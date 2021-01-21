Wheel of Fortune Slots Zone capitalizes on industry trend

FOUR WINDS: When the first big snowfall of the season hits the Region, you’ll be ready with the $100,000 “Blaze the Winter Trails” promotional drawing on Friday (Jan. 22) from 1 to 10 p.m. (EST) at all casino locations (New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac, and Hartford). There will be a Ski-Doo MXZ Sport 600 with trailer plus $3,000 in Instant Credit awarded at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Four winners of $1,000 cash will be announced at 1 p.m. Four winners will be called at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. to win $2,000 in Instant Credit/Free Slot Play. The giveaway continues at 9 p.m. when two winners of $2,500 cash will be announced, followed by the last chance drawing at 10 p.m. when two $5,000 cash prizes will be awarded. W Club members receive one free entry daily through the day of the promotion. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker.