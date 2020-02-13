Win your way into the upcoming World Series of Poker circuit

BLUE CHIP: B Connected player’s club members can continue to earn entries for the “Leap Year Giveaway”. Seven winners each hour from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, can keep their $290 in B Rewards or “take a leap of faith” and draw from the drum for a chance at up to $2,900 in B Rewards. At the final drawing at 10 p.m., one more winner of a guaranteed $2,900 in B Rewards will be chosen. B Connected player’s club members receive one free entry into the drawing daily by swiping their card at the promotional kiosks. Earn more entries playing slots and table games through 9:55 p.m. on the day of the promotion. New members receive 100 free entries by joining B Connected.

Also, a reminder that the ultimate bridal fair, bride blu, will be held on Sunday (Feb. 16) from Noon to 3 p.m. in the Stardust Event Center. The fair will feature Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan exhibitors showcasing the latest in wedding fashions and trends. There will also be a fashion show, giveaways, samples, and demonstrations. A grand prize drawing for a trip to Las Vegas will also take place. Admission is free for pre-registered attendees. Please visit nwitimes.com/brideblu to register.