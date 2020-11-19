Wheel of Fortune slots soon to appear with a dazzling new look

The “Shop on Us” event, your chance to win cash and gift cards just in time for holiday giving, will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, at all Four Winds Casino destinations. Earn entries now through the day of the promotion by playing slots and table games, or stop by a promotional kiosk every day to swipe your W Club player card for one complimentary entry. The drawing times are hourly from 5 to 10 p.m. (Eastern). At New Buffalo and South Bend, there’ll be eight winners of $250 retail gift cards, four winners of $250 in instant credit/free slot play, and four winners of $500 cash. At Hartford and Dowagiac, there’ll be four winners of $250 retail gift cards, two winners of $250 instant credit/free slot play and two winners of $500 cash.

HARRAH’S JOLIET: Time is drawing short to enter the November 2020 Millionaire Maker qualifier drawings. Weekly Friday drawings are held at Noon in the Caesars Rewards Center where two winners will be drawn for a spot in the Millionaire Maker Slot Tournament Finale, May 13 – 15, 2021, at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City. Winners do not have to be present to win and they will have until the following Thursday during regular hours of operation to claim their prizes. To be eligible, simply play slots or table games using your Caesars Rewards player card Monday through Thursday during November and earn at least one Tier Credit to activate your entries for the weekly drawing. Entries are awarded based on Tier level, with one entry for Gold members, five entries for Platinum, 10 entries for Diamond, and 25 entries for Seven Stars.