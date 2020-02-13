Win your way into the upcoming World Series of Poker circuit

The World Series of Poker Circuit returns to Horseshoe Casino for a 12-day run Feb. 20 through March 2.
The Hammond Property is the home of the largest Main Event on the entire circuit, which gives the WSOP a year-round presence at participating casinos across the country.
This time around there will be over $2-million in guaranteed prize pools, a perk that will attract some of the top professional poker players in the country to the Region.
In the days leading up to the official start of the WSOP Circuit, Horseshoe poker room manager Michael Soto has scheduled daily tournament action designed to “get your game on” for when the big money is at stake.
There are cash game promotions scheduled through Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11:15 a.m., 5:15 and 11:15 p.m. Three times a day, a randomly drawn table will “high card” for a $1,700 WSOP Circuit Main Event seat.
Daily tournament promotions will take place through Wednesday (Feb. 19), including Friday (Feb. 14) in which all daily tournament winners will receive a $220 “Satellite Saturday” seat.
Starting Saturday (Feb. 15) and continuing through Wednesday, (Feb. 19), all daily tournament winners will be awarded a seat in Event #1 on the tournament schedule.
There will be a WSOPC Main Event “Satellite Saturday” this weekend (Feb. 15) when two $1,700 WSOPC Main Event seats will be added to the $220 buy-in.
The action gets underway a week from today (Thursday, Feb. 20) with Event #1, a no limit hold’em re-entry event for which players buy in for $400 for a shot at a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool.
The prize that everyone will be eyeing is the $1-million guaranteed Main Event which starts on Friday, Feb. 28. The buy-in is $1,700.
If you’ve never played under world-class tournament conditions before, you may want to give the nightly no-limit hold’em tournaments a try. The buy-in is a modest $150 for competition that carries a $10,000 guaranteed prize pool. There will also be a leader board for two Main Event seats.
Check out the multi-bag bonus events, the first of which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The competition carries a $250,000 guaranteed prize pool for a $250 buy-in.
Seniors ages 50 and older can point for the no limit hold-em tournament reserved for them. It has been sweetened with a $50,000 guaranteed prize pool. The buy-in is $400.
The World Series of Poker Circuit art Horseshoe Hammond will also include the new no-limit hold’em high roller competition. The tournament is set for Sunday, March 1, and features a $2,200 buy-in.
For a complete schedule of events and more about the World Series of Poker Circuit¸ please visit wsop.com/circuit.
BONUS ROUND-UP
VALENTINE’ DAY: If the only dining experience you associate with a casino outing is a buffet, you’re in for a pleasant surprise on a special occasion date such as Valentine’s Day to any one of the fine dining restaurants at the casinos in the Region and the greater Chicagoland area. Even if you’re not inclined to gamble but still wish to share a special, intimate meal in elegant surroundings at exceptional value, you can’t miss at a casino destination. Locating them is a snap plus there’s plenty of free parking and complimentary or reasonably priced valet parking. For lovers of fine wines, the establishments offer extensive wine lists. The menus are creative with food preparation done by renowned chefs.
Check out Jack Binion’s Steak at Horseshoe Casino Hammond, Bugatti’s Steak & Pasta at Ameristar East Chicago, Majestic Chop House at Majestic Star Casinos in Gary, William B.’s at Blue Chip Casino, Resort & Spa in Michigan City, Copper Rock Steakhouse at Four Winds New Buffalo, and The Reserve at Harrah’s and Final Cut Steakhouse at Hollywood in Joliet, Illinois. The majority of them have specially priced Valentine’s Day menus for two, some of which will be offered over the weekend as well. Just call in advance to make reservations.
After dinner you can always pay a visit to the casino or the sports betting venue, enjoy a cocktail and relax at a lounge, or listen and dance to some live entertainment. Casino properties have truly become the complete entertainment destinations.
BLUE CHIP: B Connected player’s club members can continue to earn entries for the “Leap Year Giveaway”. Seven winners each hour from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, can keep their $290 in B Rewards or “take a leap of faith” and draw from the drum for a chance at up to $2,900 in B Rewards. At the final drawing at 10 p.m., one more winner of a guaranteed $2,900 in B Rewards will be chosen. B Connected player’s club members receive one free entry into the drawing daily by swiping their card at the promotional kiosks. Earn more entries playing slots and table games through 9:55 p.m. on the day of the promotion. New members receive 100 free entries by joining B Connected.
Also, a reminder that the ultimate bridal fair, bride blu, will be held on Sunday (Feb. 16) from Noon to 3 p.m. in the Stardust Event Center. The fair will feature Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan exhibitors showcasing the latest in wedding fashions and trends. There will also be a fashion show, giveaways, samples, and demonstrations. A grand prize drawing for a trip to Las Vegas will also take place. Admission is free for pre-registered attendees. Please visit nwitimes.com/brideblu to register.
FOUR WINDS: The $175,000 “Toyota Takeaway” promotion, ongoing at all four of the Four Winds casino destinations in New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac, and Hartford, will be held on Saturday (Feb. 15). It is your opportunity to win one of two 2020 Toyota GR Supra Launch Editions or a share of over $30,000 in cash or instant credit prizes. On the day of the promotion, hourly drawings will be held from Noon until 10 p.m. (EST). The automobiles will be given away at the 3 and 9 p.m. drawings. W Club members receive one free entry now through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds destination. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker.
