games and set the tone for competing gaming developers to come up with products that gave Aristocrat competition for space on the slot floors.
Aristocrat has continued to embrace its core products, but it has enhanced its capacity through the years by unveiling products and technology that continues to set the pace in a highly competitive industry.
First came “Reel Power” technology, whereby players bought reels instead of lines. The company pioneered bonus-bank games, such as the original Mr. Cashman, Lil’ Lucy and eventually the hyperlink progressives.
The Buffalo slot franchise, and to a certain extent Timber Wolf, emerged as the crown jewels of the Aristocrat slot empire, and set the stage for the Lightning Link technology and new cabinetry and game-play features that established a world-wide standard.
