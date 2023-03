HAMMOND — A Gary man is behind bars this weekend because authorities claim he couldn’t hide his gun from their bionic eyes.

Clinton Retic II is being held in federal detention on a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Derrick Cannon, a task force officer with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, filed an affidavit in U.S. District Court alleging the 41-year-old was caught Wednesday with a gun.

Cannon said an unidentified Gary police officer on routine patrol in the 2400 block of Broadway noticed Retic fail to signal a turn while driving a blue Ford SUV.

The officer activated his squad car’s emergency lights to pull Retic over.

Retic pulled into a service station parking lot and came to a stop, but immediately got out of the car and began walking toward the gas station entrance.

The officer ordered Retic to stay in his vehicle, but Retic refused, saying, “I will be back. I’m going inside first.” Retic walked back outside later and surrendered to police.

One officer used a “web-based platform” to remotely access camera footage of the gas station’s surveillance system.

The officer alleges he saw a man police identify as Retic, while inside the station, reach into his sweatshirt pocket, pull a gun out and hide it behind an ice cream cooler located near the cash register.

Officers, learning of this, entered the station, pulled out the ice cream cooler and found a black, .40-caliber Model 22 Glock pistol loaded with 15 live rounds of ammunition.

Police said the gun was reported to have been stolen. Police said they also found a clear plastic bag containing a white rock-like substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Cannon said in the affidavit Retic was convicted in 2004 in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point with aggravated battery and served a nine-year sentence in the state prison system.

Cannon states Retic admitted under questioning he was a convicted felon and knew he wasn’t supposed to be armed, but had obtained the gun about two years ago.

Retic appeared Friday before Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar via a teleconference video link. The magistrate advised Retic of the charge he is facing, his constitutional rights and the penalty of imprisonment he may face if found guilty.

Kolar appointed a public defender to represent Retic at a formal detention hearing set to take place Wednesday afternoon. Retic is being held without bond until then.

