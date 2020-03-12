WSOP loyalty pays off for Chicago resident in Main Event

It is rare you’ll find a professional poker player whose live tournament history of cash winnings is exclusive to a particular brand, especially over an extended period of time.
Loyalty to the World Series of Poker paid off big time for Chicago resident Shiva Dudani last week at Horseshoe Hammond when he won the WSOP Circuit Main Event to the tune of $258,078 in cash, a gold ring, and a $10,000 seat in the 2020 Global Casino Championship.
It was his 32nd career cash and by far his biggest in a history with the World Series of Poker that dates back to October of 2009 when a 29th place finish in a no limit hold’em circuit event at Horseshoe Hammond netted him $1,058.
Prior to his most recent success, Dudani’s only other gold ring victory came in a circuit event at Horseshoe Southern Indiana in 2010 when he earned $9,226.
His previous biggest cash win was $62,438 for making it to the final table and finishing seventh in the WOSP Circuit Main Event at Horseshoe Hammond in 2012.
“I’m so excited, it’s so nice to win a tournament, especially as big as this one,” Dudani told tournament officials. “And in Chicago it means a lot to me.”
Dudani has now earned $432,111 in WSOP Circuit competition. When combined with the $184,558 he has claimed in competition in the annual World Series of Poker competition in Las Vegas, his bankroll totals $616,669.
His Main Event triumph was a hard-fought one against formidable competition. The $1-million guaranteed tournament attracted 989 entries which created a total prize pool of $1,498,335.
The opposition that Dudani faced at the final table included Casey Carroll and Bryan Skreens, who finished third and ninth respectively in the WSOP Circuit Main Event at Horseshoe Hammond in October of 2019.
Dudani and Carroll ultimately faced each other in a marathon heads-up duel in which the two combatants traded the lead over several hours of intense competition.
In the end it was Dudani emerging best with three jacks, leaving Carroll with second place money of $159,494 and Screens in third with $119,616.
“I thought it would take a long time,” Dudani said of his heads-up match against Carroll. “He’s a good player. I thought it was going to be a very long match, so I thought, Let’s get comfortable and try to give myself the best shot to win’.”
The Main Event’s fourth-place finisher, Patrick Steele, came to the final table red hot. He won the Mid-States Poker Tour (MSPT) Cleveland, Ohio Main Event in January for a $124,461 payday but had to settle for fourth place money of $90,543 in this one after battling ferociously at the final table.
Dudani, who is 34-years-old and originally from Mumbai, is eyeing a return to the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas later this year.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: You can continue to earn tier-based entries for MyChoice Millionaire at the East Chicago property through March 27. Activate your entries on any drawing day plus be awarded an additional entry for every 50 tier points earned playing slots and table games. The drawings are being held on Fridays in March at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. At each of the first two drawings, three winners will be drawn. Each will select a pod with either $1,000 or $750 in MyCash. At the final drawing, three winners will be selected to each receive $1,500 in MyCash. On Friday, March 27, there will be a 10 p.m. finale drawing at which four winners will be chosen to receive the grand prize: A trip to compete in the MyChoice Millionaire, a slot tournament exclusive to MyChoice members with a top prize of $1-million.They will be joining all of the other winners from MyChoice locations across the country to compete in the winner-take-all tournament. Each prize package includes round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations at the M Resort Spa Casino.
BLUE CHIP: Earn entries for your chance at the “Dream Big Giveaway” scheduled for Friday, March 27. Hourly drawings will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. At each drawing, five guests will be selected to each win $250 in B Rewards plus a “Dream Big” gift pick, including a Sony 55-inch 4K TV, a pair of Movado men’s and lady’s watches, a Dyson 3-piece vacuum/air gift set, a Cuisinart 2-piece kitchen set with air fryer and espresso maker, and a Yeti 7-piece gift set. B Connected player’s club members receive one complimentary entry into the drawing. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games up to the day of the promotion.
FOUR WINDS: The $175,000 “EZ Street” promotion drawing is coming up on Saturday (March 14). W Club player’s club members can win the chance to be one of 21 guests to collect cash awards towards mortgage, rent or whatever else they choose. Drawings will be held hourly from Noon to 10 p.m. (ET) for $5,000 and $10,000 cash prizes. There will be a $25,000 cash prize awarded at the final drawing. Receive one free entry through the day of the promotion by swiping your player’s card at any promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games or live poker.
HORSESHOE: The “Mad Marchness Spin to Win” promotion will be held March 19 through 22. Simply swipe your Caesars Rewards player’s club card at the promotional kiosks to receive one complimentary entry for a chance to spin the wheel and win up to $250 in free play. Receive one additional entry for every 25 Tier Credits earned playing slots and table games. The activation period is from 2 to 6:45 p.m. at the promotional kiosks. Drawings will be conducted from 3 to 7 p.m. in the promotions area.
MAJESTIC STAR: The $20,000 “Nothing but Net” promotion is ongoing every Sunday this month from 1 to 5 p.m. Every half-hour, listen for the buzzer to sound, the alert for two Majestic Rewards player’s club members to take their shot at winning $350 in Promo Cash. The 5 p.m. buzzer means that one player will get a crack at $1,000 in Promo Cash and a chance to shoot the “game-winning shot” for an additional $500 in Promo Cash. Earn entries every week starting at 6 a.m. Please visit the Majestic Rewards Center for complete details.
