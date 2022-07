Gary Police seek public's help in locating missing person

GARY — Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Brian Somerville.

Somerville was last seen July 12 and reported missing July 15. He is 36 years old and is approximately 5-foot-11 and 140 pounds, according to Gary police.

He has brown eyes and is bald. He may be seen driving a 2013 Buick Verano with the license plate number EM4432.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Somerville may contact Gary Detective Sergeant Salazar at 219–881–1209.