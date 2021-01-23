Gary's Maya Energy solid waste plant is moving forward, project leader says

Reaves echoed that, saying: "We're neutral, but we're certainly not going to overwhelmingly endorse him."

Ventura said he has pledged to the city administration that Maya would pay to repave 35th Street and widen the road to account for heavier truck traffic. He said he would also be seeking a state matching grant.

'Stewards of the land'

The Maya Energy project had been in motion for a year in front of Gary zoning regulators before opposition picked up.

The opposition was led mainly by Steel City Academy students, who loaded up buses and traveled to the Genesis Center on a cold, blustery day to protest the project at the March 6, 2018 City Council meeting, largely calling the project "a dump."

This week, the school's executive director, Katie Kirley, said she and the students are disappointed the project is moving forward.

"There's been no communication with Maya, no circling back with us. There have been no commitments made to us that they will be good stewards of the land," she said.

Ventura said he and his team fully intends to comply with all environmental regulations imposed by IDEM.