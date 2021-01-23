Gary's Maya Energy solid waste plant is moving forward, project leader says

GARY — After a years-long, tumultuous fight with environmental activists, city leaders, and students of a nearby charter school, the owner of Maya Energy, LLC says he is moving forward on his long-awaited solid waste recovery and recycling project at 35th and Chase.
Once complete, the $50 million facility — in Gary's Glen Park section — would take in municipal waste and construction/demolition material from contractors and waste haulers in Lake County and the Chicago area.
Project leader Jimmy Ventura, a former East Chicago councilman, said he also envisions accepting material from the city of Gary and contractors as more homes and buildings are demolished citywide.
Permit application documents submitted to IDEM said Maya foresees the facility employing up to 124 high-paying workers.
In a phone interview last week, Ventura said Maya would have 55 to 65 full-time employees at the onset, and at least 100 total down the line.
The 165,000-square-foot building will have two sorting lines for household garbage and C&D debris from demolished homes and commercial buildings.
The facility would process up to 2,400 tons — or 4.8 million pounds — of waste per day, though hazardous waste would not be allowed at the site.
Waste management
Waste accepted by Maya would be sorted and treated, and recovered plastics, cardboard, paper, glass and metals will be transferred off site for recycling.
Usable wood and combustible municipal solid waste will be processed and transferred via truck haulers for resale as fuel or recycling. Unusable MSW and construction and demolition materials will be transferred to a landfill for disposal, according to Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Once constructed, the tipping floor and process lines will be housed in an enclosed building with solid walls, sloped floors and doors, with adequate ventilation for workers, Ventura said.
Ventura said CP Group, a recycling equipment firm based in San Francisco, California, is supplying "state-of-the-art" equipment, and Maya is considering the use of robotics, in addition to traditional workers, to sort materials.
Opposition remains
Ventura's bid for permits from IDEM was met with fierce opposition from several groups, including the Steel City Academy charter school at 2650 W. 35th Ave., which is located less than 100 feet away from the proposed plant.
Ventura also faced criticism from the Gary Common Council, which rescinded its support of the project in late 2019, citing alleged misinformation about project scope, only to later reverse course, again, in the face of a lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, Ventura's company had alleged the legislative body violated Indiana law with its rejection and threw the project’s state approval off track late in the game.
The IDEM permit for Maya Energy — first submitted for consideration April 28, 2017 — was approved shortly after the lawsuit filing, in late 2019.
In speaking to his critics, Ventura alleged his opponents spread misinformation about the project, calling it a "dump," when in actuality, Maya went through a rigorous vetting process through IDEM.
"Anytime you say anything about trash, people get alarmed. Everyone thought getting this permit was easy, that it was some political, backdoor deal, but it was nonpolitical," Ventura said.
Ventura said he believes he had a "positive" chat recently with Mayor Jerome Prince and Eric Reaves, head of community investment, though no partnerships were etched nor promises made.
Prince, who became mayor after the project's approval, and Reaves described the conference call as routine. Reaves said they met with Ventura "as we would with anyone looking to do business" in Gary.
Both Prince and Reaves and acknowledged their familiarity with the company's controversies with the nearby school and the then-council members.
Due to IDEM's approval and past legal challenge, Prince said he doesn't think the city had any legal options in blocking the project if it wanted to.
Reaves echoed that, saying: "We're neutral, but we're certainly not going to overwhelmingly endorse him."
Ventura said he has pledged to the city administration that Maya would pay to repave 35th Street and widen the road to account for heavier truck traffic. He said he would also be seeking a state matching grant.
'Stewards of the land'
The Maya Energy project had been in motion for a year in front of Gary zoning regulators before opposition picked up.
The opposition was led mainly by Steel City Academy students, who loaded up buses and traveled to the Genesis Center on a cold, blustery day to protest the project at the March 6, 2018 City Council meeting, largely calling the project "a dump."
This week, the school's executive director, Katie Kirley, said she and the students are disappointed the project is moving forward.
"There's been no communication with Maya, no circling back with us. There have been no commitments made to us that they will be good stewards of the land," she said.
Ventura said he and his team fully intends to comply with all environmental regulations imposed by IDEM.
Kirley said her No. 1 priority is providing her students a safe learning environment, and she hopes to work closely with the city to potentially find a new space in Gary for the school.
Since 2018, the charter school, in partnership with groups like the Hoosier Environmental Council and Community Strategy Group, had attempted to derail the project, citing concerns about diesel fumes and truck traffic on 35th, and the social injustice of yet another solid waste facility in Northwest Indiana's lowest income cities.
'A taste of advocacy'
Kirley said one positive takeaway is how the fight empowered her students to be more politically and civically engaged. Hundreds of students crowded a city council meeting at the Genesis Center on a cold and rainy and delivered letters to IDEM in Indianapolis asking the agency to deny Maya their permit.
"I think this experience has been powerful for our community. Our students got a taste of advocacy, and for fighting for justice in an inequitable world," Kirley said. "It empowered them and showed they deserve to be heard. Those are the positives I’m seeking to find from it."
Three Steel City students-turned-journalists, Erin Addison, Evan Addison and Andrew Arevalo, even created a podcast about the school's fight.
The podcast ultimately garnered national recognition as a winner of The New York Times' first-ever student podcast competition and an interview with NPR's Audie Cornish.
Kirley said the fight against Maya, even though it ended unfavorably, ignited and reinforced the school's "social justice spirit" that they will carry onto in 2021 and beyond.
"It's become a part of our DNA," Kirley said.
End users
Ventura said as material comes in, much of it will be sorted, recycled and/or bailed and sold to end-users.
Magnets will help sort metals and aluminum, and the remainder — considered lower grade — will be bailed and sold as refused-derived fuel to end users, instead of going to a landfill.
"It's not an easy sell, but there is a market for it," Ventura said.
The Hoosier Environmental Council, which fiercely opposed the project, long argued to IDEM that Maya Energy would not serve a solid waste need in Lake County.
The group argued the company’s application materials had lacked any contracts, commitments, or even statements of interest from local refuse services or other potential customers.
Ventura said last week that he has "some contracts already signed" by end users and "five or six letters of intent", though he declined to share any names upon request.
Ventura said Maya will reach its goal of recycling 50 percent of its waste.
He said soil borings were conducted on the property last this month, and submitted to an engineering firm for review.
He said he hopes to start construction on the 165-square foot building in the spring and be completed by the end of 2021.
In approving the project, IDEM said Maya Energy has established there is a need for a solid waste facility in the Region — a requirement that must be met for approval.