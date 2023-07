Sebastian, played by Matthew Seiluns (top left) and Antonio, played by Tyler Marrie prepare to attack King Alonso, played by Keith Loeffler (lower left) and Gonzala, played by Kelly Denise Horton (Lowe right.) The Gary Shakespeare Company presents The Tempest for free on Fridays, Saturday and Sundays at 7pm starting on July 28th through August 13th at a different Northwest Indiana park every night. Find the show nearest you at www.garyshakesco.org