Every slot player is bound to “get lucky” once in a while. It’s knowing how to take advantage of luck and how to properly manage your money during both hot and cold streaks that puts smart slot players at the top of their gambling class.
First of all, know that video poker is in a class by itself in the genre of “electronic gaming devices.” Unlike their traditional reel and video slot cousins, long-term success on video poker is dependent upon strategy to a large degree, although there is no doubt luck also comes into play.
Learn basic poker strategy before you play video poker. You can make a real science out of the game by learning the variations in strategy depending on the game you are playing and the pay table you are working with. As with all games in which strategy is a factor, you can make video poker as simple or as complicated as you wish.
Jackpot hands in video poker are few and far between. I define a jackpot hand as any four-of-a-kind, premium fours-of-a-kind (aces, deuces, threes, and fours) a four-of-a-kind with the “kicker”, straight flushes, and, of course, the royal flush.
Whenever you are fortunate enough to hit a jackpot hand, cash out, put the proceeds aside as your cash reserve, and continue play with another 20.
Cash in the form of credits in the machine is just too easy to gamble away. Do yourself a favor and take your jackpot winnings as soon as you get them to eliminate any temptation.
If you find yourself having to dip into those winnings later in your playing session, always make sure you preserve something to take advantage of your good fortune. It doesn’t come easy.
As for those multi-line video slot games, we’re dealing with a different kind of slot “animal” here. In many cases, this animal has a voracious appetite for player’s money in regards to the high “hold” percentage, particularly in the penny denominations.
There is no doubt the games are fun and exciting to play. They add a dimension of interactive interest that the traditional reel slots just can’t match. But there is a price to pay for the entertainment value that players derive from these machines and it can really wreak havoc with your bankroll.
The insidious nature of multi-line video machines is the number of coins you can play. When you are talking about up to 300 and even more coins per play, even penny machines can devour your bankroll in a jiffy. Simply play the number of coins per line that is comfortable for you.
Finally, as is the case with all slot and video poker games, always cash out a jackpot. If you are fortunate enough to win $100 or more from a $20 investment, take the money and run.
Put it in your pocket and start out a fresh playing session with a new $20 bill. Learning how to preserve profits and take advantage of good fortune helps make you the best and smartest slot player you can be. Have fun!
