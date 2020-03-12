WSOP loyalty pays off for Chicago resident in Main Event

AMERISTAR: You can continue to earn tier-based entries for MyChoice Millionaire at the East Chicago property through March 27. Activate your entries on any drawing day plus be awarded an additional entry for every 50 tier points earned playing slots and table games. The drawings are being held on Fridays in March at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. At each of the first two drawings, three winners will be drawn. Each will select a pod with either $1,000 or $750 in MyCash. At the final drawing, three winners will be selected to each receive $1,500 in MyCash. On Friday, March 27, there will be a 10 p.m. finale drawing at which four winners will be chosen to receive the grand prize: A trip to compete in the MyChoice Millionaire, a slot tournament exclusive to MyChoice members with a top prize of $1-million.They will be joining all of the other winners from MyChoice locations across the country to compete in the winner-take-all tournament. Each prize package includes round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations at the M Resort Spa Casino.