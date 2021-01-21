Wheel of Fortune Slots Zone capitalizes on industry trend

Wheel of Fortune Slots Zone, a dedicated area covering 2,900-square-feet, was unveiled earlier this month on the heart of the gaming floor in the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas.
The space is home to more than 40 of International Game Technology’s iconic Wheel of Fortune slot machines, including both new and legacy themes available in mechanical reel and video formats.
Its development piggy backs on what rival gaming company Aristocrat Technologies did with its revolutionary Lightning Link slots, a concept that took slot players nationwide by storm.
Working in partnership with Aristocrat Technologies, casinos across the country have created dedicated spaces on their gaming floors to a “Lightning Link Lounge”.
Instead of having machines themed with the popular franchise scattered about the gaming floor, bringing all of the units together in a dedicated space has not only proved popular but serves as an effective marketing and branding tool.
Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa in Michigan City was the first casino property in the Region to create a Lightning Link Lounge. It debuted in 2019 in an area previously occupied by video poker machines. Even in a COVID-19 restricted environment, the area is always well populated with gamers.
IGT is looking for similar results with Wheel of Fortune Slots Zone. The experiment to make a dedicated, celebratory area to house the games will be studied closely to determine whether or not the concept will expand.
“The Wheel of Fortune Slots Zone at the Plaza Casino in Downtown Las Vegas captures the excitement of the most acclaimed slot theme of all time on an unprecedented scale,” said Suzanne Prete, Sony Pictures Television SVP of global licensing and brand management. “For decades IGT’s Wheel of Fortune slots have set the gaming industry standard for life-changing jackpots.”
International Game Technology first released Wheel of Fortune themed slots in 1996, and since then has developed and created more than 250 variations of the game in 20 countries worldwide.
The games have made more than 1,000 slot players millionaires while delivering more than $3-billion in jackpots in casinos around the globe throughout its 25-year history.
The latest Wheel of Fortune development comes in IGT’s CrystalCurve TRUE 4D cabinet with a 50-inch curved, ultra-HD upper display to create a single unified graphic of the Wheel of Fortune wheel.
It offers players a glasses-free 3D entertainment experience and the ability to interact with the game’s 3D graphics, including gesture recognition technology which enables players to manipulate the game’s 3D objects.
In addition, mid-air haptic technology gives players a tactile feedback experience from the game’s graphics.
Instead of following the familiar audience refrain of “WHEEL-OF-FORTUNE” to find the game on the casino floor, perhaps very soon Pat and Vanna will be on stage in an entire area filled with one of the most famous slot games of all time.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: When the first big snowfall of the season hits the Region, you’ll be ready with the $100,000 “Blaze the Winter Trails” promotional drawing on Friday (Jan. 22) from 1 to 10 p.m. (EST) at all casino locations (New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac, and Hartford). There will be a Ski-Doo MXZ Sport 600 with trailer plus $3,000 in Instant Credit awarded at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Four winners of $1,000 cash will be announced at 1 p.m. Four winners will be called at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. to win $2,000 in Instant Credit/Free Slot Play. The giveaway continues at 9 p.m. when two winners of $2,500 cash will be announced, followed by the last chance drawing at 10 p.m. when two $5,000 cash prizes will be awarded. W Club members receive one free entry daily through the day of the promotion. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker.
MAJESTIC STAR: There are only two Fridays left this month to get in on the “Cooking with Cash” promotion. Every hour from 5 to 9 p.m. on the day of the promotion, one winner will be chosen to win an Instant Pot cookware and $300 in free slot play. Majestic Rewards members can activate their entries starting at 6 a.m. Every Thursday this month it’s the “Baby it’s Cold Outside” hot seat promotion. Every hour from 2 to 6 p.m. one guest will be awarded $250 in free slot play. Winners will be randomly selected among guests who are actively playing a slot machine with their Majestic Rewards card properly inserted. Prizes will be automatically loaded on the winner’s player’s account.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.