Gary leaders set sights high with 20-year vision

"Before we can have an economic revitalization, we have to believe we can make that revitalization happen,” Eric Reaves, the city's new director of community investment. “As a community, we have to change the negative tones by changing our reality and accentuating the positive.”

Gary’s opportunities include taking advantage of access to Lake Michigan with shipping and entertainment options. The Gary/Chicago International Airport, along with its international customs post, already is serving a very active market for smaller planes, but, with the runway expansion and open, available land, there will be more opportunities to move cargo and cement its position as Chicago’s third airport.

Ample access to three Class 1 railroads and free expressways and the Indiana Toll Road mean companies can move raw goods and supplies easily and cost effectively.

The South Shore commuter line’s plans to install a double-track through Gary will mean more Chicago workers will be enticed to buy homes with lower costs and lower taxes in Gary.

“Gary literally is at the crossroads of our country, so, we really need to focus on pulling all of these assets and our location together to build our economic options,” Reaves said.