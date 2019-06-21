To say that the 2019 World Series of Poker at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas got off to a rollicking start is an understatement.
A record number of entries, 28,371 of them, was received for the “Big 50” no-limit hold’em tournament held earlier this month on the opening weekend of the golden anniversary of the poker world’s most prestigious spectacle.
The entries, which represented 17,970 unique participants, was the most ever for one live poker tournament.
The $500 buy-in event was spread over four days of starting flights, during which 1,208 dealers were put to work at the tables in the mammoth Rio Convention Center.
The tournament was a poker player’s dream. It was “rake-free” (meaning a player’s first entry had no house fees with all $500 going into the prize pool) and gave participants a 50,000 starting chip stack and 50-minute playing levels.
The overwhelming response generated a $13,509,435 total prize pool, far surpassing the $5-million guarantee.
The winner, after four grueling days of play, was Femi Fashakin from the United States, who was awarded a first-place check of $1,147,499 and his first WSOP gold bracelet. Not bad for a $500 investment!
Fashakin, who had just $60,000 in live poker cashes prior to the win, was ecstatic after seven hours of play on the final day to claim his prize.
“Overwhelmed, it’s really amazing, super excited,” he said. “I can’t even describe it but I’m also so grateful. It’s a humbling experience.”
The “Big 50” tournament offered more value than any tournament ever held before. Accordingly, the WSOP overhauled a majority of its 2019 tournaments to have players start with larger chip stacks and deeper structures throughout all buy-in levels.
“What a way to kick things off for our 50th,” said WSOP executive director Ty Stewart. “It’s a testament to the love of the game of poker so many of us have, and we’re so thankful for the players who came out to usher in our 50th iteration.
“From humble beginnings 50 years ago with half a dozen players, to creating a $13 million plus prize pool for a $500 buy-in event, unheard of, and truly shows the modern-day poker scene is alive and well and ready to cater to a new generation.”
The World Series of Poker will continue through July 16. The entire event schedule can be found at wsop.com/tournaments/.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: The East Chicago property will be supporting the Asian community in Chinatown on Saturday (June 22) by making an appearance at the Chicago Dragon Boat Race for Literacy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Ping Tom Memorial Park. The casino will also have a presence at the 40th annual Chinatown Summer Fair on Sunday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
BLUE CHIP: The big weekend is coming up for the “Summer Wheels” giveaway and your chance to win a 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4 X 4 or a 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4 X 4. Grand prize drawings will be held hourly from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday (June 22) with five winners at each drawing receiving $100 slot dollars plus one pre-qualified entry into the grand prize drawing for the car which will be held immediately following the 10 p.m. drawing. There will also be 10 $500 cash winners selected. The final pre-qualifying drawing will take place on Friday (June 21) when hourly drawings from 7 to 10 p.m. will see five winners at each drawing win $100 in slot dollars plus one pre-qualified entry into Saturday’s grand prize car drawing. Additionally, there will be one bonus $5,000 slot dollars winner selected on Friday following the 10 p.m. drawing.
FOUR WINDS: Celebrate Fourth of July weekend on Sunday, July 7, at all Four Winds Casino destinations with the $215,00 “Hot Summer Wheels” event. At 9 p.m. (EDT) one winner will be selected to win a red, white, and blue Chevy Corvette Stingray Coupe at New Buffalo and South Bend, and another Chevy Corvette Stingray Coupe winner will be selected at Hartford or Dowagiac. In addition, every hour from noon to 8 p.m., one winner at New Buffalo and South Bend will each win $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play, while one winner will be selected at either Hartford or Dowagiac. Finally, at 10 p.m. a lucky guest will be awarded $5,000 in cash. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by swiping their player’s card at the promotional kiosk at any Four Winds location. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games.
MAJESTIC STAR: There’s a great promotion at the Gary property being held every Saturday this month. The “$800 Every 8 Minutes” is just that: One winner will be selected every eight minutes from 7 to 9 p.m. on the days of the promotion to win $800 in Promo Cash. All prizes are guaranteed and winners do not need to be present. Majestic Rewards players club members can earn entries for their slot and table game play every day through 8:55 p.m. on June 29. Entries roll over from week to week. The entries must be activated starting at 8 a.m. on each day of the promotion. Bonus entries can be earned for every 25 slot points, plus there is a tier-based multiplier.