The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse Inc. along with 21C Drama Club will collaborate on a special show about the concept of celebration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"Celebrations Around the World" will be presented at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Comedy Theater, 500 S. Lake St., Gary.
"The show is an exploration of the meaning of celebration and also a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King," said McKenya Dilworth, artistic director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse in Gary's Miller area.
Dilworth said the one-hour production is presented by 7th grade students from 21st Century Charter School. The story line of "Celebrations Around the World" features characters Inquiry, Meaning and Joy as they travel the globe searching for purpose and meaning. While they go on the search they explore various national, cultural and other celebrations.
"The show is also interactive," Dilworth said, adding audience members can participate in answering questions about what celebration means to them.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day the students will participate in the MLK Community Summit at the theater, Dilworth said. "They'll be making sandwiches for the homeless and assembling first aid kits," Dilworth said.
12 Things to do in the Region this week
Mean Girls
Mean Girls
THROUGH JAN. 26, James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. 800-775-2000 or visit
BroadwayInChicago.com. The new musical comedy, which is produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman and Paramount Pictures, is based on the film from 2004. Its book is by Tina Fey with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Tickets range from $30 to $120.
Provided
America
America
JAN. 18, 8 p.m., 9 p.m. Eastern, Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371,
fourwindscasino.com. Fifty years ago this year, Gerry Beckley, Dan Peek and Dewey Bunnell joined forces for what became America. All these decades later, America penned-and performed songs such as “A Horse with No Name,” “Tin Man” and “Ventura Highway” remain on heavy rotation on both classic rock and soft rock radio stations nationwide. Beckley and Bunnell continue to bring America to audiences worldwide and will anchor the lineup at Four Winds.
Provided
Charlie Wilson
Charlie Wilson
JAN. 16-17 8 p.m., The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463,
https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. R&B pioneer Charlie Wilson’s career now spans six calendar decades, having sent the masses to the dance floor fronting the Gap Band in the '70s and '80s and stepping out on his own from the '90s on. Wilson was nominated for 10 Grammy Awards in the '10s and has been a go-to, in the studio and onstage, to everyone from Snoop Dogg to Bruno Mars.
Provided
C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond
C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond
THROUGH MARCH 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365,
valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Reared in Nashville and a student at the Art Institute of Chicago, C. Curry Bohm’s watercolor and oil paintings of rural settings in both Indiana and Tennessee remain influential works nearly five decades after Baum’s passing. Exhibit curators Daniel Kraft and Jim Ross will host a gallery talk at Brauer at 7 p.m. Jan. 22.
Times file photo
Winter in the Indiana Dunes
Winter in the Indiana Dunes
THROUGH MARCH 8, Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, South Shore Arts, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.836.1839,
southshoreartsonline.org. The works of five Region-based artists inspired by natural locations in and around our shoreline make up South Shore Arts’ Crown Point Branch’s first exhibit of 2020.
Provided
A Tribute to Buddy Holly
A Tribute to Buddy Holly
JAN. 18, 3 and 7:30 p.m., Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The show "A Tribute to Buddy Holly" stars Zachary Stevenson. The concert will be performed at 3 and 7:30 p.m. at Munster's Theatre at the Center. Tickets are $40 for adults; $35 for subscribers; $20 for students.
Provided
Things That Go Bump In the Night
Things That Go Bump In the Night
THROUGH FEB. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839,
southshoreartsonline.org. A dozen artists created original works inspired by Maurice Sendak’s classic 1963 children’s tome for “Bump.” The exhibit is one of two South Shore Arts shows taking its cue from “Wild Things:” The second exhibit, “Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition,” is scheduled to open following “Bump’s” run.
Provided
Winter Wonderland at Wolf Lake
Winter Wonderland at Wolf Lake
JAN. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Environmental Education Center, 2405 Calumet Ave., Hammond, and William W. Powers State Recreation Area Visitors Center, Ave. O and 126th Place, Chicago. 219.933.7149,
wolflakeinitiative.org. The Region-based non-profit Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative is celebrating the 19th running of its Winter Wonderland festival this year. Lecturers on regional history, science and archeology are scheduled along with ice skating. The morning events will be held at Hammond’s Environmental Education Center and the afternoon events are scheduled at William W. Powers State Recreation Area Visitors Center.
Provided
The Inner Solar System
The Inner Solar System
JAN. 17-18 and 24-25, 7:30 p.m. Merrillville Community Planetarium, Clifford Pierce Middle School, 199 E. 70th Ave., Merrillville. 219. 650.5486,
mcpstars.org. Earth, as well as planets Venus, Mercury and Mars and the asteroid belt, are the subjects of Merrillville Community Planetarium’s winter show. Additionally and weather permitting, an astrology observance session will follow the show. Seating opens 30 minutes prior to show time and no one will be admitted once the show commences. Reservations required.
Provided
Metallica Laser Light Show
Metallica Laser Light Show
JAN. 17, 7 and 8 p.m., Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. 219.989.3250,
clcnwi.com. Adult-age fans of the pioneering hard rock band, be it their genre-defining work in the '80s or mainstream domination in the '90s, have two chances to hear the San Francisco foursome’s timeless tracks set to Challenger Learning Center’s second to none light show.
Provided
Mary Poppins
Mary Poppins
THROUGH JAN. 19: "Mary Poppins" continues to Jan. 19 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets are $60 to $75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit
DruryLaneTheatre.com.
Provided
16th annual Gardening Show
16th annual Gardening Show
Jan. 25, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.3555,
pcgarden.info. For their 2020 showcase, the Porter County Master Gardeners Association is bringing in more than 125 vendors and exhibitors to ready Region-based green thumbs for their gardening plans for the year. Also scheduled is a seed and bulb exchange, a variety of speakers and presentations and a gardening photography contest.
Provided
