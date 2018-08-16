Changing the rules and adding side bets with bloated house advantages are popular ways casinos boost the revenue-generating power of table games.
It has been well over a decade that they went one step beyond: Instead of just changing the rules, they lowered the payouts.
Properties in Las Vegas targeted blackjack, the most popular table game, as a means to fatten up their bottom lines by paying 6-5 for a natural 21 at the tables instead of the standard 3-2.
The most disturbing trend is the fact that 6-5 blackjack is still around and probably will be the standard by which the game is played in some markets.
Deflated 6-5 blackjack is nothing new for Vegas. It began a number of years ago, but as a "give and take" proposition: The give was the opportunity to play single-deck, the take was a reduced payout for a two-card 21 and some rules that favored the house.
When 6-5 blackjack was introduced to multi-deck games, it was all take and no give. It is strictly a game plan for destination travelers who are in Las Vegas to have a good time and can't distinguish a good blackjack game from a bad one.
What's so bad about 6-5 blackjack? Being dealt a two-card natural (21) is one of the perks of the game and a contributing factor to its inherent low house advantage, which can be as generous as under one percent depending upon your level of play and the house rules.
A 3-2 pay out for a blackjack translates into $7.50 for a $5.00 wager, $15 for a $10.00 wager and so on. The return at 6-5 tables is $6 and $12, respectively.
It's a significant difference that inflates the house edge at such tables to around two percent, which in essence corrupts the game's skill factor.
Wringing every penny out of the blackjack tables doesn’t end there.
Blackjack has the lowest house edge among all house-banked table games when you employ basic strategy. Throw in some card tracking technique and you can reduce the advantage even further.
Inventors and gaming companies are constantly looking for blackjack side-bets to entice casual players, and perhaps even serious ones at times, into throwing extra money on the table in pursuit of a bonus win.
The side bet “21 + 3”, for example, has a house edge that has been calculated at 3.24 percent, more than three times greater than the edge on the blackjack game alone when playing basic strategy.
Blackjack is in a class by itself with fluctuating mathematical probabilities and player skill. Don’t let side bets get in the way.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: The cards will be flying at the East Chicago property one week from today (Aug.t 23) for opening day of the Heartland Poker Tour, the third of four tournaments scheduled there this year. The tournament is scheduled for 12 days and will through Sept. 3, Labor Day weekend. Festivities kick off with the popular No Limit Hold’em “Monster Stack” tournament which boasts a $200,000 guaranteed prize pool for a $350 buy-in. New on the schedule is Event #12, the High Roller No Limit Hold’em Tournament. This 8-handed competition has a $3,000 buy-in. Please visit hptpoker.com for more information and a complete tournament schedule.
BLUE CHIP: William B’s Steakhouse is the proud recipient for the third year of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence, a recognition only an elite few restaurants in the Region are awarded. It comes as a result of the dedication and attention to detail of Patrick Cullars, the property’s restaurant manager and Sommelier, and his staff. “Whether you’re enjoying slow-roasted prime rib or our cedar plank salmon, we have a wine, whether it’s red, white, or rose, that will satisfy every palate,” Cullars said. William B’s inventory of more than 100 wines includes offerings from California, Spain, France, Italy, and South America. The award recognizes a well-curated wine list that will appeal to even the most discerning wine aficionado.
FOUR WINDS: W Club members can continue to earn entries for the $175,000 “Labor Day Cash” promotion at all four of the casino’s Midwest destinations. On Sunday, Sept. 2, the names of guests will be randomly selected every hour from Noon to 11 p.m. (EDT) to win a share of $175,000 in cash. The 11 p.m. drawing will award $10,000 to each of two winners. W Club members receive one complimentary daily through the day of the promotion by swiping their player’s card at a kiosk at any Four Winds location. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: The “Endless Summer” promotion featuring $35,000 in prizes is ongoing for all Total Rewards player’s club members who earn 5-times bonus entries for their play on Monday’s and 10-times on Sept. 1. The finale drawing is set for Sunday, Sept. 2. The grand prize is a four-night stay at Atlantis. Please visit the Total Rewards Center on property for complete promotion details.
HORSESHOE: The 15th season of the World Series of Poker Circuit began earlier this month, a reminder that the popular tournament will be coming to the Hammond property for its annual run Oct. 11 through Oct. 22. It is one of 28 nationwide stops for what promises to be another record breaking 2018-2019 season. The competition will culminate for the 9th consecutive year with the Global Casino Championship, an exclusive invitation-only event. Every Main Event winner earns a seat in the event. The Casino Champion (the player who earns the most points in the 12 official open ring events at each stop) will also be awarded a free seat.
MAJESTIC STAR: Lakeshore Lounge After Dark, which has made a name for itself as one of the premier nightlife hot spots in the Region, will present a special “Throwback Dance Party” on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring guest DJ Nonstop of 104.3 JAMZ. The accent will be on R&B and hip-hop classics from the '90s and '2000s. A cash cover charge of $5 per entry and dress code enforced at the discretion of management is required. Lakeshore Lounge AD is open every Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The venue features bottle service, drink specials, and a transcended dance floor. Please visit majesticstarcasino.com/lakeshorelounge for complete information.