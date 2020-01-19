Theater students

Students from 21st Century Charter School in Gary rehearse for the upcoming show "Celebrations Around the World."

 Provided

The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse Inc. along with 21C Drama Club will collaborate on a special show about the concept of celebration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"Celebrations Around the World" will be presented at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Comedy Theater, 500 S. Lake St., Gary.

"The show is an exploration of the meaning of celebration and also a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King," said McKenya Dilworth, artistic director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse in Gary's Miller area.

Dilworth said the one-hour production is presented by 7th grade students from 21st Century Charter School. The story line of "Celebrations Around the World" features characters Inquiry, Meaning and Joy as they travel the globe searching for purpose and meaning. While they go on the search they explore various national, cultural and other celebrations.

"The show is also interactive," Dilworth said, adding audience members can participate in answering questions about what celebration means to them.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day the students will participate in the MLK Community Summit at the theater, Dilworth said. "They'll be making sandwiches for the homeless and assembling first aid kits," Dilworth said.

FYI: For tickets and more information, call 219-308-7630 or visit theatreofpurpose@gmail.com.

