Wheel of Fortune slots soon to appear with a dazzling new look

The TV game show of 38 years running, "Wheel of Fortune," bills itself as “America’s Game”. The same can arguably be said about the slot machines which are branded with its name and have been a mainstay in casinos around the world for decades.
Developed by International Game Technology (IGT) in many formats and platforms through the years, Wheel of Fortune slots will soon be appearing in the company’s new PeakSlant49 Wheel cabinet, comprising state of the art technology and eye popping visual and audio components.
The striking new cabinet drew rave reviews with its launch in the Wheel of Fortune Mystery Link game at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas and at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut.
The new hardware, standing nearly nine-feet tall, was specifically designed to accommodate IGT’s Wheel of Fortune slot franchise. It’ll be hard to miss on the casino floor with its dynamic video wheel and 49-inch curved ultra-HD touchscreen display.
Players will be intrigued with a performance-driven panel that includes a 13.3-inch multi-touch display, bash button and ergonomic design.
The cabinet’s initial launch with the Wheel of Fortune Mystery Link slot was installed with the popular Lucky Lotus and Enchanted Blossoms as the base theme games. Available in multi-denominational formats, the game is highlighted by the Mystery Link feature which is the portal to four progressive jackpots as well as the re-spin mechanic.
“IGT’s PeakSlant49 Wheel cabinet was uniquely designed for Wheel of Fortune slots content and its trademark, anticipation-driving entertainment that players have grown to love,” said Nick Khin, chief operating officer of gaming for IGT.
The new cabinet is capable of being equipped with Bluetooth to enable casino operators to integrate the systems with IGT’s cashless gaming systems technology, Resort Wallet, which is being utilized at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, & Spa in Michigan City.
BONUS ROUND-UP
Note: Please call or visit the casino websites for updated information on hours, openings and closings and other information.
BLUE CHIP: The Michigan City property has reduced its hours of operation. Sunday through Thursday the casino will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. The only 24-hour gaming, at least temporarily, takes place on Fridays and Saturdays. As a convenience to their guests, Blue Chip is now making re-entry wrist bands available, which will make it possible to leave and re-enter the casino the same day without having to go through COVID-19 health and safety protocols again. Please visit the B Connected promotional center as you leave the casino to obtain a wristband.
FOUR WINDS: The $135,000 “Evoque Extravaganza” promotion will be held Saturday (Nov. 21) at all Four Winds Casino locations from Noon to 10 p.m. (Eastern). A Range Rover Evoque will be the grand prize at 3 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. Hourly drawings will be held throughout the day to award $17,000 in cash or instant credit prizes, including $5,000 in cash at 10 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games.
The “Shop on Us” event, your chance to win cash and gift cards just in time for holiday giving, will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, at all Four Winds Casino destinations. Earn entries now through the day of the promotion by playing slots and table games, or stop by a promotional kiosk every day to swipe your W Club player card for one complimentary entry. The drawing times are hourly from 5 to 10 p.m. (Eastern). At New Buffalo and South Bend, there’ll be eight winners of $250 retail gift cards, four winners of $250 in instant credit/free slot play, and four winners of $500 cash. At Hartford and Dowagiac, there’ll be four winners of $250 retail gift cards, two winners of $250 instant credit/free slot play and two winners of $500 cash.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: Time is drawing short to enter the November 2020 Millionaire Maker qualifier drawings. Weekly Friday drawings are held at Noon in the Caesars Rewards Center where two winners will be drawn for a spot in the Millionaire Maker Slot Tournament Finale, May 13 – 15, 2021, at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City. Winners do not have to be present to win and they will have until the following Thursday during regular hours of operation to claim their prizes. To be eligible, simply play slots or table games using your Caesars Rewards player card Monday through Thursday during November and earn at least one Tier Credit to activate your entries for the weekly drawing. Entries are awarded based on Tier level, with one entry for Gold members, five entries for Platinum, 10 entries for Diamond, and 25 entries for Seven Stars.
HORSESHOE: All active duty and military veterans and their spouses are eligible to sign up for the Caesars Rewards Salute Card, a dedicated player’s club card with special discounts and offers reserved just for them. Salute cardholders are eligible for military hotel discounts when they book online, plus they’ll be automatically upgraded to Caesars Rewards Platinum tier status for even more offers and discounts at Caesars properties worldwide. Visit the Caesars Rewards Center with military identification to enroll (you must be a verified Caesars Rewards member and of legal age to gamble).
The Hammond property is offering a Reward Credit Multiplier promotion for Caesars Rewards members to take advantage of weekly on Mondays or Tuesdays. The activation time period when you visit either day is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. at the promotional kiosks. The multiplier that is awarded is based on Tier status with 3-times points for Gold, 4-times for Platinum, 5-times for Diamond, and 7-times for Seven Stars.
MAJESTIC STAR: Jump aboard the $250,000 “Biggest Fan Tour” promotion being held every Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Gary property now through Jan.30, 2021. On each day of the promotion, winners will be selected to receive $1,000 in free slot play and an official Hard Rock guitar. Each winner will also qualify for the “Biggest Fan-ale” drawing on Jan. 30. Biggest Fan Kit winners will receive the red-carpet treatment and exclusive swag for a special pre-opening event for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. The fan kits include two tickets for two upcoming concert events to be held at Hard Rock Live, $100 in free slot play every month, and a complimentary steakhouse dinner for two plus a $200 dining credit. The activation period for guests on promotional Saturdays is 6 a.m. to 8:55 p.m.
In anticipation of the spring grand opening of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, a “Play & Get” promotion is taking place at Majestic Star on Thursdays from Noon to 8 p.m. for your chance to receive an exclusive Hard Rock Tee. Majestic Rewards player’s club members must earn 100 same-day points playing slots or table games to receive a ticket at the promotional kiosks redeemable for a T-shirt at the Majestic Rewards Center.
