Four Winds is gearing up for the TournEvent of Champions tour bus to roll onto its casino properties in South Bend, Hartford, and Dowagiac for a slot competition unlike any you have experienced. It's also an opportunity to win a trip to Las Vegas to compete for a $1-million prize.
TournEvent of Champions is presented by Everi Holdings, a provider of content, technology, and gaming-related software to the global casino industry. Since it is tied to no single casino brand, it is an “open” competition for any property wishing to participate.
Four Winds is one of many casinos across the United States and Canada participating this year. Each participating casino has the freedom to schedule and structure its semi-finals and finals however they choose. The upcoming tournament will take place during the months of July and August.
Each winning casino representative, including the Four Winds champion, will win $800 in airfare for two, 4-day/3-night hotel accommodations, transportation to and from McCarran International Airport, food and beverage credit and a seat in the “Million Dollar Event”.
The 2019 TournEvent of Champions national championship is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2019, at the XS Night Club at the Wynn/Encore in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Last year there were 166 finalists from 104 casinos across the continent to compete for $1.3 million in prize money.
To qualify for the competition, W Club player’s club members will receive one free entry into the tournament per promotional day for every 400 points earned for slot and table game play. The earning period is July 17 through Aug. 8 on Wednesdays in South Bend and Thursdays at Hartford and Dowagiac from 4-10 p.m. Eastern.
The qualifying rounds will offer $1,500 in instant credit/free slot play at each location. The Top 30 from each weekly tournament from each property will advance to the semi-finals.
The semi-finals will take place Wednesday, Aug. 14, in South Bend, and Thursday, Aug. 15, in Hartford and Dowagiac. Once again $1,500 in instant credit/free slot play will be awarded to tournament participants at each location.
The Top 50 from each semi-final round will advance to the finals round which will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 7-9 p.m. Eastern at South Bend, and Thursday, Aug. 22, from 3-6 p.m. at Dowagiac, and 7-10 p.m. at Hartford.
Both the first and second place finishers will each win a seat in the TournEvent of Champions national championship in Las Vegas on Oct. 16 and will compete for a $1-million prize. First place will also receive $2,000 in instant credit/free slot play while second place will be awarded $1,000.
Rounding out the tournament prize structure will be $500 in instant credit/free slot play to third place, $100 to down to 40th place, and $50 down to 50th place.
Please visit tourneventofchampions.com for information about the competition and photos from casinos across the country, fourwindscasinos.com under the promotions tab for information specific to Four Winds or W Players Club or guest services on property for details.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: How does hitting the highway this summer in a brand new 2019 Mercedes-Benz motorcar sound to you? Then you had better get in on the “Mychoice Mysummer” giveaway which will be held on Fridays in July and August at the East Chicago casino. You will also have the opportunity to win a share of $200,000 in free slot play which will be awarded throughout the promotion. Start earning entries based on tier level on July 1. Receive additional entries for every 50 points earned playing slots and table games. Hourly drawings start on July 5 from 6-9 p.m. The grand finale and Mercedes-Benz car giveaway will take place on Aug. 30.
BLUE CHIP: It’s “Progressive Payout” time again. Just activate your entries on Friday (June 28) to be eligible for the jackpots. Five winners will draw for $4,000 at the 8 p.m. drawing, five winners will draw for $16,000 at the 9 p.m. drawing, and 15 winners will draw for $45,000 at the 10 p.m. drawing. Each month, if there isn’t a winner, the first jackpot increases by $1,000, the second jackpot increases by $4,000, and the grand jackpot increases by $15,000 for the next month’s drawing. They’ll continue to roll over every month until October when all of the jackpots are guaranteed to be given away. Please visit the B Connected player’s club counter for all the details.
Next Tuesday (July 2) the Michigan City casino will hold a “Choose Blue T-Shirt” giveaway starting at 10 a.m. and continue while supplies last. B Connected members who earn 10 tier credits are invited to swipe their player’s card at one of the promotional kiosks to print out a voucher. Present your voucher and valid state-issued or government ID to redeem your shirt. One hundred of the shirts will have a $100 slot dollars prize hidden inside.
MAJESTIC STAR: The Gary property is wrapping up its June promotion schedule this weekend with “Beat the Heat” on Friday (June 28) and “$800 Every 8 Minutes” on Saturday (June 29). In “Beat the Heat”, five winners will be selected every 30 minutes from 7-9:30 p.m. to receive their choice of Beats Solo wireless headphones or $200 in Promo Cash. There will be a grand prize drawing at 10 p.m. at which one winner will be awarded $4,800 in Promo Cash and their choice of the Beats Solo wireless headphones or an additional $200 Promo Cash. In “$800 Every 8 Minutes”, one winner will be selected every eight minutes from 7-9 p.m. to win $800 in Promo Cash. All prizes are guaranteed and winners do not need to be present.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: You have a chance to make your slot play really count on Thursdays through July with the “100 Times Reward Credit Multiplier.” Activation takes place 8:00 a.m. to Midnight on the days of the promotion. Caesars Rewards players club members are guaranteed a 3-times multiplier for their play but you could win a 100-times bonanza.