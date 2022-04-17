Gary's Darius Garland a finalist for NBA's most improved

PRO BASKETBALL

Garland in running for NBA honor: Cleveland's Darius Garland, a Gary native, is one of three finalists for the NBA's Most Improved Player award, the league announced Sunday. Memphis' Ja Morant and San Antonio's Dejounte Murray are the other finalists. Garland averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists a game this season, up from 17.4 points and 6.6 assists in the 2020-21 season.

PREP BASKETBALL

Grayson picks Spring Arbor: Chesterton's Travis Grayson, the Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year, announced his commitment to NAIA Spring Arbor Sunday on Twitter. Grayson averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 assists and 3.5 steals for the 29-1 Trojans, who finished second in Class 4A.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo beats Illinois State: Pitching in his hometown of Normal, Illinois, Valparaiso's Griffin McCluskey threw one-run, four-hit ball over six innings in a 2-1 Beacons' win. Valpo (13-18, 2-4 Missouri Valley) won two of three, its first road series victory in league play since 2018. Alex Ryan had an RBI double in the third inning and Kyle Schmack (South Central) singled home a run in the sixth. Bobby Nowak (Hanover Central) pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

PRO GOLF

Spieth wins in playoff: Jordan Spieth hit a 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker to 7 inches and beat Patrick Cantlay with the tap-in par putt on the first hole of a playoff at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Playing four groups ahead of Cantlay, Spieth birdied Harbour Town’s par-4 18th lighthouse hole in regulation, holing a 10-footer for a 5-under 66 and 13-under 271 total. Cantlay parred the 18th in regulation for a 68. When Spieth finished, he was a stroke behind Shane Lowry. But Lowry’s chip on the par-3 14th raced across the green and into the water, leading to double bogey. He finished a stroke back after a 69. In the playoff, Cantlay also hit into the front bunker. He blasted 35 feet past the cup and missed the par putt. Three strokes behind Harold Varner III entering the round, Spieth eagled both front-nine par 5s to get into the mix for his 13th PGA Tour title.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.