George A. Govert, age 67 of Schererville, IN passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023. He is survived by his daughter Nicole (Mitch) Pruemer of St. Joseph, IL, and son George (Heather) Govert of Brookston, IN; grandchildren George and Addison Govert, Asher and Kelton Pruemer; sisters Linda Copelin and Carol (Jorge) Moreno; nephews Chris Hanson, and Bill Copelin. Preceded in death of his parents, Herbert Govert and Edith Govert Adams and brother Herbert (Bud) Govert.

George was a lifelong resident of Schererville, IN. where he served as a volunteer Firefighter for many years. He worked as a Teamster and retired from the Teamsters Union Local 142. George was an avid hunter and fisherman. He cherished his time spent with his son competing in fishing tournaments. He loved his grandchildren dearly and cherished the time he spent with them. George had a special fondness for all of his Labrador Retrievers he had over the years and the joy they brought him. George had a fun-loving personality and always had a way of making everyone smile.