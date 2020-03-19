Unconventional craps strategy worth exploring

All the other possible combinations constitute Point numbers. On the come-out roll, therefore, there are only four combinations out of 36 that lose, eight that win, and 24 that must be decided.

On the other hand, betting Don't Pass means that eight combinations lose (seven or 11), three will win (two or three), and 24 that must be decided. (Remember that 12 is a draw when betting from the Don't).

Even though it seems on the surface of things that Don't bettors are getting a raw deal on the come-out roll, consider this tempting reality: If a Don't bettor survives the come-out roll by avoiding a 7 or an 11, the odds of winning the bet shift dramatically in his or her favor.

Remember that there are six ways to make a seven, the most combinations for any number. There are three ways to make a four or a 10; there are four ways to make a five or a nine; and five ways to make a six or an eight.

If you've got a Don't bet out there and a point number is rolled on the come-out, the odds are 1 to 2 in your favor if the point is four or 10, 2 to 3 in your favor if the point is five or nine, and 5 to 6 in your favor if it's a six or eight. Yet if you win the bet you're going to be paid even money.

Now consider the same situation if you have a Pass Line bet working: