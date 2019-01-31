The dates have been announced for the 2019 World Series of Poker, the annual global championship of professional poker that attracts tens of thousands of players from around the world for a month and a half of tournament play.
This year’s festival will run from May 28 to July 16, 2019 at its longtime home, the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
In celebration of its Golden Anniversary, a monumental event will be held on opening weekend, May 30 through June 2: The Big 50. This tournament will have a $500 buy-in with 50,000 chips, and 50-minute levels. It will offer a $5-million guaranteed prize pool and $1-million to the winner.
The Big 50’s affordable buy-in will make it attractive to a broad spectrum of poker players, plus the fact that the WSOP is making everyone’s initial entry into the event rake-free. All $500 of the entry will go directly into the prize pool.
“We’re excited to commence our golden event,” said WSOP executive director Ty Stewart. “We expect our opening Big 50 event to be one of the largest in our history, and certainly one of the best value tournaments ever offered. This is part of our concerted plan to make the 2019 World Series of Poker a better value all-around.”
The WSOP is coming off a record-breaking year. The 2018 festival attracted 123,865 entries for an all-time high of $266,889,193 in prize money. The average gold bracelet event in 2018 featured a prize pool in excess of $3.4-million with an average of $655,337 to the winner.
With the Region’s casino properties being a hot bed for national tournament stops, the World Series of Poker always attracts a large contingent of local poker enthusiasts.
Buy-ins for the upcoming tournaments at the Rio will start as low as $70. Single table satellites and a variety of poker games featuring low, medium, and high-limit stakes will start on May 28 and run 24 hours a day throughout the seven-week festival.
Another new tournament on tap this year is the Mini Main Event, a two-day event scheduled for July 1. It’s a $1,000 buy-in, No Limit Hold’em event that is being held just two days before the championship Main Event and is designed as a great way for players preparing for the world championship to hone their skills to a razor’s edge.
The Mini Main Event will start with 60,000 tournament chips and feature every level in its name-sake counterpart. The buy-in is one-tenth the cost of the $10,000 buy-in for the Main Event yet will give participants a good feel for stack size and blinds/antes that will be encountered for the “big one”.
Room reservations are being accepted across Caesars’ Las Vegas properties with rates as low as $33 for Caesars Rewards player’s club members. Please visit wsop.com for a complete schedule and all the latest news.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: The big $100,000 Press for Cash promotion is ongoing every Friday through March 1. Drawings are conducted hourly from 7 to 10 p.m. on promotion days. Three winners at each of the first three drawings will have the opportunity to win cash prizes of up to $2,000. One winner at the 10 p.m. drawing will have a chance to win up to $100,000. Please visit the MyChoice players club rewards center for complete information.
BLUE CHIP: Make plans now to participate in the $42,000 slot tournament which will be held at the Michigan City property on Friday, Feb. 22. Registration opens up on Friday (Feb. 1) starting at 9 a.m. and will continue through 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the hotel or by calling 888-879-7711, Ext. 3. Your $100 buy-in includes overnight hotel accommodations, a seat in the tournament, and two dinners at Options Buffet for Friday, Feb. 22. The tournament will be held in the Tournament Zone dedicated area of the casino, with round one set for 10 a.m. and round two at 2 p.m. Please visit the B Connected promotions center for complete details.
FOUR WINDS: Believe it or not, baseball is just around the corner. As a reminder, the Swing into Spring package giveaway will be held on Friday (Feb. 1) at all Four Winds Casino destinations. The winning starts at 5 p.m. when one guest at each location will be randomly selected to win $1,500 cash. At 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. two guests will each win $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play. Two winners at 10 p.m. will be awarded $2,000 cash. The grand prize drawings for spring training packages will be held at 6 and 9 p.m. at all locations. The prize includes two tickets for access to the training camp in Arizona featuring Chicago’s major league ball clubs and $2,500 in cash. All times are Eastern.
HORSESHOE: The Hammond property has a bonus incentive exclusively for players who hit a slot jackpot anytime from Jan. 1 through March 31. When you collect a hand-pay of $1,200 or more from slot or video game play, you will receive one entry into a jackpot drawing slated for April 13. Remember to activate your entries on the day of the promotion from 3 to 8:45 p.m. At the 9 p.m. drawing you will be eligible to win a share of $44,000 in prizes including a new 2019 Cadillac XT4. Please visit the Total Rewards promotion center for complete details.
MAJESTIC STAR: The winning continues in February with slot tournaments scheduled every Tuesday during the month from 4 to 9 p.m. on the top level of Majestic Star I. The top 25 scores will win a share of $6,500 in Promo Cash and qualify to play in the TournEvent of Champions this summer. Additionally, all session winners will be awarded $20 in Promo Cash. Bronze level Majestic Rewards players are required to earn 25 points for slot and table game play from 6 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. to be eligible to participate. There is a limit of one two-minute session per guest per tournament day. A minimum of six players are required for a session prize to be awarded.